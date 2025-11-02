Is Lidl’s £9.99 ionic dryer your £300 Dyson alternative? 2,200W with 3 heats and a cool shot

Households chasing sleeker mornings have a new budget temptation, and it might change how you dry, style and save.
Lidl has reintroduced its Cien Beauty Ionic Hair Dryer at a member price of £9.99, with wider availability and a non-member price of £12.99 from Sunday 19 October. The 2,200W tool pairs ionic technology with multiple heat and speed controls, aiming to deliver smoother, shinier hair for a fraction of high-end prices. A revamped straightening brush lands alongside it, pointing to a wider value push across the retailer’s beauty aisle.
A £9.99 dryer that promises sleeker, quicker mornings
The Cien Beauty Ionic Hair Dryer returns six years after its first outing, now in a beige or black colourway. It targets frizz and flyaways through negative-ion emission, which helps reduce static while hair dries. That means less puffy finishes, fewer rogue strands, and a smoother surface that catches the light better. The device offers two speeds, three temperature settings and a focused slim nozzle, plus a cool-shot burst to lock in shape.
The headline numbers: £9.99 for Lidl Plus members, £12.99 for non-members, in stores from Sunday 19 October.
At 2,200W, it sits at the higher end for power among mainstream high-street models. More power does not just mean heat; it typically brings stronger airflow, which shortens drying time. Shorter sessions can help reduce heat exposure, which many stylists view as the single biggest factor in preventing dryness and breakage over time.
What ionic technology actually does
Ionic hair dryers emit negatively charged ions that interact with the positively charged water droplets clinging to your hair after washing. The effect encourages droplets to break into finer particles, speeding up evaporation and reducing the need for prolonged heat. The reduction in static also means strands lie flatter against the cuticle, enhancing gloss and reducing frizz.
Less static and quicker drying time can translate into smoother finishes with fewer passes of the brush or straighteners.
That last point matters. If your hair dries smoother, you may skip a straightening iron on busy mornings. Fewer hot-tool passes per week often brings a noticeable improvement in softness within a month, especially for medium to fine hair.
How it stacks up on specs and styling control
Power, heat and speed
The Cien dryer offers two speed settings and three heat options, plus a cool shot. The slim concentrator targets airflow at the brush line, making it easier to smooth ends or create bend. Those controls give you enough flexibility to work with multiple hair types without feeling stuck at one temperature.
- Fine hair: start on low heat, medium speed; finish with a cool shot to seal the cuticle.
- Thick or wavy hair: medium to high heat, high speed; use tension with a round brush for sleek results.
- Curly hair: use a low heat and speed combo; pause between sections and avoid over-drying to retain curl pattern.
There is no diffuser listed with this model. If you rely on one, you may want to check in store for compatible attachments or consider a universal diffuser that fits a slim nozzle.
The companion hot brush: quick smoothing on a budget
Lidl is also bringing back the Cien Beauty Hair Straightening Brush. It combines ceramic-coated bristles with an adjustable temperature range of 100°C to 200°C, giving more control than many single-temperature hot brushes. The member price is £12.99, rising to £16.99 for non-members, and it arrives on the same date.
A ceramic hot brush at £12.99 members’ price stands in stark contrast to premium rivals often retailing above £150.
The adjustable heat is a practical feature if you are heat-conscious. Working at 160°C to 180°C suits many hair types for daily smoothing. Reserve 200°C for resistant texture and occasional use. As with all hot brushes, brush slowly through fully dry hair in sections, then use a cool setting on your dryer to set the shape.
Availability, pricing and what to expect in store
|Product
|Member price
|Non-member price
|In store from
|Key features
|Cien Beauty Ionic Hair Dryer
|£9.99
|£12.99
|Sunday 19 October
|2,200W, ionic tech, 2 speeds, 3 heats, cool shot, slim nozzle
|Cien Beauty Hair Straightening Brush
|£12.99
|£16.99
|Sunday 19 October
|Ceramic bristles, 100–200°C adjustable temperature
These items are Specialbuys, so availability varies by store and stock tends to move quickly. Lidl Plus membership is app-based and often unlocks discounts on limited runs like this, which is why the ticket price differs for members and non-members on launch weekend.
Who this budget dryer suits
- Parents trying to cut school-run minutes without sacrificing a neat finish.
- Students and renters who want features that feel salon-adjacent without premium prices.
- Anyone growing out heat damage who needs quicker drying to reduce high-heat exposure.
- Shoppers curious about ionic tech before investing in higher-priced brands.
Practical tips to get smoother results
Prep and technique
Start by towel-drying gently; avoid rough rubbing. Apply a heat protectant and detangle. Dry roots first on medium heat to lift and prevent a flat crown. Angle the nozzle down the hair shaft to keep the cuticle lying flat. Work in small sections with a paddle or round brush, pulling taut for smoothness. Finish each section with the cool shot to set shape and shine.
Hair-type pointers
Fine hair benefits from lower heat with higher airflow; volume lasts longer and ends look healthier. Coarse hair responds to consistent tension and a little more heat; use the cool shot to seal. Curly hair thrives when you avoid over-manipulation; hover-dry at low heat to 80% dry, then detail the front and ends with a brush.
Maintenance, energy use and safety notes
Clean the rear filter monthly to keep airflow strong and drying times short. Blocked filters make dryers run hotter and noisier. Store the cord loosely coiled to prevent frays. Avoid using the dryer near water or on a sink edge, and let it cool on a heat-safe surface before packing away.
Energy costs are modest for short sessions. A 2.2kW dryer used for 10 minutes consumes about 0.37kWh. At a notional 28p per kWh, that’s roughly 10p per session. Shorter drying times from strong airflow can shave that further.
For shared homes, consider plugging into a 13A socket on a clear extension with the cable fully unwound to prevent heat build-up. If you notice the plug getting warm, pause and check for dust in the filter or a tightly coiled lead.
What this means for beauty budgets
The combination of ionic drying for under a tenner and a ceramic straightening brush under £13 (member pricing) lowers the barrier to at-home smoothing. For many, that can reduce reliance on pricier salon blow-dries for everyday polish and give more control over weekly heat exposure. If you book a single blow-dry at £25, one purchase offsets half that outlay.
There are trade-offs: you do not get the whisper-quiet motors or premium finishes of top-end tools, and attachment ecosystems are limited. But if your goal is smoother hair in less time with sensible heat control, these launches give you a low-risk way to test the routine.