Lidl to launch Martin Lewis-approved gadget next week – just in time for winter

Energy bills still sting, radiators fight back against the chill, and the dark creeps in before tea. Lidl is about to drop a small, low‑watt gadget next week that Martin Lewis has long championed in spirit: personal heat you can run for pennies, not pounds. The kind of buy that could change the feel of your evenings without nudging up the thermostat. Just in time for winter, and just the sort of Middle of Lidl moment people queue for.
The cold arrived like a guest who doesn’t knock. I watched a couple in their semi in Leeds do that quiet dance we all know: one holding out for a later heating boost, the other cocooned in layers with a mug going lukewarm. The telly murmured, the thermostat glared. Then a soft, corded throw unfurled across knees and shoulders, and the room’s mood shifted by degrees you measure on skin, not dials. We’ve all had that moment when the room looks warm but your toes disagree.
Word is spreading about next week’s Lidl drop. And something small can make a big difference.
What Lidl is lining up — and why it matters
Lidl is set to stock a heated electric throw under its Silvercrest line next week — the sort of kit Martin Lewis has praised for years as a smart way to keep warm. Think fleecy blanket with slim, stitched‑in elements, low wattage, and a simple handheld control. It plugs in, warms the person, and takes the edge off the room without blasting the boiler. The price is expected to land firmly in budget territory, keeping it accessible for households watching every penny. For the Middle of Lidl faithful, timing is everything.
A quick bit of kitchen‑table maths: a typical heated throw runs at roughly 100–160W. On a price cap around 25p per kWh, that’s about **3p an hour** at a mid setting. Compare that with firing up central heating for the whole home. One Barnsley student I met, Jess, said she slashed her evening gas use last winter by living under a heated throw from 7pm to 10pm, only nudging the boiler on when the frost really bit. Three hours of direct warmth for under 10p, while revising on the sofa. It adds up fast.
Martin Lewis has a simple mantra here: **heat the human, not the home**. The logic isn’t fancy. Targeted heat is efficient because it doesn’t waste energy warming unused corners. A heated throw isn’t a space heater trying to battle the entire room. It’s a hug with a plug. It works with your layers, not against them, and puts comfort exactly where your body feels the cold first — shoulders, legs, feet. That’s why such gadgets keep selling out when temperatures dip and why this Lidl launch will draw a line at opening time.
How to get the most from a heated throw
Start simple: create a warm pocket. Turn the throw on five minutes before you sit down. Angle your seated spot away from draughts, tuck the throw under thighs, then fold it over knees and midriff to trap heat. If you work from home, park it across your lap and lower back at a low setting — that’s where a chill lingers. Pair with a warm drink to encourage circulation. If you dry laundry indoors, run a low‑watt dehumidifier in the same room; the air will feel fresher and the throw will feel warmer at lower settings because damp air doesn’t cling.
Watch the settings — low is often enough once your core warms up. Don’t sit on a bunched throw, don’t fold it tightly while powered, and let it cool flat before storage. Clean it exactly as the label says, nothing heroic. Keep cords untwisted and out of foot traffic. Let’s be honest: nobody tracks energy usage every single night. So try a one‑week mini‑experiment: note how long you use the throw, what setting kept you comfy, and whether the boiler stayed off that bit longer. Tiny routine tweaks tend to stick when they feel good, not when they feel worthy.
Some people wonder what Martin Lewis actually means by targeted warmth.
“Heat the human, not the home” — a heated throw can cost pennies per hour while keeping you genuinely cosy.
- Check the wattage: 100–160W is the sweet spot for low running cost.
- Look for auto shut‑off and overheat protection.
- Size matters — a larger throw covers shoulders and knees together.
- Fabric feel: soft fleece traps heat better and feels kinder on skin.
- Warranty and returns: Middle of Lidl buys move fast; know your fallback.
The bigger picture — small comforts, strong winters
There’s a reason these modest gadgets punch above their weight in tough winters. They give control back. You can be selective — ten minutes during breakfast, an hour after the school run, a mid‑afternoon boost when the sun gives up early. That flexibility narrows the gap between “cold enough to complain” and “warm enough to get things done”. *This is the winter buy that feels like a hug.*
It also changes how we think about heat. Instead of treating warmth like a house‑wide event, it becomes personal, local, almost mindful. Pair a heated throw with thicker socks, a draught excluder, and a cup of something hot, and you’re stacking small wins. The Lidl launch taps into that — affordable, practical comfort that doesn’t make you do mental arithmetic every time you press a button. **Middle of Lidl** finds earn loyalty because they solve a daily irritation without fuss.
|Key points
|Details
|Interest for reader
|Lidl’s winter drop
|Heated electric throw expected in stores next week, budget price point
|Arrive early, these sell out when cold snaps hit
|Costs pennies to run
|Roughly 100–160W; about 3p per hour at mid setting
|Practical way to stay warm without cranking the boiler
|Martin Lewis ethos
|“Heat the human, not the home” approach to targeted warmth
|Confidence you’re buying into a proven money‑saving principle
FAQ :
- When is it in stores?Next week in the Middle of Lidl aisle. Check your local store leaflet or the Lidl app the night before — drops often land Thursday morning and go fast.
- How much does it cost to run?At around 120W on a mid setting, you’re using 0.12 kWh per hour. On a unit rate near 25p/kWh, that’s roughly 3p per hour.
- Is it safe to use for hours?Modern heated throws come with overheat protection and timed shut‑off. Use on top of you, not underneath, and keep it flat and unbunched while on. Follow the care label.
- Is it better than a space heater?Different job. A space heater battles the whole room. A heated throw warms you directly, so it feels cosy at lower energy use. Many households use a throw first and only heat the room when they need to move around.
- Will it be sold online?Lidl’s specials are often in‑store only. Some regions get limited online stock, but the safest play is an early in‑store visit on launch day.