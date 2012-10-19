Fashion disasters: The worst dressed celebrity men
Men's fashion should be so simple, right? Just chuck on some jeans and a top, and you're good to go.
Unfortunately, it doesn't always work out that way. In their attempts to look a bit "different", some guys really lose the plot - and any sense of style.
Check out our pick of the worst dressed celebrity men. You really are in for a treat!
First up is Will.i.am. We love him, but why has he dressed up as a scarecrow?
©SIPA
©SIPA