Flu jabs hit 10m, 1.5m for pupils: NHS pop-up sites — will you take your child this half-term?

Families face an early winter bug season, with classrooms and playdates turning into hotspots as coughs and sniffles take hold.
With influenza arriving ahead of schedule and spreading quickly among pupils, health leaders are shifting tactics to meet parents where they are during half-term. Temporary NHS clinics in everyday community venues aim to keep children well, reduce absences and take pressure off busy GP surgeries and hospitals.
Half-term pop-ups bring protection closer to home
Across England, NHS vaccination teams are running walk-in and bookable sessions in familiar places such as fire stations, libraries, sports halls, football grounds and even bowling alleys. The goal is simple: make it easy for families whose children missed an in-school appointment to catch up without weeks of waiting.
Most sessions are free to attend and designed for speed. For many children, the vaccine is a quick nasal spray rather than a jab, which makes the visit brief and less daunting.
Flu has arrived early and is rising fastest in school-aged children. A short half-term visit could prevent weeks of illness.
Parents can check school communications, local NHS updates or their GP practice for times and venues. Many areas offer same-day walk-ins. Pre-schoolers can attend selected community pharmacies for the first time this year, while GP practices continue to vaccinate eligible younger children and those with certain long-term conditions.
Why health leaders want parents to act now
Health officials say the timing matters. When schools return, a single classroom outbreak can ripple through families and the wider community. Vaccinating children helps shield grandparents and high-risk adults, and reduces the pool of infection in crowded settings.
The UK’s winter programme is already in full swing. More than 10 million flu vaccines have been delivered this autumn, including around 1.5 million for school-aged children and over 300,000 for two- and three-year-olds. Uptake in younger pupils helps keep lesson time intact and reduces staff sickness.
More than 10 million people have had a flu vaccine this autumn, including 1.5 million schoolchildren and 300,000 toddlers.
Clinicians also warn that flu changes each year. The vaccine is updated to target circulating strains, which is why last year’s dose is not enough for this winter. For people with heart disease, respiratory conditions or weakened immunity, the jab can lower the risk of severe illness and hospital care.
Who is eligible today
- All primary and secondary school pupils are eligible for a free flu vaccine.
- Children aged two and three years (on 31 August) can get vaccinated at their GP practice or selected community pharmacies.
- Children and adults with certain long-term conditions, such as heart or lung disease, diabetes or weakened immune systems, qualify for free vaccination.
- Adults at higher risk, including over-65s, pregnant women and unpaid carers, are also eligible.
Cardiac specialists caution that flu can strain the heart and trigger complications. For anyone with a history of heart or circulatory problems, vaccination reduces the chance of serious illness and avoids extra winter pressure on services.
Finding a clinic and what to bring
Parents have several quick ways to locate a nearby session this week. If you are unsure, your GP practice or local pharmacy can advise on eligibility and where to go.
- Check messages from your child’s school for details of local catch-up sessions.
- Look at your local NHS Trust or Integrated Care Board updates for pop-up times and venues.
- Ask your GP practice or a community pharmacy about nearby clinics and whether walk-ins are available.
- Follow notices from your local council or NHS area on social media for late changes or extra sessions.
Bring anything your area has requested for consent, plus your child’s NHS number if you have it. Staff can still proceed if you do not know the number.
Where your child might get the vaccine
|Group
|Usual venue
|Pop-up access
|Vaccine type
|School-aged children
|In-school session
|Yes — walk-in or bookable half-term clinics
|Nasal spray for most; injection if needed
|Two- and three-year-olds
|GP practice
|Selected community pharmacies
|Nasal spray for most; injection if needed
|Children with long-term conditions
|GP or hospital clinic
|Often available at community pop-ups
|Type decided clinically
|High-risk adults
|GP, pharmacy or hospital clinic
|Some areas add extra community slots
|Injection
What to expect on the day
The nasal spray takes moments. Children usually sit, tilt the head slightly, and the spray is given in each nostril. There is no needle, and most do not find it uncomfortable. If a spray is not suitable, staff can offer an injectable version instead.
Side effects are usually mild and brief. A runny nose, slight headache or feeling a bit tired can occur after the spray. Arm soreness or a mild temperature can follow an injection. If your child is unwell with a high fever on the day, you may be asked to return when they have recovered.
The nasal spray contains porcine gelatine, which some families prefer to avoid. An injectable alternative that does not contain gelatine is available; ask the team on arrival.
Will this keep classes open and winter pressures down?
Children drive much of the spread of flu because they mix closely and shed the virus for longer. High vaccination rates in pupils limit outbreaks, reduce absences and lower the chance of passing infection to older relatives. That ripple effect matters when the NHS faces peak winter demand.
Protection builds over roughly two weeks, so a half-term visit means coverage is in place when classrooms fill again. Fewer sick days for pupils and staff mean more consistent teaching and less disruption for parents juggling childcare and work.
Practical tips for a smooth visit
- Talk your child through the nasal spray so they know what to expect. It is quick and does not hurt.
- Dress in layers so staff can check arms easily if an injection is needed.
- Bring tissues; a brief sniffle after the spray is common.
- If your child has allergies, long-term conditions or takes regular medicines (including inhalers), mention them on arrival.
- Ask for the injectable option if you prefer not to have the nasal spray.
Extra context parents keep asking about
How is the vaccine chosen each year?
Specialists monitor circulating strains across the globe and recommend the best match for the coming season. Manufacturers then produce updated vaccines. This is why a fresh dose each autumn is advised, even if your child had flu last year or was vaccinated then.
How does it differ from a cold?
Flu tends to start suddenly, with fever, aches and exhaustion, while colds usually come on gradually with a runny or blocked nose. Children with flu can be unwell for a week or more and may need time off school. Vaccination reduces both the chance of catching flu and the severity if illness happens.
What if we missed this week?
Missed half-term does not mean you have missed out. School sessions continue during term, and many areas keep community clinics running. Your GP or local pharmacy can point you to the next available slot.