High street beauty shock for shoppers : 32 Bodycare stores to shut, 450 jobs at risk – are you next?

Shoppers face fresh uncertainty as a household name grapples with rising costs, shifting habits, and a funding squeeze.
Bodycare has entered administration, a stark moment for a brand woven into weekend routines and payday top-ups. The move places hundreds of roles and dozens of shopfronts in jeopardy, while administrators keep tills ringing and weigh up a rescue sale.
What has happened and why it matters
The beauty and toiletries retailer Bodycare has fallen into administration and plans to close 32 UK shops. Around 450 roles face redundancy from a workforce of roughly 1,500 people. Administrators from Interpath Advisory have taken control and will keep most remaining sites trading while they seek a buyer.
32 planned closures and around 450 roles at risk highlight the scale of pressure on a once-reliable high street fixture.
For shoppers, the brand’s store network has long meant affordable shampoo, skincare and daily essentials near home. For town centres, Bodycare filled gaps left by earlier departures and served as an anchor for value-conscious customers. Losing even a small cluster of branches can thin footfall for neighbouring cafés, pharmacies and independent traders.
The forces that tipped the balance
Several pressures collided. Operating costs rose fast, from energy and wages to transport and business rates. Customers, squeezed by the cost of living, traded down or bought less often. The retailer also delayed a shift to a stronger online platform, leaving it exposed while rivals grew digital baskets and click-and-collect traffic.
Plans for a stock market listing were abandoned last year. That decision created a funding gap. With less fresh capital than expected, supplier relationships came under strain and stock levels became harder to maintain at pace across the estate. In a discount-led category, empty shelves or patchy ranges quickly dent sales momentum.
Aborted fundraising, late digital investment and a sharp rise in day-to-day costs formed a difficult cocktail for a mid-sized chain.
Key numbers at a glance
|Metric
|Figure
|Shops set to close
|32
|Jobs affected
|Approximately 450
|Total workforce
|About 1,500
|Status
|In administration with Interpath Advisory
|Trading during sale process
|Most sites remain open
What it means for shoppers
Stores that remain open can still sell goods. Prices may change as stock is redistributed and promotions are reviewed by administrators. If you hold a gift card or have a pending order, act quickly and check in-store before travelling.
- Gift cards: try to spend them as soon as possible while shops accept them.
- Returns: bring proof of purchase; policies can change during administration.
- Online orders: monitor dispatch updates; collection options may shift if your chosen store closes.
- Stock availability: ranges may vary between branches as the company manages inventory tightly.
Some towns could lose a well-used discount beauty outlet. If your local branch appears on a closure list, staff may share the last trading date and guidance on returns and collections.
Are your local stores affected?
Administrators typically publish or confirm closures in phases. Expect notices in shop windows and updates via customer service channels. Where leases are short or sales are weak, those sites usually face faster decisions. High-rent locations can also sit in the first wave.
What it means for staff and suppliers
Employees should receive updates directly from the administrators. Statutory redundancy pay and outstanding wages follow established rules, and staff can submit claims if pay or holiday is owed. Interpath Advisory will outline the process and timing.
Suppliers often face extended payment terms or pauses while administrators assess contracts. Retention-of-title claims may apply if goods were delivered recently and remain unsold. Credit insurers will look hard at exposure, which can tighten supply until a buyer emerges or the business stabilises.
What happens next
Administrators will market Bodycare for sale as a going concern. Potential buyers could include rival chains, private equity funds, or a management team backed by lenders. Landlords might support lease resets if it keeps units occupied and trading in their centres.
The immediate goal is to keep tills turning and preserve value while testing market appetite for a rescue deal.
If a buyer steps forward, any sale could involve a slimmed-down estate and revised terms with key suppliers. If no deal materialises, further closures and a wind-down become more likely.
The bigger picture on Britain’s high street
Physical retail remains under pressure. Footfall still trails pre-2019 levels in many towns. Energy costs climbed over recent years, while wage increases lifted payroll. Business rates weigh heavily on mid-sized chains that lack the scale of supermarkets or the margins of prestige brands.
At the same time, online specialists steadily took share in beauty, combining sharp pricing with fast delivery and wide assortments. Boots and Superdrug invested in revamped stores, loyalty schemes and same-day collection. Independent salons pivoted to services and higher-margin treatments. A mid-market chain with thin margins needed flawless execution to compete.
What administration means for you
Administration is a formal insolvency process designed to protect a business while it seeks a sale or restructure. The court appoints administrators, who run the company day to day. They can close underperforming stores, renegotiate contracts and sell assets to maximise returns for creditors.
- Customers: spend gift cards early and keep receipts for any returns.
- Staff: watch for official briefings and check eligibility for redundancy and pay claims.
- Suppliers: prepare documentation for outstanding invoices and any retention-of-title provisions.
If a buyer emerges versus a wind-down
A rescue deal can transfer staff to the new owner under TUPE rules, preserve viable shops and secure supplier contracts. The buyer may prune weak sites and refresh the brand’s digital platform, aiming to stabilise cash flow before peak trading periods.
If no buyer appears, administrators usually close the remaining stores and sell stock. Gift cards often stop being accepted at that point. Employees receive statutory payments where due, funded in part by the Redundancy Payments Service.
How shoppers can plan ahead
Think practically. If your toiletries top-ups rely on a local Bodycare, consider alternatives nearby now to avoid last-minute scrambles. Check supermarket offers, pharmacy chains, and community refill shops for basics like shampoo, deodorant and baby care. Keep an eye on multi-buy deals, but avoid buying more than you need.
Households chasing value can also look at loyalty schemes. Points, targeted coupons and price locks can trim weekly costs when used carefully. If your town risks another boarded-up unit, support remaining independents where you can; modest spends spread across several shops help keep centres lively.