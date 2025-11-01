Japan’s first woman PM at last: will Sanae Takaichi’s 237–125 win lift your wages as prices bite?

A whirlwind day in Tokyo ends with late votes, market jitters and big promises as households juggle shrinking pay packets.
Japan’s parliament handed Sanae Takaichi the keys to government after a two-chamber vote, setting up a rapid cabinet reveal this evening. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party veteran steps into the top job with prices still rising, a US visit looming and a demanding electorate watching every move.
How the numbers fell
Takaichi secured 237 votes in the Lower House and 125 in the Upper House, clearing simple majorities in both. That tally crowns her Japan’s first female prime minister and the country’s fourth leader in five years. She is expected to be sworn in as Japan’s 104th prime minister on Tuesday evening, before convening her first cabinet meeting.
The mandate comes from lawmakers rather than a direct public vote. That distinction matters with voters angry over a party fundraising scandal and the squeeze from rising living costs. She must move fast to rebuild trust.
First woman to lead Japan, 237–125 on the day, and a nation of 120 million demanding relief from stubborn inflation.
Money, markets and the Abe blueprint
Takaichi stands firmly in the Abenomics camp. She backs higher government spending and targeted tax breaks to cushion household budgets, echoing the late Shinzo Abe’s policy mix. She has criticised the Bank of Japan’s rate rises, arguing that higher borrowing costs weigh on firms and risk pushing prices up further. Debt will lurk in the background. Abenomics helped beat deflation, but it also swelled the state’s liabilities, already among the highest in the developed world.
Investors, for now, like what they hear. Her campaign pledges lifted Japanese shares to record highs. But that rally meets hard arithmetic: a supplementary budget for the 2025 fiscal year, and coalition commitments including a draft plan to cut the number of Lower House seats by 10%.
- Cost of living: she signals tax relief and fiscal support aimed at households and small firms.
- Interest rates: she wants the central bank to avoid aggressive tightening while growth stays fragile.
- Trade: a tariff deal with Washington needs ironing out to give manufacturers price certainty.
- Debt: any stimulus must pass the market’s sniff test on sustainability.
Team Takaichi: who gets the big desks
Local media sketch a cabinet built for message discipline and US-facing diplomacy. Several names stand out.
|Portfolio
|Reported pick
|Why it matters
|Finance
|Satsuki Katayama
|Could become the first woman to hold the post; chairs the LDP’s finance and banking research commission.
|Defence
|Shinjiro Koizumi
|A rising figure, tested during this year’s rice supply crunch; will face immediate pressure on alliance costs.
|Trade
|Ryosei Akazawa
|Likely continuity on US tariff talks after multiple high-stakes trips to Washington in recent weeks.
Finance
Katayama’s appointment, if confirmed, would mark another first for women in Japanese politics. A close Abe ally, she blends fiscal conservatism with pragmatic relief for households. Her presence would signal a push to pass the supplementary budget swiftly.
Defence and trade
Koizumi at defence would bring a younger face to alliance management at a sensitive moment. Akazawa staying at trade would steady the tariff track, a priority for exporters who need clarity to set prices and investment plans.
Diplomacy at full speed
Takaichi’s first major test arrives within days: a visit by US President Donald Trump to Japan. Personal chemistry matters with this White House. Her conservative profile tracks closely with Washington’s current mood, yet the agenda is thorny. The US wants higher Japanese defence spending and a halt to Russian oil purchases. Trump has previously railed against the perceived imbalance of the security treaty. Takaichi will try to lock in tariff terms and reaffirm the alliance without opening new fault lines.
A face-to-face with Donald Trump lands early: tariffs, bases and defence budgets hang on a handshake and a mood.
China will watch closely. Beijing called the vote an internal affair, while urging Tokyo to respect commitments on history and Taiwan. Takaichi has long taken a hawkish line on China and described Taiwan as a trusted partner during a visit earlier this year. She avoided visiting the controversial Yasukuni Shrine last week, opting instead to send an offering—a nod, perhaps, to regional sensitivities while she prepares for office.
Seoul sees risk too. Outgoing leader Shigeru Ishiba courted reconciliation with South Korea. Takaichi’s rise prompts concern there that historic disputes could flare again if symbolism or policy shifts revive old wounds.
Gender milestone, mixed mood
Japan ranks 118th out of 148 in the World Economic Forum’s latest gender gap report. A goal to lift women into 30% of leadership roles passed its 2020 deadline without success. Takaichi’s success breaks a ceiling; it does not yet change the floor. Young women interviewed on Tokyo streets voiced pride in the moment and doubt about the direction. They note her support for male-only imperial succession, opposition to allowing married women to keep their maiden names and resistance to same-sex marriage.
Her biography complicates the picture. She worked to fund her own university fees after her parents declined to pay for a daughter’s degree. She once drummed in heavy metal bands, scuba dives and cherishes cars—her Toyota Supra sits in a Nara museum. She raised three stepchildren and has spoken about fertility struggles. In recent years she has cared for her husband after a stroke. Expect those experiences to surface in policy language around families, care and regional revitalisation.
What to watch before the oath
Cabinet announcements will come quickly. Ministers then head to the Imperial Palace for the attestation ceremony and a first cabinet meeting. Lawmakers will press for immediate relief on energy and food costs. Markets will parse every line for hints on tax timing, bond issuance and the size of any fiscal package.
- Cabinet line-up: signals on the balance between party unity and reformist intent.
- Supplementary budget: scope for household support versus debt tolerance.
- US demands: defence cash, tech coordination and energy sourcing under scrutiny.
- Coalition arithmetic: progress on the pledge to trim Lower House seats by 10%.
Extra context for your pocket and your plans
What “Abenomics” means for you
The Abe-era recipe mixed fiscal stimulus, ultra‑loose money and structural reform. Takaichi backs renewed spending and tax relief to offset price rises, while pushing growth policies to lift wages. If she delivers predictable energy support and a settled US tariff track, household bills and car prices become easier to budget for. The trade‑off is higher public debt, which can raise long‑term borrowing costs.
A quick mortgage check
Back‑of‑the‑envelope maths helps. On a ¥30,000,000 home loan, a 0.5 percentage point rise in interest adds roughly ¥150,000 a year in interest—about ¥12,500 a month—before amortisation effects. If the central bank stays cautious, that pressure eases; if inflation lingers, banks may nudge rates up. Build a cushion into your monthly budget and ask your lender about fixed‑rate options.
Small business owners should map three scenarios: steady rates with modest stimulus; stronger stimulus with higher long‑term yields; or a disruptive tariff outcome that shifts input costs. Price your contracts with triggers for currency swings and raw material surcharges, and review them after the US visit wraps.