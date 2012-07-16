London Olympic athletes 2012: The sexiest Olympic hunks
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
With the Olympics just around the corner, we're getting excited about the international talent arriving in London... And we don't just mean sporting talent.
We've singled out the ones to watch in the London Olympics - our top athletic hunks.
Brazilian footballer Alexandre Pato kicks things off - but perhaps he should take up swimming instead!
We've singled out the ones to watch in the London Olympics - our top athletic hunks.
Brazilian footballer Alexandre Pato kicks things off - but perhaps he should take up swimming instead!