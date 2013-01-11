50 Shades Of Grey movie: Who will play Christian Grey?
We were devastated to hear that Charlie Hunnam is officially out of the movie adaptation of E.L. James bestseller 50 Shades of Grey due to "scheduling conflicts".
But at least now we get to have fun pondering who his sexy replacement will be!
The role needs to be filled by a really, really ridiculously good-looking man who is willing to take on the risqué role of the sexually-experimental, charming entrepreneur Mr Grey.
But there can only be one Christian Grey...unless the next one drops out as well...so who is the best choice?
Who could possibly fill Christian's testosterone-heavy boots?
Let's have a look at the possible smoking-hot contenders for the 50 Shades Of Grey role...
Album updated by Alison Potter and Emmy Griffiths
All images from ©SIPA
