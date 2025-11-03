Four tables for £17.99 at Lidl this week: will you grab 4 extra surfaces before guests arrive?

Guests, snacks, and nowhere to put a single glass? The living room shuffle season is back, and timing matters.
With autumn gatherings creeping up and Christmas on the horizon, flexible furniture starts to earn its keep. Shoppers looking for quick, good-looking fixes have a new option on the high street that promises more space without swallowing your floorplan.
What you need to know
Lidl is bringing a Livarno Home Side Table Set into stores from Thursday 16 October. It’s a four-piece metal nesting set designed to be pulled apart when you need surfaces and tucked away when you don’t. Lidl Plus members pay £17.99; non-members pay £19.99.
Four metal nesting tables, each rated up to 10 kg, go on sale from 16 October at £17.99 for Lidl Plus members.
The premise is simple. Split the tables for drinks, bowls and lamps; regroup them when the crowd thins. The design leans minimalist, which helps them blend with most sofas and armchairs without looking fussy or seasonal.
The set at a glance
Each table nests into the next, so storage is compact. Sizes are stepped for practical placement at seat height or just below.
|Table
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|Max load
|Best use
|Largest
|30 x 30 x 45 cm
|10 kg
|Lamp, tray, plant pot
|Large
|25 x 25 x 40 cm
|10 kg
|Side of sofa, snacks
|Medium
|20 x 20 x 35 cm
|Remote station, candles
|10 kg
|Small
|15 x 15 x 30 cm
|10 kg
|Cup, book, hallway keys
Each piece uses a metal construction with straight lines and a clean profile. The smallest stands comfortably as a perch for a mug; the tallest sits near armrest height for a lamp or a generous bowl of crisps.
Pull them apart for four separate surfaces during busy hours, then slide them together so they take the footprint of one.
Why this lands just in time
October ushers in the first wave of visitors, from half-term catch-ups to early festive drinks. That’s when coffee tables overflow and someone inevitably balances a flute on the floor. Four extra perches help the room breathe, especially in flats where a second console or a heavy sideboard won’t fit.
- Dot one at each end of the sofa so two people can park a glass without reaching.
- Push the medium and small tables by armchairs to keep elbows free of clutter.
- Use the largest as a temporary tray stand beside the kitchen pass or dining table overflow.
- Park the tiniest by the tree in December for cards and tealights, away from needles.
Value check and rivals
Four tables under £20 works out at roughly £4.50 each for Lidl Plus members. Comparable nesting sets in budget chains typically sit between £25 and £60 for two or three pieces, depending on finish and weight rating. Online marketplaces dip lower for chipboard or plastic tops, but you often lose the neat stacking or the sturdier metal frame. Prices shift week to week, yet this bundle aims squarely at the sweet spot where everyday durability meets small-space practicality.
If you don’t use Lidl Plus, the £19.99 ticket still undercuts many two-table sets. The membership saving is modest but real; it nudges the cost below a takeaway for two, which is the sort of mental maths that persuades impulse buyers.
Design notes for everyday use
Minimalist lines make these pieces disappear visually, which matters in tighter rooms. Keep surfaces uncluttered: one lamp or one stack of books per table looks considered, not crowded. To protect the finish, add felt pads under plant pots and use coasters under hot mugs. A microfibre cloth and diluted washing-up liquid will handle smudges. Avoid abrasive pads that scratch powder coating.
Respect the 10 kg limit. These are not stools or step-ups. A stack of heavy hardbacks or a potted monstera can tip the balance if placed off-centre. Place weight squarely on the middle of each top and keep cables tidy to prevent snags when nesting them again.
Where they work beyond Christmas
These tables aren’t the sort you box up in January and forget. They slot into daily life as quiet helpers:
Small-space wins
- Bedside alternatives in box rooms, with a lamp on the tallest and a book on the next one down.
- Hallway catch-alls for keys, post and a small bowl for coins or passes.
- Plant stands at staggered heights to create a gentle tiered effect without buying bulky shelving.
- Temporary laptop stand for quick emails on the sofa, provided you keep the weight under the limit.
Entertaining on a budget
Hosting often blows the budget before anyone arrives. Spending under £20 to eliminate the floor-balancing act improves the mood of a room more than an extra string of lights. One person stops hovering if they’ve got somewhere to set a glass. The kitchen run slows because there’s space for bowls in the lounge. Those small changes make a long evening feel smoother.
Under £20 for four extra surfaces is a practical fix when money is tight and space tighter.
Buying tips and likely demand
Lidl’s weekly specials tend to move fast, especially when they tick both homeware and seasonal boxes. If this set suits your room, go early on launch day or call ahead to check stock. Scan for level tops, steady legs and clean welds. If you plan to use them on hard floors, add non-slip pads underneath to prevent skids and protect boards.
Smart combinations and safety notes
Pair the largest table with a warm-bulb lamp to soften harsh overhead lighting in winter. Keep the smallest beside the plug where phone leads gather, so cables stay off the sofa arm. If young children visit, position the tables away from high-traffic routes and avoid top-heavy arrangements like tall vases. Place candles on heatproof coasters and never leave them unattended.
Stretching the idea further
Think in zones rather than furniture pieces. Two tables can float beside seating for drinks, while the other two corral remotes, chargers and tissues in a quieter corner. If colour matters, a quick wrap with removable vinyl or a coat of metal-safe paint can personalise the set without spending more than a few pounds. When storage is precious, slip the nested stack under a console or alongside a bookcase to reclaim floor space within seconds.
The short window before party season is when small, inexpensive changes pay back fast. Four sturdy, nestable surfaces ready on 16 October give you options: less clutter during busy evenings now, and calm, adaptable corners once the tinsel comes down.