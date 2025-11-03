Lidl’s £29.99 Livarno Home LED floor lamp lands 16 October: 3 spotlights, 1.8m lead — will you buy?

The evenings have turned darker, the heating stays off a little longer, and living rooms need clever, cosy light.
Families want warmth, control and value from a single purchase. A new budget floor lamp aims to tick those boxes with adjustable beams, bundled bulbs and a mellow tone built for winding down.
What’s landing and why it matters
Lidl is putting a statement on your shopping list: a Livarno Home LED floor lamp with a gold finish, in stores from 16 October for £29.99. It brings three rotating spotlights mounted on a slim pole, each able to pivot to suit a reading nook, a play area or a wall-wash for softer ambience. The package includes a 1.8m power lead and a foot switch, so you can park it where it looks best and tap it on without bending down.
Parents racing the after-school dusk can steer light exactly where it’s needed. A single pole avoids clutter, while three heads replace the need for multiple side lamps. You get visual comfort without the glare that often comes from a central ceiling fitting late in the evening.
How it looks and where it shines
The lamp wears a gold finish that sits comfortably with most colour schemes. Minimalist lines keep the profile neat in modern spaces, but it won’t jar against traditional furniture either. Because the spots tilt and rotate, you can create two different moods at once: one beam onto the sofa for a bedtime book, another tipped toward the wall to bounce light and soften shadows.
Warm, calm light for evenings
The included LEDs produce warm white light at 2,800K. That tone feels gentle on tired eyes and helps the house slow down. Angle one head across a low shelf to cut harsh reflections on the TV. Aim another at the floor near toy baskets so the kids can tidy without turning on the big light. Keep the third on artwork or a plant to add depth.
What you can expect out of the box
- Three rotating spotlights to direct light where you need it most.
- Warm 2,800K LEDs included, so no extra bulb spend on day one.
- Gold finish and a slim, minimalist frame that suits small footprints.
- 1.8m power lead for flexible placement away from sockets.
- Foot switch for simple, hands-free on/off while carrying a baby or laundry.
Other lighting in the same drop
Lidl’s shelves will also carry a black floor lamp in a similar three-spot style, this time with metal mesh shades for a more industrial look. A compact LED table lamp arrives in white or black for desks and bedside tables. And for mood-makers, there’s a 5m cut-to-length adhesive LED strip, designed for background glow under shelves, behind a TV or along skirting. That strip is dimmable, ships with a remote and offers 166 light effects for playful scenes or subtle tones.
|Product
|Finish/colour
|Key features
|Control
|Length/size
|Availability
|Price
|Livarno Home LED floor lamp
|Gold
|3 rotating spotlights, warm 2,800K LEDs included
|Foot switch
|Tall floor lamp
|From 16 October
|£29.99
|Black floor lamp with mesh shades
|Black
|3 rotating spots with metal mesh lampshades
|Not stated
|Tall floor lamp
|From 16 October
|n/a
|LED table lamp
|White or black
|Compact task/ambient lighting
|Not stated
|Table lamp
|From 16 October
|n/a
|Adhesive LED light strip
|Cut-to-fit
|Dimmable, 166 effects, remote control
|Remote
|5m
|From 16 October
|n/a
Will it save you money?
LEDs typically sip power compared with older bulbs. You get more light per watt and far less heat. If each of the three lamps uses a small LED bulb, you may run the whole floor lamp at a fraction of the energy of a halogen. Running costs depend on the exact wattage, but you can sketch a quick estimate to sense-check the value.
A simple cost check you can try
Use this formula: watts × hours ÷ 1,000 × unit price (in £/kWh).
- Example: say the three bulbs together draw 15W (0.015kW).
- You use the lamp for 5 hours a day: 0.015 × 5 = 0.075 kWh.
- At 28p per kWh: 0.075 × £0.28 = about 2.1p per day.
Change the numbers to reflect your actual bulbs and tariff. The key point: low-wattage LEDs let you keep rooms usable in early evenings without dreading the bill.
Who will get the most from it
Households juggling homework, dinner and bedtime routines gain immediate control from the three-head design. Gamers and film fans can angle beams away from screens to reduce glare. Renters who can’t drill fixtures still layer light. If you host, you can shift the mood quickly: focus beams during canapés, then bounce one off the ceiling for a softer tone once guests settle.
Set-up pointers for a better glow
Try these quick placements
- Point one head at a wall corner to soften harsh edges and make the room feel wider.
- Aim one down onto a reading seat at shoulder height to reduce shadows on pages.
- Bounce one beam across the ceiling for an even wash that won’t wake the kids.
Warm-white at 2,800K pairs well with wood and earth tones. If your room skews cool and grey, angle a spot onto textiles to add warmth through texture rather than brightness.
What to check before you head to the till
- Measure the corner where you’ll place it and note socket positions. The 1.8m lead offers wiggle room.
- Confirm bulb types if you plan spares or colour tweaks later. The box will state the fitting.
- Decide whether you prefer open spots or the black version’s mesh shades for a diffused look.
- Think about foot-traffic routes so the foot switch sits somewhere you can tap easily.
If you want extra flexibility
The 5m adhesive LED strip in the same drop can backlight a TV unit or a hallway skirting to guide sleepy feet. Because it’s cut-to-length, you can trim it around corners and keep the tidy finish. Dim the strip for night-time and keep the floor lamp as your main evening layer. The remote and 166 effects let you shift from warm glow during quiet hours to brighter tones for crafting or Lego marathons.
The takeaway for darker months
This release meets a timely need: adaptable, warm lighting at a price families can handle. The Livarno Home floor lamp brings three targeted beams, included bulbs and push-button ease for £29.99. The matching line-up adds a black, mesh-shade variant, a desk-friendly table lamp and a cuttable strip for backlighting tricks. Pick a mix, layer your light, and you can keep cosiness high while the meter stays calm.