Lidl’s £69.99 bladeless heater: can this 3-year warranty fan cut your costs as bills bite?

Cold rooms, creeping tariffs and early sunsets are back. Households want warmth on demand without torching the monthly budget today.
Into that mood steps Lidl’s Tronic Black Bladeless Fan Heater at £69.99, a compact unit promising targeted heat, smart safety and whisper-quiet operation. It doubles as a cooling fan for summer, which makes the outlay feel less seasonal. The question for cash‑strapped families is simple: can a small, efficient heater take the edge off without sending the meter spinning?
Why a £69.99 gadget is turning heads
Inflation has squeezed pay packets. Energy use gets scrutinised room by room. A portable heater that warms the exact space you’re in can make sense when central heating stays off for another hour. Lidl’s Tronic model leans into that moment with a bladeless design, a long feature list and a three‑year warranty that suggests staying power.
Headline facts at a glance: £69.99 price, bladeless safety, 3‑year warranty, 20 speed settings, 3 modes, four oscillation angles and a 5–35°C target range.
The unit stands sleek and matte black, more living‑room accessory than utility box. It aims to blend in rather than shout. That matters in family spaces, where kit often lives in plain sight all winter.
Design that suits family life
Bladeless airflow removes exposed fan blades. That means fewer snag points for curious fingers and paws. Cleaning is simpler too, as dust has fewer places to gather.
Quiet, safe and easy to live with
- Safety layers include frost protection, overheat cut‑out and tip‑over shut‑off.
- A slip‑resistant base adds stability on wooden floors and rugs.
- LED mood lighting offers five colours, including a gentle cycle for soft evening glow.
- Bladeless airflow helps keep noise down, valuable in bedrooms or during video calls.
Parents get the reassurance of automatic failsafes. Night‑shift workers and light sleepers get calmer sound levels. Everyone benefits from a heater that doesn’t dominate the room.
Controls and modes at a glance
A magnetic remote docks onto the handset end, so it’s harder to misplace. The built‑in timer can be set for up to 12 hours, useful for pre‑warming a home office before you log on or for shutting off after bedtime.
- Twenty airflow speeds let you fine‑tune between a gentle waft and a focused blast.
- Three modes: natural for a breezy feel, sleep for low noise at night, power for fast warm‑up.
- Oscillation options at 30°, 60°, 90° or 120° help spread heat across sofas or desks.
- Target temperature range from 5°C to 35°C for frost‑guard duty or cosy evenings.
That range of settings is about control. Warm only the occupied corner. Drop the output once the chill lifts. Let the unit sweep a play area, then lock it to face your desk during work hours.
What will it cost to run?
Running cost depends on two numbers: your tariff’s unit rate (pence per kWh) and the heater’s power draw (kW). Multiply power by the unit rate to get cost per hour. If you don’t know your exact tariff, check your bill first. If the heater offers multiple power levels, costs will scale down at lower settings.
Rule of thumb: at 25p per kWh, every 1,000W used for one hour costs about 25p. Halve the wattage, halve the cost.
|Heater power (example)
|Unit rate
|Approx. cost per hour
|800W
|20p/kWh
|16p
|1,500W
|25p/kWh
|37.5p
|2,000W
|30p/kWh
|60p
Use the thermostat and timer to prevent overshoot. Aim for “warm enough”, not tropical. Zone heating one or two rooms, rather than the whole house, keeps the bill predictable on long evenings in.
Where it fits in your home
Small heaters shine in specific situations. A chilly box room turned home office. A nursery that needs a brief boost before bath time. A draughty rental where you can’t tamper with radiators. A caravan pitch that gets nippy after sunset. Oscillation helps share warmth among siblings on the sofa, while sleep mode keeps the fan civilised in a bedroom.
The LED glow can double as a soft night light, but you can turn it off if you prefer full darkness. The slip‑resistant base helps on laminate flooring, and the compact footprint makes storage simple once spring lands.
What to weigh up before you buy
- Electric resistance heaters convert nearly all input electricity to heat at the point of use. Gas central heating can still be cheaper per kWh in many homes, so use portable heat tactically.
- Don’t expect one unit to warm a whole house. Think zones: the room you’re using, for the time you’re in it.
- Warm air can feel dry. Keep hydrated and consider a small bowl of water on a nearby shelf to soften the feel.
- Give it clearance. Keep soft furnishings, curtains and toys away from the airflow and vents.
- Avoid daisy‑chaining extension leads. Plug directly into a wall socket rated for the load.
How this Lidl model tries to earn its keep
The pitch rests on versatility. It acts as a heater on bleak days and flips to a cooling fan during warm spells. Twenty speed steps mean you rarely feel stuck with “too weak or too strong”. The magnetic remote encourages you to use the timer and modes rather than leaving it on full blast. A three‑year warranty signals that Lidl expects the unit to stick around for more than one winter.
Warm the person, not every cubic metre. Targeted heat, short bursts and a sensible setpoint save more than raw power.
A quick way to sense the savings
Try a one‑evening test. Turn off central heating two hours earlier than usual. Run the heater in the room you’re using, set to a comfortable 19–20°C. Note the smart meter’s usage increase and the living room’s temperature. If comfort holds and the meter climbs modestly, you’ve found a pattern you can repeat. If the room leaks heat fast, add draught stoppers and close doors before trying again.
Practical tips to stretch warmth per pound
- Use the 12‑hour timer for pre‑heat and auto‑off, so it doesn’t run absent‑mindedly.
- Lock oscillation off when you’re solo at a desk; keep the warm air where you sit.
- Drop the target temperature once blankets come out; every degree trimmed reduces run time.
- Seal gaps around doors and windows; warm air you keep is energy you don’t pay again.
- Layer clothing and add slippers; small comfort upgrades allow a lower setpoint.
Why people are talking about it now
We’re already seeing frosty mornings and earlier dusk. Many households juggle homework, dinners and home working in the same few rooms. A quiet, stable, bladeless heater that looks presentable and stores easily fits that lifestyle. At £69.99, with safety protections and a multi‑year warranty, Lidl’s Tronic model lands squarely in the “sensible treat” category for winter comfort.
If you plan to buy, check the rated wattage on the box and match it to your unit rate for a personal running‑cost estimate. Use modes and the thermostat ruthlessly. The value comes not just from the sticker price, but from how well you control when, where and how long it runs.