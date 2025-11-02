Lidl’s £17.99 winter boots land 16 October: will you nab waterproof warmth in sizes 4–7.5?

Cold mornings are back and budgets feel tight. Many of you want warm, practical footwear that won’t swallow the weekly shop.
With another chilly spell looming, Lidl is timing a seasonal drop that aims squarely at price‑savvy shoppers: waterproof Esmara winter boots arriving in stores on Thursday 16 October, with a headline price of £17.99 for Lidl Plus members.
What’s landing in aisles next week
The Esmara ladies’ winter boots bring a cosy après‑ski look without the plane ticket. They use synthetic suede for easy care, feature a plush faux‑fur edge at the collar and tongue, and sit on chunky soles designed for grip on wet pavements. A side zip helps you get them on in seconds, while traditional laces let you tweak the fit. A heel loop at the back gives you something to pull on when you’re rushing out the door.
They’re lined for warmth, they’re billed as waterproof, and they include a removable insole. That last detail matters: you can swap in gel pads or your own orthotics if you need extra cushioning or arch support.
Waterproof Esmara winter boots hit Lidl on 16 October: £17.99 with Lidl Plus, £22.99 without, in beige or black.
Pricing and sizes at a glance
|Membership
|Price
|Sizes
|Colours
|Availability
|Lidl Plus members
|£17.99
|UK 4–7.5
|Beige, black
|From Thursday 16 October, in store
|Non‑members
|£22.99
|UK 4–7.5
|Beige, black
|From Thursday 16 October, in store
Fit and comfort: what shoppers can expect
The design balances quick entry with adjustability. Use the zip for fast on‑off at the door, then fine‑tune with the laces to suit narrow or fuller feet. The faux‑fur edging softens the feel around the ankle and helps trap warmth, while the lining holds heat on school runs and station platforms. The outsole looks built for wet steps and light slush, with a pattern that should clear water better than thin dress soles.
That removable insole creates options. Many high‑street boots glue insoles down, which limits customisation. Here you can fit your own inserts, extend the lifespan with fresh footbeds, or change the feel between weekdays and weekend walks.
Removable insoles mean you can swap in orthotics or gel pads without fighting glued footbeds.
Style notes: après‑ski without the slopes
These boots lean into a mountain‑bar aesthetic that works in town. The beige pair brings a soft, winter‑white look that lifts denim and knits, while black offers an easy match for leggings and puffer coats. Chunky soles nod to current trends but still look practical. Think coffee runs, Christmas markets, or a frosty sideline on match day.
Are they a replacement for wellies?
For many days, yes. Waterproof uppers, a warm lining and a grippy sole make more sense than a cold, unlined Wellington on pavements and park paths. For knee‑deep mud or farm fields, you’ll still want tall rubber boots. Ankle boots stop splash entering from above but won’t block water that reaches mid‑calf.
- Best for: school runs, commuting, market trips, light countryside paths, slush and shallow puddles.
- Think twice for: deep mud, heavy farm work, streams, festivals with ankle‑deep standing water.
Care tips for synthetic suede
Keep them looking fresh
Let mud dry, then brush gently with a soft shoe brush. Blot salt marks with a damp cloth and mild soap, never scrub. Top up water repellency with a spray approved for synthetics. Avoid radiators; stuff with paper and air‑dry at room temperature to protect adhesives and lining.
Make them last the season
Rotate pairs if you can, and refresh the footbeds monthly. If you add gel or memory foam insoles, trim to size and check the toes aren’t cramped. Replace laces early if they fray; it’s cheaper than missing a morning train.
What to know before you queue
This drop is in store only. Stock varies by branch, so consider going early on launch day if you sit at the edges of the size range. Sizes run from UK 4 to 7.5 and both beige and black are listed. Download Lidl Plus in advance if you want the £17.99 member price; set up your account and scan at checkout to apply the discount.
Sizes 4–7.5 in beige and black; store allocations differ, so early birds have the widest pick.
Value check during a tight winter
Under £25 for lined, waterproof boots stands out when many families are stretching heating budgets. For occasional snow days and plenty of wet ones, a pair like this covers the gap between trainers and tall wellies. You won’t get premium leather, but you do gain low‑maintenance materials and a style that works with everyday wardrobes.
Safety and warmth on icy mornings
Chunky soles add confidence on frosty pavements, yet no boot eliminates the risk on black ice. Short steps help, and wool‑blend socks will regulate heat without sweat build‑up. If you walk long distances, consider adding your preferred insole for cushioning and arch support. A snug heel fit reduces rubbing and helps your toes stay warm.
Practical extras for families
Planning half‑term outings? One pair per adult often beats carrying wellies all day. Keep a microfibre cloth in the car for quick wipe‑downs after muddy play‑parks. If you share a hallway shoe rack, label insoles and pop a silica gel sachet inside each boot between wears to fight damp odours.
Before you buy: a quick checklist
- Try both colours in daylight if possible; beige shows salt more, black hides scuffs.
- Wear your usual winter socks when testing fit; thicker socks change sizing feel.
- Check the zip glide and lace eyelets for smooth movement.
- Press the outsole: a bit of flex aids comfort on long walks.
- Scan your Lidl Plus app at the till to lock in the £17.99 price.
If you miss launch day, ask staff about expected restocks for the Specialbuys aisle. Seasonal lines can rotate, so a second drop may appear later in the month. If you’re between sizes, the laces give room to fine‑tune the fit; pairing with a supportive insole can tighten things up if you size up for thicker socks.
For those weighing wellies against these boots, try a simple test: stand in your usual puddles. If they rarely reach above the ankle, waterproof ankle boots will serve most days while keeping toes warmer. Keep tall boots in the boot of the car for the handful of muddy weekends that really need them.