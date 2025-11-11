Four-day school week: 123,112 parents push MPs to act — would an 8h 8m day suit your family?

For years, families have juggled pick-ups, clubs and work diaries, hoping for a timetable that actually fits life.
That wish has jolted into the political spotlight, with a landmark petition reigniting a national argument over how long children should be in school each week and what that means for households, teachers and the economy.
What has changed this week
A nationwide petition calling for a four-day school week has cleared the 100,000-signature threshold that can trigger a debate in the House of Commons. At the time of writing it has 123,112 supporters, and it remains open until 4 December 2025. Petitioners back a simple trade: one hour added to each of four days, one day off each week.
Passing 100,000 signatures means MPs can now be scheduled to debate a four-day school week in the Commons.
The surge echoes a broader parental push to reshape school rules. A separate petition on term‑time holiday fines secured a Commons debate date for 27 October 2025 after racing past its own 100,000 target, showing just how quickly education issues mobilise families.
How a four-day week could work
The UK’s state‑funded schools are expected to deliver at least 32 hours and 30 minutes of teaching time each week. On a five‑day timetable, that works out at roughly six and a half hours per day. Shift to four days and you are looking at lessons stretching to just over eight hours daily.
To hit 32h30 across four days, schools would need to add about 1h38m to each day, creating a minimum day of roughly 8h8m.
Campaigners argue the reward is a predictable day off that lowers stress, helps attendance by reducing mid‑week fatigue and supports staff retention. They also point to the United States, where around 2,100 public schools across 26 states operate four‑day timetables, usually with longer days and a Friday closure.
Key numbers at a glance
- Signatures backing a four-day week: 123,112 and rising
- Parliament debate trigger: 100,000 signatures
- Minimum weekly hours in England: 32h30
- Estimated daily length on four days: about 8h8m
- US adoption: 2,100 schools in 26 states
- Teacher retention challenge: nearly 1 in 10 left the profession in 2022–23 (OECD analysis)
What the Department for Education says
The Department for Education has moved quickly to set out its position. It does not back a nationwide switch to a shorter week. The department emphasises attendance, consistency and equal access to learning time, and highlights the practical impact on working parents.
The DfE says it has no plans to cut the school week to four days and stresses a 32h30 minimum for mainstream schools.
Officials also note the childcare challenge. A full weekday off would shift costs onto families or employers, particularly where wraparound care is already stretched. That has clear implications for household budgets and the labour market.
Campaigners and unions frame the stakes
Advocates make the case that a shorter week could be one part of fixing a strained profession. Teacher supply remains tight, workloads often exceed 50 hours in term time, and recruitment promises risk falling flat if classroom conditions remain unchanged. Supporters say a rebalanced timetable could attract new entrants, keep experienced staff in the job and lead to calmer classrooms.
Union voices are also floating adjacent ideas. Flexible timetables, staggered starts and scheduled planning time away from site all feature in proposals designed to cut dead time and give teachers more control over their week. The thread running through these ideas is work-life balance without sacrificing teaching quality.
A quick reality check for families
A four‑day week concentrates learning into longer days. That could reduce reliance on after‑school clubs across those four days while creating one substantial day of childcare need. For many families, the calculation hinges on costs, commute times and whether employers offer flexible patterns.
|Model
|Weekly teaching time
|Typical daily length
|Childcare pattern for 9–5 workers
|Five-day week
|32h30
|≈ 6h30
|After‑school cover most days; five pick‑ups
|Four-day week
|32h30
|≈ 8h8m
|Little or no after‑school cover on four days; one full day of care
What happens next in Parliament
Now that the petition has crossed the line, the Petitions Committee can put the issue forward for a debate in the Commons. If scheduled, MPs will test the arguments, question ministers and raise constituency concerns, from bus timetables to after‑school provision. No law changes on the day, but debates often shape the next move, especially when practical consequences for employers and families cut through.
Parents have time to add their names: the petition is open until 4 December 2025.
Who gains, who pays: the practical trade-offs
Parents could see one fewer weekly scramble if clubs are no longer essential on four extended days. Yet a spare weekday imposes a new cost, unless employers permit compressed hours or remote working. For shift workers, the picture varies widely: a weekday off can be a boon if rotas align, but a headache if they do not.
Children might welcome a regular rest day and longer blocks for sport, projects and arts. Long school days also pose a stamina test, especially for younger pupils and those with additional needs. Schools would need thoughtful scheduling, more breaks and clear transport plans to prevent late finishes clashing with buses or evening routines.
Teachers could gain a defined recovery window and ring‑fenced planning time. That benefit only materialises if workload genuinely moves, not just hours on site. Without smarter timetables, longer days risk replacing one strain with another.
Two scenarios to help you judge the fit
- Primary example: A current day of 8:45–15:15 becomes roughly 8:45–16:53. After‑school clubs may no longer be needed on those four days, but families must cover a full weekday, typically 7–9 hours.
- Secondary example: Existing 8:30–15:30 stretches to about 8:30–16:38. Bus services and evening jobs or sports could clash unless local timetables adjust.
What evidence exists beyond the UK
US districts using four‑day weeks report mixed outcomes. Some save on transport and utilities, many use the spare day for tutoring and pastoral work, and several highlight staffing gains. Academic results vary by context. Rural areas often fare better due to shorter travel on teaching days and easier staffing. Urban settings face denser transport and childcare pressures. Any UK pilot would need rigorous evaluation, including attendance, attainment and wellbeing, before wider rollout.
If you are weighing the idea at home
Start with a simple audit. Tally current after‑school costs across five days and compare them with a four‑day plan that includes one full day of care. Ask your employer about compressed hours or hybrid arrangements on the non‑school day. Check local transport last departures after 16:30. Look at meal routines: later finishes may push dinner and homework back. If your child has SEND, discuss whether longer sessions would need extra support or breaks.
Schools considering trials can model staggered finishes by phase, ring‑fence staff planning time on the non‑teaching day and partner with local childcare providers to expand places on the day off. Safeguarding, attendance tracking and exam preparation need dedicated plans to avoid unintended gaps.