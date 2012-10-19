Home / Love & Sex / Understanding Men / Fashion disasters: The worst dressed celebrity men

Fashion disasters: The worst dressed celebrity men

Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album

...
1/15
Fashion disasters: Will.i.am
© SIPA
Replay
Men's fashion should be so simple, right? Just chuck on some jeans and a top, and you're good to go.

Unfortunately, it doesn't always work out that way. In their attempts to look a bit "different", some guys really lose the plot - and any sense of style.

Check out our pick of the worst dressed celebrity men. You really are in for a treat!

First up is Will.i.am. We love him, but why has he dressed up as a scarecrow?

©SIPA