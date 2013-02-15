Home / Love & Sex / Understanding Men / Celebrity best mates: Star-studded bromances

Celebrity best mates: Star-studded bromances

Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album

...
1/28
Celebrity best mates: Star-studded bromances
© Getty
Replay
Stars often complain that they find it hard to trust people and make new friends because of their status, so it's always lovely to see a genuine celebrity friendship.

Most adorable, we reckon, are celeb bromances - an unbreakable bond between two guys that makes them come over all sappy.

We're still feeling the love after Valentine's Day, so decided to put together an oh-so-cute album of top famous guy mates.

All together now.... awwww!

©Getty
#Album