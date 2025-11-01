Five years after 150 stores shut, will Laura Ashley’s 10,000 sq ft Lakeside comeback win you back?

Fans of floral prints and soft furnishings have watched a cherished name navigate closures, new owners and shifting shopper habits.
Now, Laura Ashley is returning to bricks and mortar with a standalone shop at Lakeside in Thurrock, marking its first major store opening since entering administration and shuttering 150 branches. The new space, around 10,000 square feet, is due to open on 26 September and will be operated in partnership with Next.
What is opening and when
The revived store will bring Laura Ashley’s signature lifestyle mix back under one roof, from homeware and wallpaper to womenswear and nightwear. A dedicated Design Hub will offer made-to-measure fabrics and in-store guidance, positioning the site as a destination for projects as well as purchases. The launch coincides with the centenary of founder Laura Ashley’s birth, adding a symbolic moment to the comeback.
The brand returns to physical retail with a 10,000 sq ft site at Lakeside, Thurrock, opening 26 September, featuring a Design Hub and a full seasonal range.
- Where: Lakeside shopping centre, Thurrock, Essex
- When: 26 September
- Size: About 10,000 sq ft
- Operator: In partnership with Next
- Ranges: Homeware, womenswear, sleepwear, childrenswear, fabrics and wallpaper
From collapse to comeback
Laura Ashley’s path back to the shopfront has been long. The business, founded in 1953 by Laura and Bernard Ashley, became synonymous with romantic florals and country-house palettes. Its early success sprang from printed headscarves and prairie-inspired dresses, made famous by cultural icons of the day. Over time the label expanded into furniture, accessories and decorating, building a loyal customer base across generations.
The brand fell into administration in 2020 after a sharp drop in sales during the first months of the pandemic. Around 150 stores closed, leaving fans reliant on e-commerce and a handful of concessions. Investment firm Gordon Brothers acquired the brand and licensing rights, paving the way for a relaunch inside Next stores the following year. Partnerships with DFS and John Lewis broadened reach in sofas and home categories.
Ownership changed again in January, when Marquee Brands, the group behind Ben Sherman and other heritage labels, took control. The company has positioned Laura Ashley as a lifestyle name with room to grow through collaborations, new categories and multiple retail channels. The Lakeside opening signals that strategy moving from plan to shopfloor.
After licensing-led growth with trusted partners, the brand is testing a refreshed standalone format to reconnect with loyalists and attract new shoppers.
Why Lakeside, and why now
Lakeside offers high footfall, easy parking and a broad catchment across Essex and East London. A large single-level site allows for room sets, fabric libraries and a more immersive presentation than a typical department store concession. Timing matters too. Autumn and winter lines land ahead of Christmas, when demand rises for home updates, entertaining pieces and gifts.
The Design Hub stands out as a practical draw. Customers can handle swatches, compare colourways under good lighting and arrange made-to-measure services in one visit. That hands-on experience is difficult to replicate online, especially for big-ticket purchases like curtains or sofas where texture and scale influence decisions.
What shoppers will find inside
Expect a modernised take on familiar signatures: painterly florals, soft checks, scalloped trims and heritage wallpaper prints, mixed with plainer basics for layering. The store plan is designed to encourage browsing across rooms and wardrobes, with edit tables that tie together colour stories and seasonal themes.
Staff will support custom orders for fabric lengths, blinds and curtains, including measurement advice and coordination tips. The aim is simple: give visitors enough tools and confidence to turn samples into finished projects.
|Year
|Milestone
|1953
|Brand founded by Laura and Bernard Ashley in London
|2020
|Administration leads to closure of around 150 UK stores
|2021
|Relaunch within Next stores; partnerships with DFS and John Lewis
|2024
|Marquee Brands acquires Laura Ashley
|26 September
|Standalone shop opens at Lakeside, operated with Next
What this means for British retail
Physical retail is not dead; it is being edited. Brands with strong identities are shifting to fewer, larger sites that offer experiences as well as products. Laura Ashley fits that mould. A single, sizeable store can act as a showroom, a service hub and a brand billboard, while online and partner channels handle national reach and logistics.
The partnership model reduces risk. Next already runs a network of large-format stores, click-and-collect services and back-end systems. Plugging a heritage label into that machine creates scale from day one. If the format works at Lakeside, other regional centres could follow, targeted at places with complementary demographics and space.
The heritage that still sells
Laura Ashley’s appeal has always rested on nostalgia threaded through everyday living. Film and royal connections helped shape the image, but the staying power lies in prints that play nicely with neutral walls and natural woods found in British homes. The brand’s look has cycled in and out of fashion, yet its core language remains recognisable—comforting for long-time customers and intriguing for younger shoppers hunting character pieces.
Heritage signals familiarity; a refreshed store format adds service and scale. The mix aims to turn recognition into baskets.
Practical tips if you plan to visit
- Bring room measurements, window heights and photos on your phone for faster Design Hub consultations.
- Collect paint chips or fabric swatches you already own to check matches under the store’s lighting.
- Ask about delivery windows for made-to-measure items if you have pre-Christmas deadlines.
- Check whether online orders can be collected or returned via the Lakeside site to save on carriage.
What to watch next
Licensing remains central to the brand’s growth. That means more categories could appear over time, from bedding collaborations to occasional furniture lines. The Lakeside store will serve as a testbed: merchandising that resonates there is likely to roll into partner channels or additional standalone sites.
For households weighing a refresh, the return offers a chance to compare Laura Ashley’s updated fabrics and wallpapers against rivals in person, then decide where value sits—quality, pattern scale, and service often matter more than headline price. Measure carefully, plan colour across adjoining rooms, and use samples at home before placing larger orders. That way, the brand’s second act can start with decisions that last.