Free heated blankets from today: are you one of the 42,000 OVO customers in the £56m help?

With frost on the forecast and budgets stretched, households seek warmth that doesn’t send smart meters into a spin.
From today, one of Britain’s biggest suppliers is widening a winter support plan that can put heated blankets and other energy-saving gear directly into the hands of customers who need extra help. The scheme sits inside a £56 million package and builds on £190 million of assistance rolled out since 2022.
What OVO is offering from today
OVO Energy has started a new phase of support aimed at cutting the cost of staying warm. Eligible customers can receive a free electric blanket or heated throw, alongside energy-efficiency kits and smart plugs designed to trim usage at the socket. Last winter, the company provided blankets and devices to 42,000 households; this year’s package aims to reach even more people facing tight budgets and rising winter demand.
The package does not stop at gadgets. In some cases, OVO will fund or arrange measures such as loft insulation, heat pumps, or a replacement boiler. There is also direct financial support for those in difficulty, including emergency credit top-ups for prepayment meters, extended repayment plans for debt, and tailored Direct Debit reductions.
Who can get one
Eligibility focuses on need. OVO assesses household income, disposable income after bills, health conditions, and other vulnerabilities to prioritise applications. The process is designed to be quick. Customers typically enter their OVO account number and postcode and share a snapshot of their monthly available spend. Decisions aim to arrive promptly so households can act before temperatures fall further.
- Have your OVO account number and postcode to hand.
- Estimate your monthly disposable income after essential bills.
- Note any medical needs or vulnerabilities that raise your energy use.
- Be ready to confirm recent changes in circumstances, such as job loss or illness.
Stock and funding are finite, and support is targeted. Not everyone will qualify, and products may vary by location and availability. OVO says it will prioritise people most at risk from cold homes and high energy costs.
More than blankets: the wider package
Beyond heated throws, the programme can open the door to longer-term fixes and tailored financial help:
- Home improvements: loft insulation, heat pumps and boiler swaps in selected cases.
- Bill support: emergency prepayment credit, longer repayment plans and flexible Direct Debit options.
- Practical tools: smart plugs and efficiency kits to cut standby and manage peak-time usage.
OVO says it has directed £190 million in support since 2022, and this is its largest customer package to date.
Why heated blankets can cut your costs
Electric blankets warm people, not unused rooms. That matters when every kilowatt-hour is under scrutiny. A typical heated throw uses around 100–160W; a fitted blanket often uses 40–80W. At an electricity unit rate of roughly 28p per kWh, a 120W throw costs about 3–4p per hour to run.
|Appliance
|Typical power
|Cost per hour at 28p/kWh
|Notes
|Heated throw
|120W
|≈ 3.4p
|Good for sofa evenings; variable heat settings
|Electric blanket (fitted)
|60W
|≈ 1.7p
|For bedtime pre-heat and low overnight warmth
|Oil-filled radiator
|1,000W
|≈ 28p
|Efficient for small rooms; slower to heat
|Gas central heating
|Varies widely
|≈ 40–90p
|Depends on home, boiler and thermostat setting
Used smartly, a heated throw can let you nudge the thermostat down a degree or two during sedentary hours. That small tweak adds up over weeks. For example, swap two hours of evening heating for two hours on a 120W throw and you might spend about 7p per day instead of 80p on space heating, saving around £20–£30 per month across a cold spell. Results vary with home size, insulation and tariff.
How to apply without stress
Customers can check eligibility through OVO’s application route. The process typically takes minutes. You share basic account details and an outline of your budget after bills. The company then ranks applications by need and confirms what it can offer.
- Gather documents: account number, recent bill, and a quick budget breakdown.
- Note any medical or mobility issues that increase your heating need.
- Be specific about difficulties, such as arrears or higher winter usage.
- Ask about delivery times and any product safety guidance when accepted.
What to do if you are not with OVO
Rival suppliers often run hardship funds, priority support or energy-saving giveaways during winter. Contact your provider and ask about vulnerability support, discretionary credits, or efficiency kits. Councils and local charities may distribute warm packs, draft-proofing materials or small grants. If you use medical equipment at home, ask to join your supplier’s Priority Services Register for tailored help during outages or meter issues.
Safety and practical tips for heated blankets
- Read the manual and follow the manufacturer’s safety advice.
- Inspect cables and controls before each use; stop using if damaged.
- Avoid folding sharply; store flat or loosely rolled.
- Do not use with infants, pets that chew cables, or anyone unable to adjust controls.
- Use a timer or low setting to avoid overheating.
- Plug into a suitable socket and avoid overloading extension leads.
What the numbers mean for your winter budget
An energy-saving device is only part of the picture. Big wins still come from insulation, smart thermostat settings and simple habits. Shut doors on unused rooms, block drafts, and bleed radiators so every watt counts. If a blanket lets you lower the thermostat by 1°C, heating bills can fall by about 5–10% over a season in many homes. Combine that with shorter boiler run-times and you create a buffer against price spikes.
The policy debate: calls for a social tariff
OVO’s chief executive, David Buttress, wants a social tariff — a targeted unit-rate discount for low-income and medically vulnerable households. Campaigners argue that temporary giveaways help people through a cold snap, but a social tariff would lock in fairer pricing for those who face unavoidably high usage. Ministers have signalled interest in the idea without setting a start date. For now, supplier schemes and local funds fill part of the gap.
Targeted support such as a social tariff could shield households with high, unavoidable energy needs all year round.
If you are weighing your options this week
- Check your supplier’s support tools and ask about hardship funds.
- Review your monthly budget to see if a lower Direct Debit fits.
- Use a plug-in power meter to spot standby hogs and trim wasted watts.
- Consider small insulation fixes: chimney balloons, letterbox brushes, and thicker curtains.
For families running medical equipment, or for carers, ring your supplier and ensure your account flags any priority needs. Ask about free energy advice sessions, which can tailor a plan to your home layout and heating habits. A 15-minute review often finds quick wins, such as scheduling hot water more efficiently or shifting some appliance use outside peak hours.
If you already own a heated blanket, test a simple simulation: run it on a mid setting for two hours each evening for a week and note the increase on your in-home display. Multiply that by the number of winter weeks you expect to use it. Compare the cost against running the boiler for the same period. That direct comparison helps you set a thermostat strategy that matches your budget and comfort level.