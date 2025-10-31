Home Bargains to shut 600+ UK stores for 3 festive days: will your trip on 25, 26 Dec or 1 Jan be hit?

Holiday shopping plans are shifting as one of Britain’s biggest discount chains tweaks its festive schedule to give workers breathing space.
Home Bargains has confirmed that every UK branch will close on three key dates over the holidays, with doors also shutting early on Christmas Eve. The move, agreed at the retailer’s annual conference, is framed as a thank-you to staff for a long year on the shop floor during peak trading.
What’s changing and when
The closures will affect all Home Bargains stores across the UK on the following dates, with an earlier than usual finish on Christmas Eve:
- Thursday 25 December (Christmas Day): closed
- Friday 26 December (Boxing Day): closed
- Thursday 1 January (New Year’s Day): closed
- Wednesday 24 December (Christmas Eve): trading ends at 5pm
|Date
|Status
|Notes
|Wed 24 December (Christmas Eve)
|Open, early close
|Checkout and door closure at 5pm across the estate
|Thu 25 December (Christmas Day)
|Closed
|No trading or click-and-collect
|Fri 26 December (Boxing Day)
|Closed
|No trading or click-and-collect
|Thu 1 January (New Year’s Day)
|Closed
|No trading or click-and-collect
Why the retailer is doing this
Executives say the aim is simple: reward hard work with meaningful time off. As a family-run business, Home Bargains has repeatedly signalled it wants staff to spend the holidays with loved ones, not on tills and delivery shifts. Management issued warm words about the effort colleagues put in all year, and about the value of rest at the end of the peak season.
The company has grown fast in recent years and now operates more than 600 shops with a workforce of around 28,500. That scale gives context to the decision: a three-day national shutdown represents a significant operational pause, yet one that leaders judge worthwhile for morale and retention.
Leadership framed the three-day pause as recognition for 28,500 colleagues who carry the rush from Black Friday through to January.
What it means for you
For regular shoppers, these changes call for a small bit of planning. Essentials, last-minute gifts and decorations should be picked up before 5pm on Christmas Eve. If you rely on the chain for pantry top-ups or low-cost household items, consider mapping out your basket for the week in advance.
Smart planning tips for the festive week
- Shop earlier in the week: avoid late crowds and give yourself a buffer if items sell fast.
- Split your list: secure perishables closer to Christmas, but buy long-life goods now.
- Check returns windows: keep receipts and note the first date stores reopen to process exchanges.
- Gift cards: they remain valid; buy ahead if you need a quick present for Boxing Day visits.
- Travel time: allow extra time before the 5pm close on Christmas Eve to beat queues and traffic.
The bigger retail picture
Seasonal shutdowns are becoming more visible across UK retail as chains seek to balance customer demand with staff wellbeing. Boxing Day trading has long been a flashpoint, with footfall often at odds with the desire for a proper holiday. A growing number of businesses now opt for shorter hours or a full day off around 25–26 December, then a fresh start with clearance sales after New Year.
That shift reflects a tight labour market, fatigue after a long peak season, and the reputational value of being seen to prioritise people. For a discounter known for sharp pricing, this decision sends a signal that culture matters alongside margins.
Who is Home Bargains?
Home Bargains trades under TJ Morris Ltd, headquartered in Liverpool. Tom Morris opened the first shop in 1976, originally branded Home and Bargain, before expanding across the country. The chain built its following on cut-price homeware, food, beauty products and toys, with a growing presence in seasonal ranges and everyday essentials. Today, it describes itself as the UK’s largest independent grocer by store count, while still run with a family-business ethos.
How stores will handle the rush before 24 December
Expect busy aisles during the final week before Christmas. Seasonal lines—wrapping paper, rechargeable batteries, stocking fillers, lights and tableware—tend to sell quickly once schools break up. Managers typically bring forward replenishment and staff up front-of-house to keep queues moving. The earlier 5pm finish on Christmas Eve means the usual late dash will be condensed, so arriving earlier in the day makes sense.
What to buy now and what to leave
- Buy now: tins and biscuits, toiletries gift sets, batteries, lightbulbs, tape, storage boxes for the post-Christmas tidy.
- Closer to the day: fresh milk alternatives, chilled snacks, partyware that depends on confirmed guest numbers.
After the break: what to expect when doors reopen
Once January trading resumes after New Year’s Day, clearance bins usually appear as seasonal stock is wound down. Price reductions often centre on decorations, cards, wrap and selected toys. Shoppers who prefer crowd-free browsing may find early weekday mornings more comfortable in the first full week of January.
Worker wellbeing and the retail calendar
Giving 28,500 people guaranteed time off on three national holidays underlines how the peak has evolved. Staff schedules have to stretch from late November promotions through to gift returns in the first week of January. Protected days off can reduce burnout and help with retention, which in turn supports service quality when stores do reopen.
Practical extras for the holidays
If you run out of basics during the closure days, map alternatives in advance. Local convenience stores often keep limited hours on Christmas and Boxing Day, while many pharmacies post their holiday rotas in-store. For urgent needs, check what you already have tucked away at home; a simple audit of batteries, toiletries and cleaning products can save a last-minute dash.
Families hosting gatherings might find it helpful to pool lists. One person can cover kitchen disposables, another handles table settings, and someone else brings extra storage tubs for leftovers. Small planning tricks like this keep spending predictable and reduce stress when major chains, including Home Bargains, go dark for a couple of days.