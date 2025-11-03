Got 15 minutes and £4? this warm lentil and roasted apple salad will sort your dinner for two

Autumn plates are shifting as kitchens swap stews for a faster fix with warmth, crunch and faint caramel notes.
Across Britain, shoppers are reaching for tins of lentils and baskets of sharp apples as nights draw in. A warm salad built on this pairing brings speed, thrift and comfort to busy evenings, while still feeling fresh and light.
Why lentils and apples are having a moment
Lentils give body, protein and earthy depth. Roasted apples bring acidity, perfume and a whisper of sweetness. Together, they hit that sweet-savoury line many midweek meals miss. Toasted walnuts add a crackle that keeps every mouthful lively. A gloss of walnut oil lifts aroma without heavy dressing.
15 minutes from hob to table, about £2 a plate, with roughly 20 g protein and 12 g fibre per serving.
The method works because it stacks quick wins. Lentils warm fast if pre-cooked. Apples caramelise at speed. A single pan handles the fruit, shallot and nuts. The finish is a toss, not a simmer. The result tastes composed, yet feels spontaneous.
What you need for two
- Cooked green lentils, 250–300 g drained (or 120 g dried, boiled in advance)
- Two firm, tart apples, cored and wedged (Braeburn, Cox or Boskoop)
- One large shallot, finely sliced
- Walnuts, a small handful, roughly chopped
- Walnut oil, two tablespoons
- Flat-leaf parsley, a small bunch, chopped
- Pinch of soft brown sugar for caramelisation
- Sea salt and black pepper
Optional boosts: soft goat’s cheese or fresh sheep’s cheese, young leaves (rocket or spinach), a pinch of mixed spice or cinnamon, a dash of balsamic, or a teaspoon of wholegrain mustard.
From hob to bowl in 15 minutes
Heat a large frying pan over medium heat. Add a teaspoon of neutral oil. Tumble in the apple wedges. Dust with a pinch of brown sugar. Cook until edges caramelise and centres stay firm. Stir once or twice for even colour.
Slide in the shallot. Soften it in the apple juices. Tip in the walnuts to toast for a minute. Warm the lentils in the pan or in a small pot with a splash of water. Season them well. Combine everything in a roomy bowl. Add walnut oil and parsley. Grind over pepper. Salt to taste. Serve warm.
Stop the apples when the cut faces bronze and the wedges still hold their shape. A little bite keeps the salad lively.
Timing plan
- Minutes 0–3: pan on, apples prepped, lentils draining or heating
- Minutes 3–8: apples caramelising, shallot sliced
- Minutes 8–10: shallot softening, walnuts toasting
- Minutes 10–12: lentils warmed and seasoned
- Minutes 12–15: parsley chopped, dressing added, bowl assembled
Smart swaps
- Pear for apple gives a more perfumed finish.
- Pecans or hazelnuts stand in for walnuts if that is what you have.
- Roast squash cubes instead of fruit for a less sweet profile.
- Smoked bacon lardons add a savoury hit, crisped before the apples.
- Use rapeseed oil if walnut oil is out of budget; add a few drops of toasted sesame oil for aroma.
Nutrition and budget at a glance
|Per serving
|Approximate value
|Energy
|~480 kcal
|Protein
|~20 g
|Fibre
|~12 g
|Cost
|~£2.00
|Time
|15 minutes
|Fruit and veg
|~2 of your 5-a-day
Figures vary with portion size and ingredients. Pre-cooked lentils lift the price slightly but cut the clock.
Taste science made simple
Green lentils hold their shape after cooking, so the salad does not slump. Apples bring malic acid, which brightens the earthiness of pulses. A small amount of sugar on the fruit helps browning. Walnut oil adds volatile aromatics that read as autumnal. Parsley contributes a clean, peppery note that clears the palate.
Serving, storage and safety
- Serve with thick slices of toasted wholemeal bread for crunch and heft.
- Dot soft goat’s cheese on top if you want extra richness.
- Toss in a handful of rocket at the end for bite and a green finish.
- Cool leftovers within two hours. Chill for up to three days. Reheat lentils gently. Add fresh leaves only at serving.
- Pack for lunch in two layers: lentils and apples at the base, greens and cheese on top.
Allergy and dietary notes
Walnuts are a tree nut. Swap for toasted pumpkin seeds for a nut-free crunch. The base is gluten free. Dairy is optional. Vegetarians and flexitarians can take it either way, with or without bacon or cheese.
Seasonal tips and shopping cues
Pick firm apples that lean tart. Cox, Braeburn and Boskoop caramelise cleanly and resist collapse. Very sweet or floury fruit turns mushy. Choose lentils labelled green or Puy-style. Avoid red split lentils here; they break down by design.
Save money by buying whole bags of dried lentils. Cook a larger batch at the weekend. Portion and freeze in small tubs. Thaw in minutes in hot water, ready for this salad or a quick soup.
Sustainability angle
Pulses tend to carry a lighter footprint than meat-based mains. Apples are at their best now, with British varieties abundant. Using the whole fruit, skin on, reduces waste and adds more fibre. Small changes like these add up over a season of weeknight cooking.
Make it your own across the week
Turn the base into a grain bowl by adding warm barley or bulgur. Fold through chopped roasted beetroot for colour and earthiness. A teaspoon of wholegrain mustard sharpens the dressing. A splash of balsamic at the end rounds the edges without pushing it into dessert territory.
For a heartier plate, slide a fried egg on top and finish with chilli flakes. For a lighter lunch, serve a half-portion beside a mug of soup. This flexible frame makes planning easier, because one bag of lentils and a tray of apples can fuel several distinct meals without fatigue.