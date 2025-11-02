Lidl’s £9.99 ionic hair dryer lands 19 October: will 2,200w and 3 heat settings tame your frizz?

School runs, misty mornings, rushed commutes: hair rarely behaves when you need it to. A new budget gadget aims to help.
Shoppers across the UK are eyeing a cut‑price styling tool that promises smoother blow‑dries without raiding your savings. It returns to shelves this weekend and pairs big‑dryer power with everyday practicality, all for a tenner if you’re a member.
What’s arriving on shelves
Lidl is reintroducing the Cien Beauty Ionic Hair Dryer on 19 October in beige and black. It costs £9.99 for Lidl Plus members and £12.99 for non‑members. The dryer brings 2,200w of power, two speed settings, three heat levels and a cool‑shot button, plus a slim styling nozzle for targeted airflow.
The spec pushes beyond what you’d expect at this price. Ionic technology aims to reduce frizz and boost shine, while the cool shot sets the style to last longer. The compact body keeps the weight sensible, so arms tire less during longer blow‑dries.
How ionic drying works
Ionic dryers emit negative ions that interact with the water in wet hair. The ions help break down water droplets into smaller particles, which speeds up evaporation and leaves less moisture sitting on the cuticle. Less surface water often means fewer flyaways and a smoother finish.
- Curly or coarse hair: ions can tame halo frizz and keep curls defined when you diffuse carefully.
- Fine hair: use lower heat and the cool shot to avoid over‑smoothing that can flatten volume.
- Colour‑treated hair: faster drying means less time under heat, which can help preserve gloss.
Technique still matters. Blow‑dry downward along the hair shaft to lay the cuticle flat, keep the nozzle attached for control, and leave space between dryer and brush to avoid heat hotspots.
Does 2,200w change your morning?
Higher wattage generally means stronger airflow. That can shorten drying time, especially for thicker hair, and help you get past that damp‑at‑the‑roots stage that invites frizz. Noise and heat rise with power, so the three heat settings matter; start medium, increase only when needed, then finish with the cool shot to lock shape and add a touch of shine.
What it costs to run
Energy use scales with time. A 2,200w dryer running for 10 minutes uses roughly 0.37 kWh. At a typical UK unit rate of 22–32p per kWh, that’s around 8–12p per drying session. Shorter sessions or lower heat reduce that figure further.
The other gadget to watch
Lidl is also bringing back the Cien Beauty Hair Straightening Brush. It features ceramic‑coated bristles and an adjustable temperature range from 100°C to 200°C. Members pay £12.99, while non‑members pay £16.99. Shoppers often compare it with the GHD Glide Hot Brush, a salon‑favourite tool that typically retails around £179 in the UK.
The brush suits next‑day hair or quick morning tidy‑ups. Work in sections, hold the brush under each strand, glide slowly from root to tip, then seal with a blast of cool air from the dryer to keep movement without the rigid ironed effect.
Adjustable 100–200°C settings give finer hair a gentle touch and thick hair enough heat to smooth fast.
Key facts at a glance
- On sale: 19 October, in stores
- Members’ prices: £9.99 (ionic dryer), £12.99 (straightening brush)
- Non‑members’ prices: £12.99 (ionic dryer), £16.99 (straightening brush)
- Dryer spec: 2,200w, ionic tech, 2 speeds, 3 heat settings, cool shot, slim nozzle
- Brush spec: ceramic‑coated bristles, 100–200°C adjustable temperature
How it stacks up for value
The closest like‑for‑like comparisons on power and features usually sit in the £25–£45 range from well‑known high‑street brands, while premium models from the likes of Dyson cost several hundred pounds. Lidl’s pricing undercuts both categories while still ticking the boxes most people need day to day: fast drying, controlled heat, and a diffuser‑free setup that works with a round brush or paddle brush.
|Product
|Tech and settings
|Power
|Member price
|Non‑member price
|Cien Beauty Ionic Hair Dryer
|Ionic, 2 speeds, 3 heats, cool shot, slim nozzle
|2,200w
|£9.99
|£12.99
|Cien Beauty Hair Straightening Brush
|Ceramic bristles, 100–200°C adjustable
|n/a
|£12.99
|£16.99
Tips for better results and healthier hair
Towel‑blot rather than rough‑rubbing to prevent frizz before you start. Detangle gently. Aim airflow down the strand. Move the nozzle continuously to avoid overheating a single spot. Keep the dryer a few centimetres away from the brush to protect the cuticle. Finish every section with a cool shot to help your style set.
Heat and hair type guide
- Fine or fragile: low heat, low speed; stop as soon as hair feels dry to the touch.
- Medium: medium heat; switch to cool shot for the last 20–30 seconds.
- Thick or coarse: high speed, medium to high heat; pre‑dry to 70% before styling with a brush.
- Curls and waves: use a low speed and scrunch while directing air down the curl pattern.
What to check before you buy
Confirm the nozzle fits snugly and rotates without falling off. Test the switch travel with wet hands in mind, so you can adjust settings mid‑style. If you share the dryer with family, look for an easy‑clean filter to keep airflow strong and reduce burning dust smells. Stock can be limited in non‑food aisles, so visiting early on launch day usually helps.
When a brush beats a dryer
If your hair dries fast but puffs up at the ends, the straightening brush can restore shape in minutes with less heat than full ironing. Set it to 150–170°C for fine hair or 180–200°C for thicker strands. Work in small sections for the roots, then slow your pass at the ends to smooth splits. Finish with a short cool‑shot blast from the dryer to hold the bend.
Safety, maintenance and small wins
- Keep cords untwisted and away from standing water.
- Clean the rear filter monthly; clogged filters make dryers run hotter.
- Apply a heat protectant when using high heat or daily tools.
- Store tools fully cool; wrapping hot cords can cause internal wire damage.
- Use a heat‑resistant mat to protect countertops and reduce scorch risk.
Thinking longer term, a 2,200w dryer used for six minutes instead of ten trims energy use by roughly 40%. Pre‑dry with a towel, air‑dry during breakfast, then finish with the dryer to save pennies and help hair hold moisture. If you travel, a compact dryer with a folding handle and dual voltage helps; the Cien unit isn’t described as dual voltage, so check the plug and spec inside the box before packing it for holidays.
If you’re weighing this against premium choices, consider your routine. If you blow‑dry twice a week and want faster mornings, the low purchase price brings instant wins. If you style multiple heads daily or need specialist attachments, a higher‑end model may still appeal. For most households, though, £9.99–£12.99 for ionic drying and a cool shot is a sharp deal, and the matching hot brush at £12.99–£16.99 covers second‑day smoothing without the harshness of flat irons.