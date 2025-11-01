Isa reality check: can you really save £312,000 or wait 12 years for £1,300 a month, tax-free?

Pay packets feel tighter, bills bite harder, and savings accounts rarely keep up. A tax shelter could change the sums.
Many readers ask a blunt question: how big must an ISA be to spin off £1,300 a month without raiding the capital? Here is a clear, number-first guide, plus realistic timelines and the trade-offs that sit behind the headline.
What £1,300 a month means inside an isa
£1,300 a month equals £15,600 a year. Inside a Stocks and Shares ISA, dividends and gains are currently free from UK income and capital gains tax. The investment still carries risk, but the wrapper shields the returns from tax.
Target income: £15,600 a year. Required pot = target income ÷ portfolio yield.
Yield is the income you receive in a year as a percentage of what you invest. A 5% yield pays £5 a year for every £100 invested. The higher the sustainable yield, the smaller the pot you need. The lower the yield, the bigger the pot.
|Yield
|Pot needed for £15,600 a year
|4%
|£390,000
|5%
|£312,000
|6%
|£260,000
|7%
|£223,000
|8%
|£195,000
|10%
|£156,000
FTSE 100 constituents pay billions in dividends each quarter, but index-level yields move with prices and payout changes. Blue‑chip portfolios that average 5%–7% are achievable for many investors, yet no dividend is guaranteed.
The isa allowance and the timeline problem
The annual ISA allowance is £20,000 per person. That cap matters because few people can fund a six‑figure pot in one go. You can build it over time instead.
A 12-year path with £20,000 a year
If you invest £20,000 into a Stocks and Shares ISA every year and your investments grow at 5% a year before income, the pot can reach roughly £320,000 in about 12 years. At a 5% portfolio yield, that supports about £1,300 a month.
Invest £20,000 annually, grow at 5%: roughly 12 years to a ~£312k–£320k pot, enough for £1,300 a month at 5% yield.
Push the yield to 6%–7% with a prudent mix and the required pot falls, so the timeline shortens. If markets deliver less than 5%, the clock lengthens. Markets and dividends can zigzag; use estimates, not promises.
Couples can compress the clock
Two adults can each use a £20,000 ISA allowance. Contribute £40,000 a year between you, grow at 5%, and you hit the ~£312,000 mark in about seven years. The maths changes again if one partner later adds a second income goal, so agree your joint target up front.
Yield hunting versus dividend safety
Chasing double‑digit yields looks tempting. The trap is dividend cuts. A safer path is to blend quality income sources and keep concentration low.
- Check dividend cover: earnings and free cash flow should comfortably cover the payout.
- Watch debt: high leverage can turn a good yield into a future cut.
- Diversify sectors: mix defensives (consumer staples, utilities), financials, energy, healthcare and global exposure.
- Use income ETFs or investment trusts to spread risk and simplify rebalancing.
- Reinvest income during the build phase; switch to withdrawals once you reach target.
A diversified, 5%–6% yield built on robust cash flows is usually sturdier than a fragile 9% headline.
Fees, inflation and sequencing risk
Costs bite. Platform charges of 0.15%–0.45% and fund OCFs of 0.07%–0.60% all chip away at net yield. Keep a close eye on the total percentage you pay each year.
Inflation matters. £1,300 today will buy less in 12 years. At 3% inflation, you would need about £1,850 a month to match today’s £1,300. That implies a bigger pot or a plan to lift withdrawals over time.
Plan for rising income: inflation lifts the bar even when your nominal target stays the same.
Sequence risk is another hazard. If markets slide early in your drawdown years, selling assets to fund income can lock in losses. Two ways to manage that risk:
- Run a cash buffer of 6–12 months’ income inside the ISA to avoid forced sales during dips.
- Take “yield only” in bad years and skip any top‑up withdrawals until markets recover.
Alternative routes to £1,300 a month
You do not have to rely exclusively on dividends. Bond funds, short‑duration gilts, and high‑grade corporate bonds can pay steady coupons. The yield may be similar to equity income in some years, with different risks.
Cash ISAs offer certainty, but the rate resets and may lag inflation. If you target £15,600 a year from interest alone, the same yield–pot equation applies. At 5% interest, you still need about £312,000; at 4%, about £390,000.
A quick build plan you can tailor
The formula is simple: contributions × time × compounding, plus a sensible yield. Discipline does the heavy lifting.
Two extra angles to consider
Tax can change. The ISA rules and allowances can move, and personal circumstances differ. Inside an ISA, UK dividends and gains are currently tax‑free, but outside the wrapper different rules apply. Get personalised advice if you’re unsure.
Finally, your “number” might be higher. If you expect bigger bills, or you want a margin of safety, aim for £1,600–£2,000 a month and scale the pot accordingly. Better to overshoot than fall short when pay cheques stop.
This article provides general information only. It is not personal advice. Investments can fall as well as rise, dividends are not guaranteed, and you may get back less than you invest. Tax treatment depends on your circumstances and can change.