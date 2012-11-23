Geek chic: Hot celebrity nerds

Tall, dark and handsome men are so generic, right?



Here at sofeminine, we like the opposite sex to have a little more about them. Give us a geeky, goofy guy over a bland, beautiful boy any day.



Take James Franco, for instance. He is one clever chap. A lover of higher education, he manages to fit studying for a PhD around his acting career...and still looks good in the process.



We wanted to celebrate all that was super-cute and super-nerdy, so check out the rest of our collection of the ultimate chic geeks.



