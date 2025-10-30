Lidl to launch Martin Lewis-approved gadget next week – just in time for winter

Heating bills are edging up again, nights are pulling in, and that first breath you see in the hallway at 6am feels like a dare. Word in the bargain aisles is that Lidl is dropping a low‑wattage winter gadget next week — the exact sort of kit Martin Lewis has banged on about for years. The kind that warms you, not the whole house. The kind you buy on a lunch break and plug in before the weather turns cruel.
I was in a cold kitchen when I first heard. Kettle rumbling, phone open on the table, thumb hovering over a Lidl preview post. A heated throw, the leaflet teased, with a timer and multiple heat settings. In the comments, someone wrote: “This is the one Martin Lewis says makes sense.” It wasn’t the usual hype. It felt practical. It felt like armour.
The timing is no accident.
The little heater that changes the evening
Here’s the headline: Lidl is set to launch a budget heated throw in its Middle of Lidl aisle next week, just as temperatures slide. It’s the modest 100–150W kind — basically a soft electric blanket for the sofa — and it plugs into a normal socket. You wrap it around your shoulders, switch it on, and wait for that gentle, low‑cost warmth to creep back into your fingers.
We’ve all had that moment when you debate turning the radiators up or just going to bed early. That’s where this thing lives. At around 120W, running costs work out to roughly 3p–4p an hour at a typical price of about 28–30p per kWh. Compare that with firing up central heating for the whole home, which can gulp £1–£2 per hour depending on your boiler and insulation. One is a small, targeted glow. The other is a monthly bill waiting to pounce.
Martin Lewis has said it a hundred ways over the last few winters: heat the person, not the home. The logic is simple. If you’re sitting still, the room doesn’t need to be toasty — you do. A heated throw delivers warmth straight to the body with tiny energy demands, which means the maths almost always works out. Stock tends to fly because it’s an affordable fix you can feel in minutes, not a lifestyle overhaul that takes months.
What this means for your winter routine
Picture the evening switch‑over. You’re home, coat off, breath steadying. Instead of nudging the thermostat, you flick on the throw, tuck your toes under, and let it warm for 10 minutes. Add a thin thermal layer under your jumper and keep a mug of something hot nearby. It sounds quaint. It’s actually a neat heat strategy that chips pounds off without feeling like punishment.
There’s a comfort‑meets‑practical rhythm to it. Start on a mid setting, then drop to low once you’re cosy. If you’ve got a dehumidifier humming in the corner, run it for an hour in the evening to strip out damp — dry air feels warmer at the same temperature. If Lidl’s model includes a timer, set it for 60–90 minutes so it won’t run past bedtime. *It’s a tiny routine that returns a surprising amount of calm.*
Now the honest bits. **Don’t expect it to heat a draughty room or replace radiators in a freezing snap.** It won’t. It will turn a chilly sofa into a soft, cheap bubble of warmth that keeps the gas off for a few more hours. The value stacks if you layer it with good socks and a fleece. It stacks again if you only warm the rooms you’re actually in. Let’s be honest: nobody actually does that every day. That’s why these low‑watt fixes matter — they work even on lazy Tuesdays.
How to pick, use, and not ruin it
Start with wattage and fabric. Look for something in the 100–150W range with a detachable controller so you can wash the blanket. Go for multiple heat settings, a 90–120 minute timer, and a cable long enough to reach your nearest socket without a trip hazard. If you run chilly, a larger size beats a fancy pattern every time.
Use the throw to pre‑warm your spot for 5–10 minutes, then wrap yourself properly so heat doesn’t leak out. Keep the controller within reach and trim the setting to low once you’re comfortable. If you’re drying clothes, a low‑watt heated airer plus a dehumidifier for an hour can outperform blasting the boiler. Try it on a Sunday wash — the combo cost can sit near 10–15p per hour, depending on your kit.
**Safety and sanity checks matter.** Don’t fold the throw tightly when it’s hot, don’t sit on it with sharp zips, and never cover the controller. If you’ve got pets with claws, give them a different corner of the sofa. As Martin Lewis has put it more than once:
“Heat the human, not the home.”
- Target wattage: 100–150W for a throw; ~300W for a heated airer
- Features to look for: timer, overheat protection, detachable controller
- Fabric: soft, washable, not too thick to restrict heat flow
- Warranty: at least 1–3 years for peace of mind
- Returns: check in‑store policy — Middle of Lidl items can sell out fast
The wider winter picture
Energy isn’t as wild as 2022, but nobody’s feeling flush. Small, targeted gadgets can claw back control without the doom spiral of a giant bill. **That’s why a £20–£30 throw often beats a grand plan to rebuild your heating routine.** You feel the win tonight. You keep the habit into January, almost by accident.
There’s also a social side. Friends trade tips. Parents send texts: “Is this the one?” Someone posts their snug corner on a WhatsApp group. That’s how these budgets stretch — not with lectures, but with little wins passed along like recipes. When Lidl drops its batch next week, the aisle will be busy and the price stickers will look tempting. The smart move is to know what you want, grab it once, and use it every day the temperature dips.
I like that this isn’t tech for tech’s sake. No apps, no learning curve, no monthly anything. Just a warm lap, a lower meter read, and a winter that feels less like an endurance test. If you end up trying one, tell someone what worked. That’s how we all get through the frosty bits.
|Key points
|Details
|Interest for reader
|Lidl launch next week
|Budget heated throw landing in Middle of Lidl aisles as temperatures fall
|Timely buy before the cold snap and the rush
|Low running costs
|Approx 3p–4p per hour at ~28–30p/kWh for a 120W throw
|Immediate, tangible savings versus heating the whole home
|What to look for
|100–150W, timer, overheat protection, washable cover, decent warranty
|Quick checklist to avoid a dud and pick the right model
FAQ :
- Is this really “Martin Lewis‑approved”?He’s long advocated low‑watt personal heating — heated throws, gilets, airers — under the banner “heat the human, not the home.” This Lidl gadget fits that playbook.
- How much will it cost to run?A typical 120W throw costs around 3p–4p per hour at a unit rate near 28–30p/kWh. Your exact tariff will tweak the number.
- Will it replace my central heating?No. It’s for targeted warmth on the sofa or desk. It helps you delay or reduce boiler use, which is where the savings come from.
- How do I wash it safely?Unplug and detach the controller first. Most models are machine‑washable on a gentle cycle. Dry it flat and never power it on while damp.
- What if the shelves are empty?Middle of Lidl drops sell fast. Check your local store early in the week, and consider setting a reminder on the day it lands.