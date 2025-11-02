Lidl’s £17.99 winter boots land 16 October: are you grabbing a pair before sizes 4–7.5 vanish?

Cold days creep in, pavements glisten, and shoppers eye sturdy footwear that won’t drain pay packets or let in puddles.
The budget aisle turns seasonal this week, and one cut‑price pair is already drawing attention for warmth, grip and price.
What’s arriving and when
Lidl will stock Esmara winter boots in stores from Thursday 16 October. The beige pair headlines the drop, with a black option for those who prefer something sleeker. Members using Lidl Plus pay £17.99. Non‑members pay £22.99. Sizes run from UK 4 to 7.5, covering a broad slice of typical women’s sizing.
In store from Thursday 16 October. £17.99 with Lidl Plus. £22.99 without. Sizes 4–7.5. Beige and black.
The design follows an après‑ski theme. You get the look of suede without the upkeep, because the upper uses synthetic materials. The collar and tongue carry a strip of faux fur for insulation and a softer edge around the ankle.
Key features at a glance
- Waterproof construction for wet commutes and playground runs.
- Chunky, grippy sole to help on slick pavements and light snow.
- Faux suede upper for easier care than real leather or nubuck.
- Laces for fine‑tuning the fit, plus a side zip for quick entry.
- Heel loop to pull them on with gloves or cold fingers.
- Removable insole for replacement, extra cushioning, or orthotics.
- Two colours: beige for the après‑ski look, black for a cleaner line.
How the value stacks up
Cold‑weather boots with waterproofing, a fleece or faux fur lining and a thick sole usually attract higher tickets on the high street. Comparable fashion‑meets‑utility pairs often sit in the £35–£60 bracket, and technical winter boots go higher. This drop lands far below that line, especially for Lidl Plus members.
|Detail
|Specification
|Launch date
|Thursday 16 October
|Member price
|£17.99 (via Lidl Plus)
|Non‑member price
|£22.99
|Sizes
|UK 4–7.5
|Colours
|Beige, Black
|Upper
|Synthetic suede
|Waterproof
|Yes
|Lining
|Faux fur edging; insulated interior
|Closure
|Laces + side zip; heel loop
|Insole
|Removable
Design details that matter day to day
The chunky sole helps on frosty mornings by adding underfoot bite and a bit of height above puddles. Reinforced sides add stability around the midfoot, which can make a difference when you pick up pace or carry bags. The faux fur trim softens contact points, so the collar doesn’t rub when you’re wearing thinner socks.
The lace‑and‑zip combo is practical in cold snaps. Lace them once to your preferred tightness, then rely on the zip when rushing out. The heel loop gives you something solid to grab when your hands are cold, or when you’re wearing mittens.
The removable insole lets you slot in memory foam, gel cushions or your orthotic without wrestling the stitching.
Waterproofing and grip: what to expect
Waterproof boots handle puddles, slush and steady rain. They won’t replace crampons on sheet ice, so treat icy steps with care. The sole offers traction, but no casual boot is a guarantee against slipping. Pair with wool or thermal socks to keep warmth even if your feet sweat. After heavy use, shake out any grit that collects around the tongue and zip, then air‑dry away from radiators to protect the bonding.
How to bag your size
Lidl’s seasonal footwear tends to arrive in limited runs. Stock usually sits in the middle aisle and moves quickly in popular sizes. If you want the beige in a UK 6 or 7, go early on the launch day or check a quieter store nearby.
- Try with the socks you actually wear in winter. Thick socks can nudge you up half a size.
- Stand and walk for a minute. Your toes should not hit the front on a downhill ramp.
- Open and close the side zip a few times to check for snags.
- Press along the seams to confirm a firm, even bond.
- Keep the receipt in the box for easy returns if the fit isn’t right.
Style notes for real life
The après‑ski look lends itself to off‑duty outfits. Beige pairs well with light denim, quilted jackets and cream knits. Black works with leggings, puffers and smarter wool coats. For school runs, go with a waterproof parka and a beanie. For a town trip, add straight‑leg jeans and a scarf to balance the chunky profile.
Care and lifespan
Brush off dry mud with a soft brush. For marks, use a barely damp cloth and dab rather than rub. Let the boots dry naturally, away from direct heat, to protect adhesives and keep the faux fur neat. A silicone‑based waterproofer made for synthetics can refresh the barrier after a muddy week. Swap the insole after a season if it compresses. Store them stuffed with paper to keep the shape.
Who these boots suit best
If you need an affordable waterproof boot for errands, commutes and weekend walks on pavements and park paths, this pair fits the brief. The removable insole helps anyone who uses orthotics. The side zip helps if you have limited dexterity and dislike lacing every time. The size run of 4 to 7.5 will cover many shoppers, though those below a 4 or above a 7.5 may need to look elsewhere.
Quick budgeting examples
- One pair with Lidl Plus: £17.99. Add thermal socks (£3–£5 typical), total under £23.
- Two pairs for a household with the app: £35.98. Non‑member total for two: £45.98.
- If you replace the insole with a £7 gel insert, your upgraded cost sits around £25.
A few final checks before you head to the till
Flex the sole. It should bend at the ball of the foot, not the arch. Look along the outsole for even contact that will wear uniformly. Check that the tongue gusset sits flat, which helps keep water out. If you stand on a damp patch in store, confirm no darkening appears along the seam line. That simple test can save hassle later.
Why timing matters this week
Seasonal weather can flip quickly, and prices often rise as demand spikes. Grabbing a waterproof option ahead of the first cold snap means fewer last‑minute scrambles. It also gives you time to wear them indoors for an hour to confirm the fit before you remove tags. If they pass that test, you’re set for bus stops, leaf‑littered lanes and the odd sleety surprise without spending over the odds.