Lidl’s £17.99 waterproof winter boots land 16 October: will you grab a pair before sizes 7.5 go?

Cold mornings creep back, pavements glisten with rain, and footwear choices suddenly matter for school runs, station steps and weekend errands.
The turn of the season brings a familiar scramble for warm, dry, good-looking boots that don’t flatten the bank balance. Lidl is lining up a budget-friendly option that aims to tick those boxes without cutting corners on comfort or practicality.
What’s arriving at Lidl on 16 October
Lidl will stock Esmara winter boots in stores from Thursday 16 October. They come in beige or black, with sizes from UK 4 to 7.5. The headline draw is the price: £17.99 for Lidl Plus members, or £22.99 for non-members. That puts them well below many high-street winter options, while keeping features that matter in foul weather.
In store from Thursday 16 October: £17.99 for Lidl Plus members, £22.99 for non-members, sizes 4–7.5, beige or black, waterproof finish.
Key features at a glance
- Waterproof finish to keep out rain and slush on commutes and playground duty.
- Synthetic suede upper that wipes clean and shrugs off marks more easily than real leather.
- Chunky, grippy sole designed for slick pavements and light snow.
- Faux-fur collar and tongue for warmth, with a soft lining throughout.
- Lace-up front for adjustable fit, plus a side zip and heel pull loop for quick on/off.
- Removable insole to swap in your own orthotics, memory foam or gel inserts.
First look and build
These boots lean into an après‑ski look without going overboard. The faux-fur trim gives a cosy edge, while the synthetic suede keeps the profile smart enough for town. The outsole is reassuringly thick with a patterned tread for grip. A reinforced side panel adds structure so the boot doesn’t sag after hard mileage.
The laces let you dial in tension across the instep, which helps if you alternate between thin tights and chunky socks. The side zip saves time on the doorstep. A simple heel loop helps you hook your finger and pull them on in seconds.
Inside, the lining feels plush, aimed at holding heat on frosty starts. The insole lifts out in one piece. That small design choice makes a big difference for anyone who relies on orthotics or prefers a specific cushioning material.
Waterproof and wipe‑clean: a practical combination for wet school runs, dog walks and drizzly commutes.
Price and value
At £17.99 for Lidl Plus members, the value proposition is blunt. Even at the £22.99 shelf price for non-members, you get a waterproof, lined boot with a functional sole and the convenience of a zip. Many winter boots on the high street often sit well north of £35.
Cost-per-wear can help frame the decision. Wear them four days a week from mid‑October to late March and you’re looking at roughly 20 weeks, or around 80 wears. That puts the member price at around 22p per outing. The non‑member price would land at about 29p per outing. In a season where costs add up, that’s persuasive arithmetic.
Fit, sizing and comfort
The size range runs from UK 4 to 7.5. That will serve many feet, though it leaves larger sizes unserved. If you sit between sizes, consider your sock choice. Thick hiking socks may nudge you up. Slim merino might keep you in your usual size. The laces offer adjustment; the zip gives stability once set.
If you rely on arch support, try them with your preferred insole. The removable footbed means it takes seconds to switch. Those who need a wide fit may want to test the toe box in-store, as width is not listed as a separate option.
How they stack up for daily life
The waterproof finish and cushioned interior target everyday winter use. Think bus stops, supermarket car parks, village greens and sidestreets coated with fine drizzle. The outsole should handle puddles and lightly frosted paths, though this is not a mountaineering boot. For hill walks or icy tracks, you’d want dedicated winter traction or microspikes.
For parents, the quick zip matters during the morning rush. For commuters, the tread gives reassurance on station steps. For dog walkers, the finish shrugs off mud with a damp cloth.
What to check in store
- Try both colours: beige softens outfits, black blends with officewear and darker denim.
- Test with your thickest socks to judge lacing range and zip comfort.
- Walk a few aisles to feel heel hold and flex at the forefoot.
- Remove the insole and check space if you plan to fit orthotics.
- Inspect the outsole pattern; aim for even contact under the ball of the foot.
Care and durability
Synthetic suede simplifies maintenance. Let mud dry, then brush off with a soft brush. For wet splashes, use a lightly damp cloth. As they are designed to be waterproof, you shouldn’t need heavy treatments, though a gentle, water‑based protector suitable for synthetics can add a buffer against salt and grime. Dry boots at room temperature. Direct heat can warp soles and degrade adhesives.
Rotate with another pair during long wet spells. Alternating footwear extends lifespan and keeps the lining fresh.
When and where to buy
The boots arrive in Lidl stores on Thursday 16 October. Lidl’s seasonal specials can move quickly, and stock levels vary by branch. If your size sits at either end of the range, consider going early. Lidl Plus members get the £17.99 price; the till price for others is £22.99.
|Item
|Details
|Brand/range
|Esmara winter boots
|Release date
|Thursday 16 October
|Price
|£17.99 (Lidl Plus), £22.99 (non‑members)
|Colours
|Beige, black
|Sizes
|UK 4–7.5
|Upper
|Synthetic suede
|Lining
|Faux fur trim, insulated interior
|Key features
|Waterproof finish, chunky tread, side zip, heel loop, removable insole
Low price, everyday comfort and a waterproof build make these a timely pick for autumn’s start‑stop rain.
Who they suit, and what to weigh up
These boots make sense if you need warmth and dryness for ordinary days rather than rugged hikes. Parents on school runs, shop workers who commute on foot, and dog owners facing dawn drizzle will likely get strong mileage. Students will appreciate the price, and the style leans casual without clashing with smarter coats.
Potential drawbacks: the size range stops at 7.5, which will disappoint some. Wide‑fit seekers may find them snug. Support is basic out of the box, so switch in a firmer insole if your arches need help. While the sole grips well for town use, it’s not a technical winter outsole for icy trails.
Practical extras you can add
If you want more warmth, a thin thermal insole can lift insulation without squeezing toes. For long days on your feet, a gel or memory foam insert will soften impact. If your route includes slick canal paths, consider slip‑on traction cleats in deep winter. And keep a microfibre cloth in the hallway to wipe them down when you get home; it takes seconds and keeps the synthetic suede looking sharp.
£17.99 for members from 16 October. If you’re between sizes or need orthotics, the removable insole is the clincher.