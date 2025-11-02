Jurlique advent calendar 2025 shocks shoppers: pay £110 for £320 of skincare – are you missing out?

As beauty calendars land, this plant-based pick stirs debate on value, sizes and sustainability before December even begins.
Jurlique’s 2025 Christmas Advent Calendar returns with botanical fanfare, promising £320 of skincare for £110. It blends biodynamic credentials, a collector’s box and 24 daily treats, but only one full-size product. Here’s what that means for you, your skin and your wallet.
What you get for £110
Jurlique pitches a skincare-first edit: cleansers, mists, face oils, serums, creams and body care, rooted in the brand’s Adelaide farm heritage. Fans will recognise the Radiant Skin Foaming Cleanser and Rosewater Balancing Mist; newcomers get a guided tour of the range without committing to full bottles.
Price: £110. Claimed value: £320. Doors: 24. Full-size items: 1 (Rare Rose Facial Oil, 30ml). Approximate cost per door: £4.58.
The offer leans on variety and sensorial appeal. You’ll move from rose-rich hydration to calendula calm, then on to the brand’s Nutri‑Define line, which targets firmness and texture. Many sizes sit in the “travel” bracket, useful for testing tolerance or building a weekend routine. One caveat: there’s no day 25, and the Christmas Eve slot isn’t the showstopper you might expect.
The design and the story
The keepsake box comes illustrated by abstract botanical artist Steph Brooke, with a patchwork of numbered drawers and a lid message, “From our farm to you”. It nods to Jurlique’s biodynamic farming, where plants are hand-harvested at peak potency on the brand’s Adelaide Hills property.
Jurlique stakes its reputation on seed-to-skin skincare: biodynamic fields in Adelaide, hand-picked botanicals and minimal-waste formulations.
That farm-to-face narrative matters if you care about ingredient provenance and low-impact cultivation. It shapes both the textures and the fragrances: rose that smells like a garden after rain, lavender that actually softens hands, calendula that soothes winter flare-ups.
Every product behind the doors
Here are the items included in the 2025 calendar, with sizes to help you plan your routine:
|Product
|Size
|Type
|Rare Rose Facial Oil (full size)
|30ml
|Facial oil
|Activating Water Essence+
|20ml
|Essence
|Aloe Vera Hand Cream
|15ml
|Hand care
|Calendula Cream
|10ml
|Moisturiser
|Calendula Face Oil
|9ml
|Facial oil
|Calendula Serum
|5ml
|Serum
|Calendula Toner
|10ml
|Toner
|Herbal Recovery Bi‑Phase Serum
|8ml
|Serum
|Herbal Recovery Cream
|10ml
|Moisturiser
|Herbal Recovery Face Oil
|9ml
|Facial oil
|Hydrating Rose Mask
|15ml
|Treatment mask
|Lavender Hand Cream
|15ml
|Hand care
|Nutri‑Define Rich Cream
|10ml
|Moisturiser
|Nutri‑Define Eye Balm
|5ml
|Eye care
|Nutri‑Define Serum
|5ml
|Serum
|Purely Age‑Defying (PAD) Firming Face Oil
|9ml
|Facial oil
|Radiant Skin Foaming Cleanser
|20g
|Cleanser
|Rare Rose Cream
|10ml
|Moisturiser
|Replenishing Cleansing Lotion
|30ml
|Cleanser
|Rose Body Lotion
|30ml
|Body care
|Rose Body Oil
|10ml
|Body care
|Rose Hand Cream
|30ml
|Hand care
|Rose Shower Gel
|30ml
|Body care
|Rosewater Balancing Mist
|15ml
|Face mist
Strengths and stumbles
- Strong value headline: £110 for products listed at £320 RRP gives immediate appeal.
- Best for skincare purists: the curation leans into hydration, barrier comfort and gentle actives rather than makeup or fragrance.
- One full-size star: the Rare Rose Facial Oil (30ml) anchors the edit, with a texture suited to colder months.
- Generous minis in places: the Rose Hand Cream at 30ml and the 30ml cleanser/lotion sizes stretch to holiday travel.
- Underwhelming finale: no day 25 and a modest Christmas Eve sample will disappoint value hunters.
- Travel-heavy mix: if you want multiple full sizes, you may prefer a different calendar or a curated gift set.
Who this suits (and who should skip)
Choose this if you want a December routine built around comfort and glow, especially if winter wind, radiators and late nights punish your skin. Dry, combination and sensitised types get the most from rose, calendula and the dewy Herbal Recovery textures. Frequent travellers and gym‑bag packers also win: sizes slip into a carry-on with room to spare.
Pass if you crave makeup, fragrance variety, or three-plus full sizes. Bargain chasers who live for a blockbuster day 24 may feel short-changed.
How to use the edit without wasting a drop
Morning map
Cleanse with Replenishing Cleansing Lotion on drier days or the Foaming Cleanser after a sweaty commute. Sweep the Calendula Toner, press in Activating Water Essence+, layer Herbal Recovery Bi‑Phase Serum, then seal with Rare Rose Cream. Finish with Rosewater Balancing Mist for all‑day comfort.
Evening map
Double cleanse with the Foaming Cleanser over the Lotion when wearing SPF and makeup. Rotate serums: Nutri‑Define Serum or Calendula Serum on alternate nights. Lock in with Nutri‑Define Rich Cream, then choose an oil: Rare Rose Facial Oil when you want glow, Purely Age‑Defying Firming Face Oil when you want bounce. Use the Hydrating Rose Mask twice weekly instead of cream.
Hands and body: keep the Rose Hand Cream by the sink; switch to Lavender at bedtime. Layer Rose Body Oil under the Body Lotion for a winter skin coat. Patch test new serums along the jawline for 48 hours if your skin flares easily.
Value maths you can actually use
Divide the outlay by the doors and you’re paying about £4.58 per day. If you only keep six items and gift the rest, your personal cost per keeper sits around £18.33. When the full-size Rare Rose Facial Oil alone often retails near the ticket price of many premium oils, the bundle makes sense for rose devotees. If you prize only one or two minis, a single full-size moisturiser bought outright could serve you better.
Ask yourself: will you use at least eight to ten items by spring? If yes, the calendar likely earns back its £110 in real-world value.
Design details that matter
The illustrated box is more than pretty. Flat drawers store upright bottles, which helps limit leaks. The sturdy board survives a second life as a stationery caddy or beauty shelf organiser. That reuse angle saves space and keeps packaging in circulation longer.
What’s new for 2025
Jurlique spotlights its Rare Rose line with the only full-size item and keeps its farm message front and centre. The absence of a 25th door continues, which concentrates the experience into 24 days. Fans hoping for a big finish might prefer to stage their own finale: save the Rare Rose Facial Oil as a Christmas Eve reveal if suspense matters to you.
Extra pointers you’ll thank yourself for later
Store oils and serums away from direct heat to reduce oxidation; a cool cupboard beats a steamy bathroom. Aim to finish opened minis within six months. If you’re layering multiple fragranced products, cap the routine at three to avoid clashing scents. People with reactive skin can start with the Calendula trio (toner, serum, cream) for a quiet, barrier-first week before adding actives.
Gifting strategy: split the hand creams and body minis into two stocking fillers; bundle the Herbal Recovery quartet as a “January reset” kit. If you buy as a household, assign alternate days and swap anything that doesn’t suit your skin type to cut waste and boost value for both of you.