From €80 attic junk to €4,500 star: did you miss the three-leg stool collectors fight over today?

Autumn whispers have swept through auction rooms and living rooms alike, nudging a modest wooden stool into the limelight.
Once overlooked at house-clearance sales, a humble three-legged seat has become the most talked-about accent in stylish homes, drawing decorators, collectors and casual buyers into a scramble that few predicted a year ago.
How a spurned stool took centre stage
A 1974 blueprint that went against the grain
In the mid-1970s, French designer Pierre Chapo cut a different path. Where the era chased saturated plastics and plump silhouettes, he carved a compact stool from solid timber with a cool head and a steady hand. The model many seekers now mention, tagged S31 by the workshop, set three splayed legs beneath a gently sculpted seat. The look was honest, spare and structural.
For decades, that restraint read as austere. Shoppers wanted cushions and curves. Dealers stacked brighter pieces in their windows. The stool slipped to the back of storerooms and slept in attics, its oiled grain gathering a quiet glow no one bothered to notice.
The tri-leg geometry, the shallow, dished seat and an oil-rubbed finish give the piece poise, strength and tactile warmth.
From car boot fodder to bidding wars
The mood shifted as the vintage market matured. Buyers started valuing patina, joinery and material honesty over flash. Listings for the S31 began to surge. Competition followed. Now the piece that once sold for a song sparks brisk paddles and click-happy proxy bids.
Auction rooms from Paris to Marseille report feverish interest when one surfaces. This autumn alone, multiple examples hammered for more than €4,500 each, a figure that pushes close to £3,800 at current rates. Dealers say demand no longer stops at the French border; international galleries and private clients have joined the chase.
Recent sales in France have crossed €4,500 per stool, with condition and provenance swinging the top end.
|Condition
|Typical price range (€)
|Where it sold
|Notes
|Good, light wear
|2,800–3,600
|Online marketplace
|Minor scratches; attractive patina
|Very good, original finish
|3,700–4,400
|Regional auction
|Clear workshop attributes; no repairs
|Excellent, documented provenance
|4,500+
|Major city auction
|Strong competition; export interest
Who is buying, and why it fits 2025 homes
Designers, collectors and everyday households
Interior architects love it because it works hard without shouting. A single stool can anchor a reading corner, slide under a console, serve as a bedside perch or act as a spare seat around a dining table. Collectors prize it for rarity and clean lines. Casual buyers like the footprint: it suits small flats as well as barn conversions, moving easily between rooms as needs change.
The aesthetic dovetails with the cold-weather palette now filling shops: wool, jute, unvarnished wood, blown glass and ceramics. Against those textures, a compact, honest stool feels right—useful, adaptable and handsome in the background.
Social media turns scarcity into magnetism
Instagram grids and short-form videos have amplified the effect. One moody shot of a low-lit corner—elm tones, a linen throw, the stool catching a slant of afternoon sun—can trigger a rush of enquiries. That visibility, combined with limited supply, fuels a loop in which each sighting lifts desirability and lifts prices again.
When a piece is photogenic, portable and scarce, every viral post tightens supply and accelerates the climb in value.
What this frenzy says about design now
Authentic craft over throwaway decor
The run on the stool signals a broader reset: people want objects that carry the maker’s hand and age well. Instead of fast furniture, the market leans toward designs with clear structure, serviceable materials and a story. That shift rewards timber, visible joinery and finishes that welcome repair rather than resist it.
Compact, flexible, and ready for small-space living
Today’s homes change shape hourly—office at nine, supper for four at seven. A light, strong seat meets those rhythms. It tucks away, stacks near a shelf, or steps in as a plant stand when guests leave. With many city households measuring every centimetre, the stool’s modest diameter and tripod stance earn its keep.
Practical guide for buyers
Spot the right features, avoid the wrong surprises
- Look for honest wear in logical places: the rim of the seat, the lower third of the legs, the underside edges.
- Check for a gently dished seat rather than a flat plank; the curve adds comfort and is a strong design cue.
- Timber is typically solid and close-grained; surface should feel waxy or oiled, not glossy like polyurethane.
- Wobbles suggest loose joints. A competent restorer can tighten joints, but heavy filler or mismatched wood affects value.
- Ask for provenance: invoices, old interior photos or dealer notes help anchor the date and workshop origin.
Care, upkeep and insurance
Dust with a soft brush. Feed the surface sparingly with a quality oil once or twice a year, wiping off residue to avoid tackiness. Keep it away from radiators and strong sunlight that can open joints or bleach colour. For insurance, photograph details and any marks, and keep receipts with a short condition note.
Originals versus reissues: making the call
Freshly produced pieces satisfy the look and function at a calmer price, while vintage examples carry the aura and investment angle. Your choice hinges on use. If the stool will work daily—kitchen, hallway, desk—consider a reissue. If you collect or rotate displays, an older example with good patina can make sense.
Money talk: what buyers should model before bidding
Budgeting for the real cost
Factor buyer’s premium, VAT where applicable, packing and shipping. A hammer price of €4,200 may land closer to €5,000 once fees and transport are tallied. International buyers should add import duties. If a light restoration is needed, set aside €150–€400 for a professional touch-up.
Risk, reward and timing
Design markets move in waves. Social buzz can inflate short-term prices, then settle. If you plan to hold for three to five years, buy the best condition you can afford and avoid overpaying for a compromised example. For those chasing the look on a lower budget, consider simple three-leg stools by lesser-known workshops from the same era; they often sell for under €600 and deliver much of the material charm.
Set a ceiling before the sale, include all fees, and stick to it—discipline beats impulse in heated rooms.
Styling ideas that make the most of a small icon
Simple moves with strong impact
- Pair one stool with a compact floor lamp to frame a reading nook without crowding the room.
- Use two as asymmetrical bedside tables; their height suits a low mattress and keeps surfaces airy.
- Group three around a low rug to create a flexible, conversational cluster that can disperse when guests arrive.
- Set a textured ceramic or a stack of magazines on top to double as a petite side table.
The stool’s rise highlights a wider appetite for honest materials and pieces that outlast trends. Whether you chase a documented vintage example or a careful contemporary build, weigh condition, function and long-term fit with your space. A measured approach helps you enjoy the piece daily—and sidestep the sharper edges of a frothy market.