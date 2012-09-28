Home / Love & Sex / Understanding Men / Celebrity turn-offs: Sort it out, men!

Celebrity turn-offs: Sort it out, men!

Celebrity turn-offs: Robert Pattinson
There are many beautiful men in celeb land, but none are perfect.

Robert Pattinson's face may be flawless and Jesse Metcalfe's body unbeatable - but that doesn't excuse bad dress sense and excessively preened eyebrows.

Here's our pick of drop dead gorgeous stars - and just where they're going wrong.

Let's kick off with R-Pattz. The Twilight actor's hoody/cap combo is just unacceptable. GET HIM IN A SUIT.