IKEA’s 75p hanger trick: are you wasting half your rail? 10 clips that can double space today

Squeezed wardrobes and rushed mornings plague many households. A tiny budget tweak could bring order, minutes saved and calmer starts.
A new 75p pack from IKEA is turning cluttered rails into tidy, vertical stacks. The OMTRENT hanger connectors promise extra capacity without buying a new wardrobe or drilling new rails.
What the 75p gadget actually is
OMTRENT is a set of small grey connectors that latch onto a standard hanger and let you hang more beneath it. The idea is simple: turn horizontal chaos into neat vertical chains that reclaim rail length. Families get fast outfit grouping. Renters avoid tools. Students squeeze more into a single wardrobe.
Price: £0.75 for 10 connectors. Capacity: up to two additional hangers per connector. Material: 50% recycled plastic.
The connectors were designed to pair cleanly with IKEA’s popular BUMERANG wooden hangers, but they also clip to many hangers with similar hook shapes. No tools. No new rail. No fuss.
How it works
Clip OMTRENT onto a hanger that’s already on the rail. Slide up to two further hangers into the connector’s slots. The weight transfers downwards, freeing up horizontal positions along the rail. That can turn one hanger “slot” into three garments stored in a short vertical run.
This approach suits school shirts grouped with trousers, work tops paired with matching skirts, or outfits prepared for the week. It also reduces morning rummaging because linked items stay together.
Use vertical chains to pre-build outfits for busy mornings. One hook on the rail can hold tomorrow’s entire look.
Who gains the most
Parents managing uniforms and weekend kits. Flat-sharers with one cramped wardrobe each. Renters who can’t add rails. Anyone trimming costs while trying to gain order.
Design, testing and materials
The connector body contains 50% recycled plastic. That lowers the amount of virgin plastic used, while keeping the piece durable and lightweight. IKEA says the design has been tested for typical home use. The smooth edges reduce snagging on delicate fabrics, and the slim profile keeps stacks compact.
Half recycled plastic and a tool-free fit make OMTRENT a low-fuss, low-cost space saver.
As with any cascading system, the total weight still ends up on the original hanger and the rail fitting above it. Most household rails can cope with everyday clothing, but loose brackets, thin screws or old wardrobes might protest if overloaded. Spread weight along the rail, and check fixings if you plan to hang heavier items like jeans or winter coats in chains.
How many packs do you need?
The answer depends on garment types and how aggressively you stack. Think in “extra hanging points,” not just packs.
- One pack gives 10 connectors, each holding up to two additional hangers.
- That’s up to 20 extra hangers per pack, if you use both slots every time.
- Light items such as shirts or blouses stack best. Bulky coats limit how many you can add.
|Packs
|Connectors
|Potential extra hanging points
|Approximate spend
|1
|10
|Up to 20
|£0.75
|2
|20
|Up to 40
|£1.50
|3
|30
|Up to 60
|£2.25
A practical starting point for a family is two packs. That’s enough to build a week’s worth of outfits for two children and still have connectors left for sports kits or workwear groupings.
Set-up tips that prevent clutter creep
- Limit each chain to garments that work together: shirt with trousers, top with cardigan, blazer with blouse.
- Keep bulky items on the rail and layer lighter pieces beneath to avoid a top-heavy chain.
- Place the heaviest hanger at the top of each chain. It stabilises the stack.
- Rotate seasonal items into vacuum bags or under-bed boxes so connectors handle the daily rotation, not storage overflow.
- Check rail brackets and screws. If they wobble, tighten them before adding weight.
- Maintain airflow. Leave a little breathing room between stacks to reduce creasing and mustiness.
Will it work with non-IKEA hangers?
Many metal-hook hangers fit, especially those with a rounded neck and a standard gauge hook. Thick padded hangers or ultra-slim flocked hangers may sit at a different angle, which can change how neatly the chain hangs. Test one connector with a few hanger styles you already own, then standardise on the style that drops straight and balanced.
Real-world gains for family routines
Time saved is as useful as space gained. Group school kits for each day: polo shirt, jumper, trousers, socks clipped to the top hanger. Build five chains on Sunday evening and move one to the “front” each night. The morning grab becomes a single lift, not a rail-wide search. For work, pair shirts with matching ties or scarves and hang them as ready-made sets.
Turn seven scattered hangers into three tidy chains, and the rail suddenly feels half as crowded.
When to choose a different solution
Connectors excel at everyday outfits. They are less helpful for heavy coats or gowns that need space. If your rail already bows, a secondary rail or sturdier brackets might come first. Consider mixing approaches: connectors for shirts, an over-door hook for bags, and vacuum bags for bulky winter wear.
|Problem
|Good fix
|Why it helps
|No rail space for shirts
|OMTRENT connectors
|Stacks shirts vertically without tools or new furniture
|Bulky jumpers overwhelm rail
|Vacuum storage bags
|Compresses volume for off-season storage
|Rail already bends
|Upgrade brackets or add a second rail
|Raises safe load and spreads weight
|Mixed hangers twist chains
|Standardise hanger style
|Makes stacks hang straight and reduces creasing
Small details that protect clothes
Vertical stacking increases contact points, so be gentle with silk or satin. Place delicate fabrics in the middle of a chain, cushioned by cotton layers above and below. For knits, fold rather than hang to avoid shoulder bumps. Add cedar blocks or sachets near the rail to deter moths, since tighter storage can conceal damage until late in the season.
A 75p test that pays for itself
Start with one pack. Build three or four chains in your busiest section. If that clears visible rail length and your brackets hold steady, scale up. For under a pound, you learn how much vertical storage suits your wardrobe, your hangers and your morning routine.
Planning a week in minutes
Assign one chain per family member. Colour-code hangers with small tape markers: red for PE day, blue for club nights. Load the chains on Sunday, and slide the next day’s set to the front each evening. The habit cuts decision time and mess, and helps children get dressed without prompting.