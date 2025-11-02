IKEA’s €79.99 VARMBLIXT lamp wows designers: could you turn a hallway into a gallery and save 85%?

Short days are back and lights stay on longer. A sculptural wall lamp is quietly reshaping how homes feel, look, and spend.
Across design feeds and living rooms, one mirror-lamp has become the season’s talking point. It adds warmth, sculpts space, and trims energy use without denting your budget.
How a mirror-lamp became this season’s quiet obsession
The IKEA VARMBLIXT LED mirror wall lamp, created with designer Sabine Marcelis, lands the gallery aesthetic at a mass-market price: €79.99. It’s oval, bronzed, and reflective, so it doubles as wall art when unlit and throws a soft, enveloping halo when on. That interplay of reflection and glow turns a blank wall into a focal point in seconds.
At €79.99, VARMBLIXT offers a sculptural, dimmable mirror-lamp that can cut lighting energy by up to 85%.
The mirror carries an anti-shatter film for safety. An integrated LED module keeps energy use low and lasts far longer than a standard bulb. You can dim the output, so the lamp shifts from moody dusk light to brighter social scenes with a fingertip.
What sets VARMBLIXT apart
- Bronze-tinted mirror softens reflections and adds warmth.
- Oval silhouette reads like a contemporary wall sculpture.
- Dimmable LED halo reduces harsh contrasts after sunset.
- Anti-shatter film and replaceable LED module enhance longevity.
- Social-media friendly look that suits minimal, boho, and arty rooms.
Where it shines in real homes
Think of VARMBLIXT as a light and a surface. It bounces ambient glow and frames the room around it. That makes it versatile in small and large spaces.
- Above a sideboard: elevate ceramics, books, and foliage with a warm backdrop.
- Bedside pair: mount one each side to free the table and keep light soft at night.
- Narrow corridor: a single piece draws the eye and feels like an art installation.
- Entry zone: near a hallway mirror to amplify brightness and stretch the space.
- Dining nook: set a low dim level for intimate meals without glare.
Dress the scene with seasonal textures. Bouclé throws, pale oak, raw ceramic, and linen calm the mirror’s sheen. Rattan and matte black add contrast. Plants close by create layered shadows that feel architectural.
The designer’s lens and the light it paints
Sabine Marcelis looked to contemporary architecture and the way light travels through materials. Here, the LED washes across the mirrored oval and spills onto the wall. As you move, reflections shift, so the lamp feels alive even at a low setting. This dynamic shows best at twilight, when natural light dips and the bronze tint takes on depth.
The piece behaves like art by day and ambience by night, closing the gap between décor and daily use.
Why decorators keep choosing it
It balances form and function. You get a striking object, a dimmable halo that flatters skin tones, safer glass, and a replaceable light source. The LED can last up to 20 times longer than an incandescent and use around 85% less energy on average. For renters and first-time buyers, that matters. You elevate the room without rewiring or overspending.
|Model
|VARMBLIXT LED mirror wall lamp
|Price (RRP)
|€79.99 (roughly around £70, depending on exchange rates)
|Finish
|Bronze-tinted mirror with sculptural oval form
|Light source
|Integrated LED (replaceable)
|Control
|Dimmable brightness
|Safety
|Anti-shatter film on mirror
|Best use cases
|Hallways, above sideboards, bedrooms, dining nooks, small entries
What it could mean for your energy bill
LEDs use far less power than old-school bulbs. A typical LED wall light draws roughly 6–10W, while an incandescent equivalent sits around 40–60W. That gap underpins the 85% saving figure you keep hearing about.
Illustrative example: replace a 60W incandescent used for three hours daily with an 8W LED. You save about 52W per hour. Across a year, that’s roughly 0.052 kW × 3 h × 365 ≈ 57 kWh saved. At €0.30 per kWh, you keep about €17 a year—per lamp. Multiply by two or three fixtures and the numbers add up.
Installation, safety and maintenance
- Mount at eye level in hallways to maximise the mirror’s spatial effect.
- Use suitable wall plugs for your surface; check bearing capacity for masonry or plasterboard.
- Confirm bathroom zones and IP ratings before placing near moisture.
- Clean with a dry microfibre cloth; avoid ammonia or abrasives on the mirrored surface.
- If you’re unsure about wiring or dimmers, ask a qualified electrician.
Three quick styling recipes you can try tonight
Gallery wall glow
Hang VARMBLIXT adjacent to a small grid of frames. Keep the dimmer low. The glow unifies mixed artworks and softens edges for a museum-like calm.
Double focus for the living room
Pair the lamp with a low table lamp across the room. One uplifts the wall, the other warms seating. You avoid flat light and add depth.
Cosy dining corner
Mount it at shoulder height beside a round table. Add a linen runner and a single matte vase. The halo shapes an intimate pool without glare.
How to keep reflections flattering
Angle matters. If a TV sits opposite, offset the lamp to avoid distracting reflections. For selfies or video calls, set the dimmer to mid-level to soften skin without washing it out. Place plants within 30–60 cm to cast gentle, leaf-shaped shadows that read well on camera.
If you like the look, try this lighting strategy
Work in layers: an overhead for tasks, mid-level wall light for mood, and a table or floor lamp for focus. Aim for three points of light in medium rooms. Keep colour temperatures consistent to avoid a patchwork effect. A warm-white LED pairs best with the bronze mirror and autumn textures.
Potential pitfalls and easy fixes
- Glare risk on glossy paint: move the lamp 10–20 cm off centre to soften hotspots.
- Mirror clutter: keep the immediate wall calm; let the lamp be the statement.
- Dimmer mismatch: use compatible dimmers to prevent flicker; check product guidance.