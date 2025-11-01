Labour refuses to scrap term-time holiday fines: should you risk £160 as 181,598 demand change?

Sky-high holiday prices and strict attendance rules collide, leaving families juggling budgets, wellbeing and lessons while Westminster weighs competing fixes.
Labour has ruled out scrapping term‑time holiday fines, despite a petition backed by 181,598 supporters and a heated Westminster Hall debate. Ministers say there will be no guaranteed “fine‑free” allowance of 10 days a year, keeping the current attendance regime intact while MPs probe fairness, cost, and impact on learning.
What Labour decided
Ministers have rejected a blanket right to take children out of school for up to 10 days without penalty. The Department for Education argues that regular attendance underpins achievement and confidence. The decision follows a petition that easily crossed the 100,000 threshold for debate and a session on 27 October where MPs aired frustrations from parents facing punishing peak‑season travel costs.
There is no new law. The fines system, permission rules and national framework remain in force across England.
Officials also point to research indicating that dropping around 10 days a year can weaken a child’s chances of hitting expected standards in key subjects by up to a quarter. That statistic, widely cited in the chamber, has shaped the government’s resistance to an automatic allowance.
Inside the debate
Backbenchers from across the political spectrum described a squeeze on family life. Holiday prices rise sharply in school breaks. One MP cited a four‑night UK break that jumped from £599 in May to £1,349 in half‑term week—a 125% leap. Others warned that fines are unevenly enforced and sometimes cheaper than the school‑holiday premium, creating perverse incentives.
Supporters of reform argued that families are being penalised for wanting time together, and that some children with special educational needs and disabilities cope better in quieter, off‑peak settings. Critics of change emphasised attendance, social development, and consistency, warning that a blanket allowance would normalise avoidable absence.
MPs split on the solution, but many agreed on two pressures: steep travel premiums and inconsistent enforcement.
The numbers behind absence
Attendance advocates highlighted evidence that even short absences can compound gaps in learning. Ministers say steady routines matter, especially after years of disrupted schooling. Campaigners counter that the current policy does not deter wealthier families, while hitting those on tighter budgets who face fines on top of inflated holiday prices.
What happens next
- There is no automatic change to the law after a petitions debate.
- The government has already issued its formal response: no blanket “fine‑free” days.
- MPs can keep pressing the issue via questions, bills or select committee work on attendance.
- Campaigners may relaunch a petition if support grows or new evidence emerges.
In practice, the current system stands. Headteachers may authorise term‑time absence only in “exceptional circumstances.” Local authorities use a national framework designed to align penalties and reduce postcode lotteries.
Pay within 21 days and the penalty is £80; after that, it rises to £160.
What this means for your family right now
- Unauthorised term‑time absence can still trigger a fixed penalty notice.
- Requests sit with the headteacher. Medical appointments, funerals and unavoidable events stand a better chance of approval than holidays.
- Unpaid penalties can lead to court action, so seek clarity from your school before booking.
- Some academies and councils can tweak term dates locally, but widespread change needs national backing.
Why prices sting in half-term
Demand surges when schools break, especially for family‑sized rooms and short‑haul packages. Operators calibrate prices to peak periods. MPs branded parts of this as predatory and called for closer scrutiny. The industry counters that peak‑period staffing, fuel and capacity constraints drive costs, and that discounting would simply shift the burden elsewhere.
|Example break
|Off‑peak price
|Half‑term price
|Change
|UK, 4 nights
|£599
|£1,349
|+125%
Pressure points highlighted in the chamber
- SEND families: Quieter venues and lower‑crowd travel can be more suitable for some children.
- Fairness: A fine may be smaller than the half‑term premium, undermining deterrence.
- Consistency: Councils vary in how often notices are issued, confusing parents.
- Calendar reform: A five‑term year, with shorter breaks, could spread demand and reduce spikes.
How to approach an absence request
Speak to the school before making plans. Set out the reason, dates, and any supporting context. If the request relates to wellbeing, medical needs or a family event that cannot be moved, provide evidence. Ask how missed work would be caught up. Clear communication increases the chance of a considered decision, though a family holiday alone rarely meets the “exceptional” threshold.
Fine versus fare: a quick reality check
Parents often compare an £80 early‑payment fine with a £500–£800 half‑term price jump. That arithmetic feels tempting. It also carries risk. A notice applies per parent, per child, and unpaid penalties can escalate. Repeated absence can trigger stronger action. Any saving must be weighed against those consequences and the impact on learning.
Policy options on the table
MPs floated three broad paths, none adopted today, all live in the wider conversation:
- A fixed allowance: simple but likely to normalise term‑time breaks. Ministers reject this.
- Tougher travel rules: possible inquiries into peak pricing. Complex to design and enforce.
- Term‑date reform: a five‑term year or staggered regional holidays. Helps spread demand but disrupts tradition and requires careful planning for exams and staffing.
Key takeaways you can act on
Ask early, document reasons, and plan learning catch‑up. Avoid booking before you know the school’s position.
- Mark published term dates and assessment windows before browsing deals.
- Consider destinations less tied to UK school peaks, or look for mid‑week breaks that end before key school days.
- If cost is the barrier, talk to the school about subsidised trips or local activities that keep children engaged.
- If your child has additional needs, assemble relevant evidence and discuss tailored approaches with the SENCo.
What to watch over the coming months
Expect further scrutiny from the Education Select Committee as it reviews attendance and trust in the system. Backbenchers may test ideas through questions or a Private Member’s Bill. Campaigners are likely to organise new evidence on price spikes, uneven penalties and SEND cases to keep pressure on ministers. Travel companies, already under the spotlight, may face calls to justify peak pricing models.
For now, the rules are unchanged. Families weighing a break must balance budgets, wellbeing and learning, while schools tread a tightrope between compassion and consistency. The next move sits with MPs and ministers—and with parents who will decide if the current settlement works for their children.