Five-star look for your lounge: can Primark’s The Edit, 500-thread sheets and candles be under £99?

Winter creeps in and the sofa earns top billing. Comfort matters more, money still matters most. Style can bend to both.
Across the high street, one range is grabbing attention for promising plush textures, calm colours and measured prices. Primark’s The Edit leans on hotel cues—linen, velvety pile, woven reliefs—then steers them towards real-life budgets. The pitch is simple: richer fabrics, softer light, tidier details. The effect, if styled well, is a room that feels grown-up without feeling stiff.
Primark’s The Edit: the promise of hotel polish for less
The Edit plays with tactile contrast. Think cotton sateen rated at 500 threads, deep velour cushions, kilim-style weaves, and quiet neutrals—warm white, cream, sand and a lick of muted gold. These shades sit kindly with low sun and early dusk. They also let a single metallic accent earn its keep. Add a basketweave throw and the seating looks layered rather than busy.
500-thread sateen, velvet cushions and woven kilim textures aim for plush without the typical premium tag.
Designers talk about “relief” in a room. That means surfaces that catch light in different ways. A matte vase beside a rippled glass tumbler. A velvet cushion next to a tighter twill. The Edit’s mix gives you those contrasts without jarring tones. Keep the palette tight, and you can introduce bolder shapes—a fluted vase, a ribbed lamp base—without chaos.
Textiles that carry the room
Textiles do heavy lifting. A sofa with two firm 50 × 50 cm cushions, one 40 × 60 cm lumbar and a plush throw looks intentional. Try the “karate chop”: pinch the top edge to form a soft crease that adds structure. It reads as boutique, not fussy.
Thread count draws the headlines, yet weave and fibre matter more. A 500-thread cotton sateen will drape and shimmer; percale feels crisper and cooler. Velvet rewards touch but collects lint. A wool-blend throw breathes and holds warmth. Mix these on the sofa and the message is clear: stay a while.
Tableware and scent set the mood
Hotel dining rooms earn their feel from weight and finish. Light ceramic plates with a fine rim, textured tumblers, embroidered napkins—these shift a Tuesday supper into an occasion. The Edit folds in subtle colour washes and gentle glazing, so the table glows under warm bulbs.
Scent seals the picture. Look for cedar and sage for clean warmth, tonka bean for sweetness, and winter pine for a seasonal lift. Soy-wax blends burn cooler and can throw fragrance evenly. Place one candle near the coffee table and a reed diffuser by a bookcase to avoid a single, overpowering hotspot.
Scent works like a dimmer switch for mood. One candle and one diffuser can reshape the whole room.
How decorators fake five-star comfort
The trick is not lavish spending. It is small changes in the right order: light, touch, balance.
Colour, light and relief
- Build a palette of three: a main neutral, a secondary soft tone, and one metallic accent.
- Use warm-white lamps around 2,700K. Aim for 400–800 lumens per lamp for evening calm.
- Anchor the sofa with pairs: twin lamps, balanced cushions, matching side tables if space allows.
- Break symmetry with one tactile hero—ribbed glass, woven tray, or a fringed cushion.
- Layer two throws: one heavier for warmth, one lighter for texture. Fold, don’t scrunch.
Create focus points: the coffee table, a side table, the shelf at eye level. Style those and the room feels finished.
What it might cost you this weekend
Here’s a sample plan many readers could follow. Prices vary by store and stock, so treat this as a guide for pacing your spend.
|Upgrade
|Typical high-street price
|Material note
|500-thread cotton sateen pillowcases (pair)
|£18–£25
|Smooth sheen, hotel feel
|Velvet cushion cover 50 × 50 cm
|£8–£12
|Deep pile, rich colour
|Kilim-style cushion cover 40 × 60 cm
|£10–£14
|Woven texture, graphic relief
|Wool-blend throw
|£18–£28
|Warmth without weight
|Soy candle (cedar/tonka/pine)
|£4–£9
|Gentle burn, soft fragrance
|Textured glass tumbler (set of 4)
|£10–£16
|Lightplay at the table
Total for a quick reset often sits under £99 if you spread buys across bedding, cushions, a throw and a candle. Rotate pieces with what you own to stretch impact.
Small risks, big gains
Mind the scent and flame
Burn candles on a heatproof surface, 10 cm from walls and soft furnishings. Trim wicks to 5 mm to cut smoke. Two scent sources per room is usually enough. If aromas clash, keep one woody and one fresh, or switch to an unscented candle for ambience only.
Pick textures that last
Velvet looks generous but needs care: vacuum with a brush attachment and steam gently to lift the pile. Wash cotton sateen inside out on a cool cycle to preserve sheen. Wool-blend throws prefer a light shake and spot clean. Rotate cushion covers every fortnight to even wear and fade.
Blend styles without losing the thread
Grand hotels mix eras and surfaces, then hold them together with rhythm. Repeat a finish three times across the room—a brass tray, a brass lamp neck, a brass photo frame—and the eye connects the dots. Let the coffee table carry the boldest shape, keep shelves calmer, and the seating area becomes the star.
- Limit patterns to one hero motif and one subtle companion.
- Echo colours from the artwork into a cushion or a vase for cohesion.
- Leave negative space. A clear patch on the shelf gives statement pieces room to breathe.
Why the “karate chop” still works
That quick pinch at the cushion’s crown creates a valley that catches light. It signals fullness even with modest inserts. Use feather-filled inners for the best shape; size up the insert by 5 cm versus the cover for proper loft.
Two or three sharp upgrades—better light, tactile cushions, a calm palette—can swing a room in an afternoon.
Extra angles buyers ask about
Does thread count really matter?
Up to a point. Fibre quality and weave drive comfort. A 300–500 thread cotton sateen often feels smoother than a higher-count fabric made with weaker yarns. If you run warm, percale is crisper and breathes better. If you like a soft drape and a subtle sheen, sateen wins.
What about sustainability?
Soy-wax blends often cut reliance on mineral paraffin and can deliver a steadier burn. Natural fibres like cotton, linen and wool tend to age well if cared for, reducing the urge to replace. Buy fewer, better pieces, and style them differently across seasons: neutral bases now, richer accents at Christmas, fresher cotton in spring.
One last practical tip: sketch your room before shopping. Mark lamp heights, cushion sizes and bare corners that need texture. A 15-minute plan keeps impulse buys in check and helps The Edit’s quieter pieces land with real authority in your space.