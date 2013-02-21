Obviously the last thing we want to do is derail the diet, but sometimes we all need a little something to keep going throughout the day. That’s where low calorie snacks come in handy.



We all know that we’re supposed to eat three balanced meals a day, but that doesn’t stop our tummies from rumbling during that important morning meeting and it certainly doesn’t prevent that mid-afternoon energy slump.



That's why we've rounded up 100 low calorie snacks - under 100 calories, so we can all feel pretty virtuous as we tuck into a tasty guilt-free snack.



Hungry moments can be kept at bay with these crafty nibbles, which will keep blood sugar levels steady and provide your body with essential nutrients too. Win-win snacking? That's something we can get on board with!



