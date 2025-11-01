Free bus pass age to hit 67 for millions: will you wait 12 months more as England changes?

Your morning commute may feel different next spring, as age rules and council budgets reshape who rides for free locally.
From April next year, England will add 12 months to the qualifying age for a free bus pass, linking it directly to the rising State Pension age.
What changes and when
The Department for Transport has confirmed a one‑year increase to the qualifying age for England’s concessionary bus pass from next April. The age will move in line with the State Pension age, which is scheduled to increase from 66 to 67 between 2026 and 2028 under the Pensions Act 2014.
From April, the English bus pass age will track the State Pension age: an extra 12 months before you qualify.
The rise has been planned for years. Parliament accelerated the timetable in 2014, and a further shift from 67 to 68 is pencilled in for the 2040s. For many, this means waiting longer for both their pension and their pass.
How England differs from the rest of the UK
England stands apart from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, where residents can ride for free from 60. In England, the national scheme is pegged to State Pension age. That creates a growing gap of at least six years for many people beyond London and a handful of city regions that fund earlier access locally.
Some local authorities, including areas of London and Merseyside, pay for discretionary concessions that start before State Pension age. These are voluntary top‑ups. Councils decide whether to offer them and must cover the cost from local budgets.
What your council can still change
Whitehall sets the minimum. Councils can go further. The Department for Transport says local authorities may reduce the qualifying age or add extra benefits if they choose, but they must finance any extras from their own resources.
Councils can lower eligibility locally, but only if they pay for it. Offers will vary by area and budget.
Who will qualify when
The rise does not happen on a single day for everyone. It phases in as the State Pension age increases. People born between 6 March 1961 and 5 April 1977 will now qualify for both pension and bus pass at 67.
|Birth date
|State Pension age
|Bus pass age in England
|Indicative window you qualify
|Before 6 March 1961
|66
|66
|Already eligible or becoming eligible up to 2026
|6 March 1961 – 5 April 1977
|67
|67
|Phasing in 2026–2028 and thereafter
A further rise to 68 is expected between 2044 and 2046, subject to government review closer to the time. That would push bus pass eligibility out again for those cohorts.
What the bus pass actually covers
England’s national scheme provides free off‑peak local bus travel. The core entitlement runs from 9.30am to 11.00pm on weekdays, and all day on weekends and bank holidays. Outside those hours, normal fares apply unless your council funds an extension.
Free travel hours: 9:30–23:00 Monday to Friday; all day Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays.
People with qualifying disabilities can access the scheme regardless of age, subject to eligibility criteria. The change to the age threshold does not affect disability‑based entitlement.
Money, politics and pressure
The English National Concessionary Travel Scheme costs around £700 million a year. Ministers argue that any expansion must be financially sustainable. At the 30 October Budget, the government announced £1 billion for buses, with £712 million channelled to local authorities to support and improve services. Councils may use part of this funding to enhance local concessions, but they do not have to.
Campaigners point out that more than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for free bus travel from 60 in England, triggering a parliamentary debate. Pressure now lands on the Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, to respond to the growing demand for parity with the devolved nations.
What this means for you
If you expected to qualify at 66, you may now face an extra year of fares unless your council offers an earlier local pass. That could add hundreds of pounds to household costs, especially for regular commuters, carers, or those making frequent hospital trips.
- Check your date of birth against the State Pension timetable to find your qualifying month.
- Look at your council’s website for any 60‑plus or early‑age local concessions.
- If you have a disability, check eligibility for a disabled pass, which is not tied to pension age.
- Ask operators about multi‑journey tickets and caps; weekly or monthly products can cut costs.
- Plan off‑peak travel where possible to use cheaper fares and capped daily rates.
If your area funds extra help
Some regions offer earlier passes or wider hours. Offers differ across England and may change with budgets. If you move council area, rules can change with you. Keep documentation handy and renew on time to avoid a gap in entitlement.
Petition, fairness and the postcode lottery
Campaigners argue that tying eligibility to State Pension age deepens a postcode lottery. A 60‑year‑old in Glasgow rides free; a 65‑year‑old in parts of England pays. Ministers counter that devolution allows each nation to set priorities, and councils in England can already enhance the scheme if local voters and budgets support it.
MPs will weigh the fiscal cost against social benefits. Bus passes keep older residents connected to shops, GP surgeries and community groups. Operators also stress the role of concessionary passengers in sustaining daytime services.
A quick cost check for your household
Work out the potential hit. If you make four off‑peak return trips a week at £2 per single capped by your operator, you could spend roughly £16 a week. Over 52 weeks, that is about £832. If your council offers a senior ticket or a local discount, you may pay less, but the amount varies widely.
Key takeaways for the year ahead
The qualifying age in England rises by one year from next April, aligning with the State Pension age. Free travel remains off‑peak. Disability‑based eligibility is unchanged. Councils can still add discretionary concessions, but funding decides the offer. A parliamentary debate is coming, fuelled by more than 100,000 signatures, and the long‑term timetable points to another age rise in the 2040s.