Grandma’s secret fixes go viral: could 7 cheap tricks save you £312 this winter, and your skin?

In kitchens and bathrooms across Britain, a century-old toolkit is resurfacing, promising calmer routines, cleaner homes and fewer late-night worries.
A fast-growing online hub dedicated to grandmotherly wisdom is winning converts by mixing common-sense know‑how with modern fact‑checking. Its promise is simple: small, cheap changes that tidy the house, soothe minor niggles and stretch a tight budget without leaning on harsh chemicals.
A newsroom for old skills, tuned to today
The platform, published under the banner Astuces de grand‑mère, treats folk remedies and household hacks like a proper beat. Behind the cheery tips sits a team of specialist journalists and subject experts in wellbeing, health, beauty, food and housekeeping. They research each claim, trial methods in real conditions and write instructions that a busy reader can follow on a weeknight.
Thousands of practical, low‑cost tips, vetted by reporters and experts before they reach your screen.
Content spans health, beauty, kitchen, garden, kids’ activities and everyday maintenance. Most ideas use cupboard staples such as vinegar, lemon, bicarbonate of soda, oats, honey and olive oil. The pitch is frugal and green: fewer pricey products, fewer plastic bottles, fewer irritants, less waste.
Seven cheap swaps that could save £312 this winter
Readers are flocking to straightforward, low‑risk swaps that tackle big costs — cleaning sprays, face care, air fresheners — and small seasonal woes like dry skin or a scratchy throat. Here is an example basket of seven crowd‑pleasers, with a sensible estimate of what a typical household might save if they stick with them for four months of cold weather.
- All‑purpose cleaner: 1 part white vinegar, 1 part water, a few drops of lemon. Replaces branded sprays for worktops and glass.
- Powder scrub: bicarbonate of soda with a splash of washing‑up liquid for sinks and ovens.
- Fabric freshener: water, a spoon of bicarbonate and a drop of essential oil in a spray bottle.
- Lip and hand balm: a teaspoon of olive oil with a dab of honey as an overnight mask.
- Steam inhalation: hot water with salt or chamomile for blocked noses. Not for small children.
- Deodoriser jar: coffee grounds or bicarbonate in a bowl for the fridge or shoe cupboard.
- Stain pre‑treat: cold water and salt for fresh wine or berry stains before washing.
|Swap
|Typical monthly cost
|Product replaced
|Likely monthly saving
|Vinegar cleaner
|£0.80
|Multi‑surface spray (£2.50)
|£1.70
|Bicarb scrub
|£0.60
|Oven cleaner + cream cleaner (£5.00)
|£4.40
|Fabric freshener
|£0.40
|Branded refresher (£3.00)
|£2.60
|Olive oil balm
|£1.20
|Hand cream + lip balm (£6.50)
|£5.30
|Steam inhalation
|£0.20
|Decongestant sachets (£4.00)
|£3.80
|Deodoriser jar
|£0.30
|Fridge/shoe freshener (£2.50)
|£2.20
|Salt stain pre‑treat
|£0.10
|Stain remover (£3.50)
|£3.40
|Total (per month)
|£3.60
|—
|£23.60
Scaled over a typical winter of four months, that basket reaches about £94.40 in avoided spending. Stretch it to a full year of use and the saving lands near £283.20. Add in occasional replacements you might skip — air fresheners, polish, specialty wipes — and pushing past £300 is within reach for many households. Your figures will vary; the point is the pattern.
Small, repeatable swaps deliver steady gains: fewer bottles bought, more cash held back, less faff in the cupboard.
Why people are tuning in
Trust built on testing
The editorial team say they verify practicality and warn when a trick is only for light use. Beauty ideas avoid harsh actives; health advice sticks to everyday discomforts and points readers to a clinician for anything serious. Cleaning tips include what not to mix and where vinegar or bicarb might damage stone or wood.
Simple to navigate when time is tight
Articles are grouped by theme and searchable by keyword, so you can jump to “limescale”, “chilblains”, “rust”, “packed lunch” or “kids’ rainy‑day craft”. Instructions sit in clear steps, with ingredients you probably own already. New entries arrive frequently, and older favourites are refreshed as habits and prices change.
Health and safety notes you should not skip
These ideas target minor, everyday problems. Anything persistent, painful or unusual needs professional medical advice. Never use essential oils undiluted on skin. Keep vinegar away from marble and granite. Test any cleaner on a hidden patch first. For steam inhalation, avoid boiling water and keep children well back from hot bowls. For stains, act fast but check fabric care labels.
A 15‑minute starter plan for tonight
- Mix a 500 ml bottle of vinegar cleaner and label it clearly.
- Set up a small jar of bicarbonate for the sink with a teaspoon inside.
- Stir one tablespoon of olive oil with half a teaspoon of honey for a hand and lip night mask.
- Place a bowl of used coffee grounds in the fridge to neutralise smells.
- Make a short list of three stubborn tasks at home where you will trial the swaps this week.
What this shift means for your purse and the planet
Households cutting one plastic bottle a week prevent roughly 52 containers a year from entering the bin. Multiply that by a street, an estate, a town, and the change stacks up fast. Fewer chemical blends indoors also eases worries for parents and pet owners who prefer simpler labels.
For readers curious about the numbers, try a quick simulation: tot up your last three months of cleaning and personal‑care buys, then repeat the shop using basic ingredients priced per use. The difference is your head start. Even a cautious switch on five items can cover a month’s bus travel or a child’s club fee by spring.
Beyond savings, the draw is control. A short, reliable method for a squeaky‑clean hob or calmer winter skin trims stress along with costs. The editorial promise — thousands of practical tips, tested and written by specialists — gives the movement structure, turning nostalgic know‑how into a living, searchable guide you can act on tonight.