Gardeners warned: plant this cherry and quince duo before 1 November to bag fruit in 180 days

Autumn’s chill creeps in, yet growers across Britain hint at one last move that quietly reshapes next spring’s harvest for many.
As October ebbs away, professional market gardeners are fixing on a two-tree strategy with a surprisingly quick payoff. Pair a cherry with a quince, tuck them in before 1 November, and you set the stage for blossom-rich hedges of fruit, tighter pollination, and a realistic chance of early treats once the days lengthen.
Why a cherry–quince pairing wins over market gardeners
Two trees, two flowering windows, one simple effect: more pollinators on site when they’re needed. A cherry’s early blossom pulls in bees first, then quince flowers follow, keeping the traffic flowing. That overlap boosts fruit set without swallowing space, and it lengthens the eating season from late spring into autumn.
Planting a cherry beside a quince concentrates pollinators, smooths fruit set, and stretches harvests across two distinct windows.
Their roots occupy different layers, so they tap moisture without wrestling each other for it. That reduces stress in dry spells and helps young trees establish with less intervention. In mixed plantings, pests and diseases struggle to surge; diversity interrupts their rhythm.
How the two support each other
- Cherry blossom opens first, signalling bees into the plot; quince follows to keep them working.
- Root systems explore different zones, easing competition for water and nutrients.
- Mixed canopies invite more beneficial insects, which prey on aphids and other troublemakers.
What you gain in flavour and resilience
Sweet, juicy cherries in May or June give way to fragrant, golden quince later on. The change of pace reduces gluts and spreads kitchen work. In practice that means bowls of fresh cherries now and jars of jelly, membrillo, and compotes stacked for winter. The duo also limits single-disease wipe-outs, since pathogens that adore cherry rarely thrive on quince and vice versa.
Beat the frost: plant before 1 November for a head start
Soil still holds summer warmth even when the air turns crisp. That underground warmth drives root growth long after leaves drop, so trees settle in before the first hard freeze. By spring, they’re anchored and primed to surge. Plant the same trees in late winter and you lose weeks of root work—and often miss that first, modest crop.
Use the last warm soil of October: roots push quietly all winter, delivering earlier bud-break and stronger blossom.
Month-by-month gains from an October planting
|Month
|What happens underground
|What you notice above ground
|November–December
|Fine roots branch into warm pockets; mycorrhizae connect.
|Nothing dramatic; mulch settles, stakes hold firm.
|January–February
|Slow, steady root growth continues during mild spells.
|Bud scales tighten; trees ride out frosts without wobble.
|March
|Root tips accelerate as soil warms.
|Buds swell earlier than later-planted trees.
|April–May
|Strong root-to-shoot balance fuels blossom.
|Cherry flowers open freely; bee activity spikes.
|June–September
|Established roots support steady moisture uptake.
|Cherries first, quince later; foliage stays robust.
Varieties to put on your list
Compact choices for small spaces
Urban or tight plot? A compact sweet cherry such as ‘Burlat’ gives early fruit and behaves on dwarfing rootstock in the ground or a generous container. For quince, look at ‘Provence’ (often sold as Quince de Provence) for perfumed, squat fruit ideal for jelly, or ‘Meeches Prolific’ for heavier cropping in cooler districts. Both prune neatly and stay accessible for picking.
If shade or a harsher site is your reality, a sour cherry like ‘Morello’ tolerates less sun and still earns its keep for cooking. Pair it with a hardy quince and you retain the same complementary rhythm of blossom and harvest.
Tempted by a peach?
Some growers add a peach for a sweeter twist. Plant in October on raised ground with sharp drainage and full sun, ideally against a south-facing wall. Shield it from rain in late winter to reduce leaf curl, and use fleece or a simple frame when frosts threaten blossom. Keep watering light but regular until the first real cold snap.
Plant smart: steps that lock in establishment
The no-nonsense checklist
- Pick a free-draining spot; if in doubt, build a low mound to lift the root zone.
- Dig a hole twice the width of the roots; roughen the sides so roots can escape.
- Blend in well-rotted compost, not fresh manure; keep fertiliser away until spring.
- Set the tree with the collar or graft union above soil level; never bury it.
- Backfill, firm by hand to remove air pockets, then water deeply even if rain is forecast.
- Stake on the windward side and tie with a soft, figure-of-eight tie.
- Mulch 5–7 cm deep with leaves, straw or woodchip, keeping a gap around the trunk.
Never bury the collar: keep the base of the trunk at the surface line to prevent rot and weak growth.
Low-input boosters that make a difference
Water sparingly but consistently through dry, frost-free spells. Underplant with spring bulbs, alyssum or calendula to draw pollinators early. Tuck a ring of garlic cloves or chives at the drip line; many growers report fewer aphids around alliums. Keep pruning light in year one: remove damaged wood and guide shape, then review after harvest.
What to expect in spring
Early tastes and simple maintenance
Well-rooted cherries can offer a first taster crop in year one—think a handful of bright fruit on a young grafted tree. Quince often needs a little longer but sets its first proper fruit within the next season if growth stays even. Feed with a collar of garden compost in March and refresh mulch after rain to lock in moisture.
Keeping momentum, season after season
Shape with a light summer prune to open the canopy and let air through. A living soil pays back: top up mulch annually, and consider a nettle or comfrey feed in late spring. Leave sprays on the shelf unless a real outbreak demands action; a mix of flowering herbs, bird perches and clean hygiene usually keeps pressure low.
Extra notes to widen your margin of success
Managing risk from frost and birds
Late frost can nip cherry blossom. Keep a length of fleece ready and drape it at dusk when forecasts dip towards zero. For birds, use a temporary net or hang soft, moving deterrents once fruit colours. Remove nets promptly after picking to protect wildlife.
Space, timing and a quick plan
Allow 3–4 metres between standard trees or 1.5–2 metres on dwarfing stock; in containers, choose at least 45–60 litres with fresh peat-free compost and grit. Plant now, water in, mulch, and note your first blossom date next spring. Most readers who plant before 1 November report visible bud swell two to three weeks ahead of later plantings, and a calmer summer because roots did their heavy lifting quietly in winter.