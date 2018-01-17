Foods that you can easily grow at home

There is nothing more rewarding than cooking and eating ingredients that you have grown by yourself. Believe it or not, many of these foods can be grown in a window box and some of them can even be grown inside the home.

If you have a garden, the the possibilities are endless.

All you need is a little effort, a bit of patience and a few key gardening products. Of course, climate is also a key factor to consider. Therefore make sure you choose the food according to the weather.