Jeans feeling tired? 7 reasons you’ll switch to M&S £40 cord trousers this season, in 3 rich colours

Autumn style is leaning into texture and ease, as high‑street staples promise softer silhouettes and week‑to‑weekend flexibility.
This shift has put corduroy back on centre stage. M&S has answered with a £40 wide‑leg pair that blends warmth, movement and everyday polish, offered in three wearable tones and cut to flatter without fuss.
What’s behind the corduroy comeback
Texture signals autumn, and cord brings it without the stiffness of denim or the fuss of tailoring. It feels plush, handles cool mornings, and pairs with knitwear and boots as temperatures dip. Wide legs add ease and a modern line, while a higher rise tidies the waist and works neatly with tucked knits and shirts.
£40 buys a cotton‑rich, high‑waisted, wide‑leg cord with stretch and pockets you’ll use, in three colours made for autumn.
Launched in 2023 under the M&S Collection label, the style returns as a wardrobe constant: Olive, Spice and Bitter Chocolate cover muted green, russet and deep brown. That palette mixes effortlessly with cream, navy, charcoal and black, so outfits build themselves.
Fabric, cut and comfort
The trousers use a cotton‑rich corduroy blended with modal for softness and elastane for stretch. That cocktail drapes well and keeps its shape from morning to evening. A zip fly keeps the look clean and work‑ready. Front and back pockets are functional, so phones, keys and travel cards stay close when your hands are full.
On the body, the high waist holds in the midriff without pinching. The wide leg hangs straight from the hip and moves with your stride on the school run, through the commute, or during a long supermarket dash. The fabric has enough weight to feel reassuring as the weather turns, but it’s not so heavy that you overheat indoors.
High waist for shape. Wide leg for ease. Stretch for movement. Zip front for polish. Pockets for practicality.
Price and value
At £40, these trousers sit in the sweet spot for high‑street quality. You get a durable cord, a tidy finish and a cut that spans casual and smart‑casual. Cost per wear drops quickly when a piece works for office days, pub nights and Saturday errands.
Colour guide: the three tones decoded
|Colour
|Style notes
|Pairs well with
|Olive
|Quietly earthy; a neutral with edge
|Cream roll‑neck, navy peacoat, white trainers
|Spice
|Warm rust; autumn in a trouser
|Black fitted tee, tan boots, gold jewellery
|Bitter Chocolate
|Deep brown; sharp yet soft
|Striped knit, camel coat, loafers
Outfit ideas for real life
From weekday to weekend
- Office smart‑casual: Bitter Chocolate cords, crisp white shirt, navy blazer, leather loafers.
- School run: Olive cords, chunky cable jumper, padded gilet, weatherproof trainers.
- Dinner date: Spice cords, fitted black knit, heeled ankle boots, slim belt if loops are present.
- City stroll: Olive cords, Breton top, trench coat, canvas high‑tops.
- Night out: Bitter Chocolate cords, satin cami, cropped jacket, statement earrings.
Fit notes and sizing tips
A higher rise often suits most body types because it defines the waist and lengthens the leg line. The wide leg balances broader shoulders and gives room through the thigh. If you sit between sizes, consider the stretch: sizing down might deliver a snugger waist with give through the hip, while true to size keeps the drape fluid.
Lengths matter with a wide leg. Aim for a hem that kisses the top of your shoe for boots, or just above the ground for trainers to avoid dragging. If you prefer a cropped look, ensure the hem still covers the ankle bone so the cut reads intentional rather than short.
How they compare with jeans
Jeans are hard‑wearing, but they can feel rigid after a day at the desk. Cord gives a softer handle while still standing up to frequent wear. The wale—the ribbed texture—adds depth that elevates simple outfits. And because cord takes dye well, tones like Olive and Spice carry more nuance than mid‑wash denim.
Care and longevity
Keep the pile plush
- Wash inside out on a cool cycle to protect colour and elastane.
- Line dry where possible; high heat can flatten the rib.
- Use a clothes brush to lift the nap and remove lint.
- Steam rather than press; if ironing, go low heat on the reverse.
Follow those steps and the fabric keeps its texture and depth. Cords reward care with seasons of use.
Who will get the most wear
If your week spans office, errands and family time, these trousers earn their spot. The cut handles movement yet cleans up well under a blazer. The colours play nicely with pieces you likely own already—white shirts, striped knits, black tees, cream jumpers, denim jackets and camel coats.
Key takeaways at a glance
Launched 2023. Three colours. High waist, wide leg. Cotton‑rich with modal and elastane. Zip front. Real pockets. £40.
Questions shoppers ask
Do they work across seasons?
Yes. The weight is cosy for autumn and winter, but breathable enough for spring with a lighter top and trainers.
Are they versatile for dress codes?
They read casual with knitwear and trainers, smart‑casual with a shirt and loafers, and elevated with boots and a tailored jacket.
Extra pointers to get more from them
Consider building a mini‑capsule around your chosen colour. Pick two tops that contrast in weight (a fine knit and a heavier jumper), a jacket that sharpens the silhouette, and two shoe options. That small set yields a week of different outfits without thinking.
If you’re sensitive to waistbands, wear a thin, stretchy base layer tucked in. It smooths lines and stops tops from riding up under knitwear. For rainy days, treat the hem with a fabric protector spray to fend off splashes, and rotate in a slightly higher boot to keep the line clean.