Jurlique advent calendar 2025 review: are you paying £110 for minis or £320 of glow for 24 days?

This festive box looks pretty, smells like a country garden and promises soft, calm skin all December long.
Jurlique returns with a nature-led edit housed in a keepsake case, aiming to soothe winter skin with rose, calendula and botanicals.
What’s new for 2025
The 2025 edition arrives in a sturdy drawer-style box covered in colourful florals by abstract botanical artist Steph Brooke. The artwork nods to the brand’s Australian roots. The interior holds 24 numbered drawers, each dotted with snippets about the brand’s farm-first approach. Lift the lid and you’ll spot the message, “From our farm to you,” which sets the tone. It is thoughtful, giftable and designed to be kept.
Price: £110. Claimed value: £320. Doors: 24. Full-size items: one. Theme: rose, calendula, herbal recovery.
Price, value and the maths
The headline numbers are clear. You pay £110. Jurlique says the box is worth £320 if you bought everything separately. That is a saving of £210 on paper, or about 66% against RRP. The cost per door works out at roughly £4.58. Most items are travel sizes, which suits sampling and short breaks. Only one product arrives full size.
|Metric
|Figure
|Retail price
|£110
|Stated total value
|£320
|Saving vs RRP
|£210 (about 66%)
|Doors
|24
|Full-size count
|1
|Approx. cost per day
|£4.58
Design with a personal touch
The calendar aims for joy as you open each day. The drawers form a jigsaw of shades and plant sketches. The presentation feels premium without wasteful frills. The message inside the lid adds warmth and signals the farm-to-face story that long-time fans expect.
The brand’s angle
Jurlique grows key plants on its biodynamic farm near Adelaide. The team harvests by hand when petals and leaves reach peak potency. The range leans on rose for hydration and comfort. Calendula targets skin that looks tight or irritated. Herbal blends add radiance and bounce. The textures lean silky and aromatic, and the scents skew soft floral with a spa-like feel.
What’s inside
The contents cover face, body and hands, with a clear focus on soothing hydration. Expect a full cleansing-to-cream routine plus a few pampering extras.
Hero inclusions you should know
- Rare Rose Facial Oil 30ml (full size): a cushiony oil that seals in moisture and adds glow.
- Radiant Skin Foaming Cleanser 20g: a gentle foam to lift sunscreen and daily grime.
- Rosewater Balancing Mist 15ml: a fragrant spritz that comforts tight winter skin.
- Herbal Recovery Bi‑Phase Serum 8ml: a light, oil-and-serum blend for bounce and luminosity.
- Nutri‑Define minis (serum, eye, rich cream): a firming trio for mature or dry complexions.
- Calendula trio (toner, serum, cream): calming care for redness and stressed skin.
- Rose Hand Cream 30ml and Lavender Hand Cream 15ml: pocket sizes for cold‑weather hands.
- Body treats (Rose Shower Gel 30ml, Body Lotion 30ml, Body Oil 10ml): scented layering for weekend escapes.
- Masks and cleansers (Hydrating Rose Mask 15ml, Replenishing Cleansing Lotion 30ml): extra comfort when heaters run high.
The only full-size is the Rare Rose Facial Oil. The rest are travel or deluxe minis designed for trial and travel.
Standout days
The best reveal is the full-size Rare Rose Facial Oil. The bottle feels generous and the texture suits night-time massage. The 30ml Rose Hand Cream also punches above its size, since it is only 10ml below the brand’s smallest retail tube. The Radiant Skin Foaming Cleanser gives a proper week of use, enough to judge if it fits your routine. The Bi‑Phase Serum is small yet impactful, which makes sense for a concentrated step.
Christmas Eve is a sample rather than a showstopper. That choice mutes the end-of-calendar buzz.
Who will love it
- Fans of gentle, plant-led skincare who enjoy rose and herbal scents.
- People seeking a winter hydration kit without strong acids or heavy actives.
- Gift givers after a premium-looking box that feels personal and thoughtful.
- Frequent travellers who value minis that pass airport liquids rules.
Who should skip it
- Shoppers who want several full-size products for a big-ticket reveal.
- Collectors chasing bold actives, retinoids or makeup-heavy edits.
- Anyone who dislikes fragrance in skincare, even from natural oils.
How it feels and fits into a routine
The textures sit light to medium. Nothing feels claggy. Oils absorb cleanly when pressed into damp skin. The Rosewater Mist softens tight cheeks after a day in central heating. The Calendula line suits skin that flares with wind and cold. The Nutri‑Define minis bring a plush finish for evening. Layering works best: cleanse, essence, serum, oil, then cream. Body products round off a Sunday reset without clashing scents.
Tips to get the most from it
- Patch test new serums on the jawline for two nights to avoid surprise flare-ups.
- Pair the oil with a simple ceramide cream to boost the barrier during cold snaps.
- Use the Hydrating Rose Mask as an overnight treatment on cheeks and around the nose.
- Decant minis into a small pouch now; you will thank yourself before your next weekend away.
- Alternate richer Nutri‑Define steps with lighter Herbal Recovery on days you feel oily.
Value check and buying notes
The value story sits in the breadth of formulas rather than big bottles. The saving looks strong on paper, though most doors house minis. The mix makes sense for someone who wants to test widely before buying a favourite at full size in January sales. The presentation lands well for gifting. The missing day 25 will divide opinion, and the small reveal on 24 December does blunt the finale.
Bottom line for different shoppers
- First-time Jurlique user: a neat, low-risk way to build a routine and find a star product.
- Long-time fan: a treat if you want travel sizes and a full-size oil, less so if you want multiple full sizes.
- Value hunter: strong per-door maths, but you may prefer a calendar that packs more full-size items.
Extra context that helps your decision
Plant-derived does not mean weak. Essential oils can still irritate reactive skin, so pace your testing. Mix only one new step every three nights to track results. If you plan to gift, add a small card suggesting the recipient keeps empties to shortlist favourites before Boxing Day deals. If you want a daily “big reveal” feeling, consider splitting openings with a friend or partner and swapping duplicates, which stretches the novelty and the value.