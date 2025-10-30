M4 speed camera shock: would you lose your licence for 71mph? man gets 6 months, £346 fine

Drivers heading west faced slower lanes and brighter gantry signs than usual, and some paid dearly for missing them.
On a busy stretch of the M4 and M5 near Bristol, two motorists learned how a few extra miles per hour under a variable limit can empty wallets and end journeys.
What happened between junctions 19 and 20
Automatic cameras on the M4 recorded 57-year-old Andrew Richard Patterson, of Trent, Sherborne in Dorset, driving a VW Golf at 71mph while a 60mph restriction applied. The reading was taken between junctions 19 and 20 on the M4 and across the linked M5 section between junctions 15 and 17 on Monday, 9 December 2024.
He appeared at Bath Law Courts on Friday, 15 August, admitted the offence and received a £346 fine. Magistrates imposed a six-month driving disqualification. Patterson must also pay a £138 victim surcharge and £90 in prosecution costs.
71mph in a signed 60mph zone on the M4/M5 corridor led to a £346 fine and a six-month ban at Bath Law Courts.
The ban stands out. For speeds around this level, courts often impose penalty points rather than immediate disqualification. Sentencing depends on a driver’s record and case details presented to magistrates. The court gave no public indication of prior history or aggravating features, but the outcome shows how individual circumstances can swing a case from points to a ban.
Another driver, a different outcome
On 31 August 2024, cameras clocked 43-year-old Kelly Stubbs, of Mill Lane, Swindon, at 72mph with a 60mph limit displayed on the M5 northbound between junctions 17 and 16 and the M4 between junctions 19 and 20. Her case resulted in a £146 fine and three penalty points, plus a £58 surcharge and £110 costs.
Two near-identical speeds, two contrasting penalties: one ban, one set of points. Your past record can make all the difference.
How the penalties compare
|Driver
|Age
|Vehicle
|Roads
|Speed vs limit
|Outcome
|Financial penalties
|Andrew Richard Patterson
|57
|VW Golf
|M4 J19–20 / M5 J15–17
|71mph in a 60mph zone
|Six-month disqualification
|£346 fine, £138 surcharge, £90 costs
|Kelly Stubbs
|43
|Vauxhall Mokka Ultimate Turbo
|M5 J17–16 northbound / M4 J19–20
|72mph in a 60mph zone
|Three penalty points
|£146 fine, £58 surcharge, £110 costs
Why a 71mph reading can cost your licence
Magistrates use national guidelines, but they retain discretion. In a 60mph limit, a speed in the low 70s usually falls into a lower band that attracts a fine and three points. A ban can still follow if the court sees reasons that warrant it, or if the driver already has points and risks the “totting-up” threshold. Each case turns on the facts before the bench.
Fines scale with income, not with a fixed list price. The victim surcharge typically sits at 40% of the fine, subject to minimum and maximum amounts. Prosecution costs vary with how the case progresses.
How variable limits work on the M4 and M5
The M4 around junctions 19 to 20 and the M5 near the Almondsbury Interchange use overhead signals to set temporary limits that respond to traffic, incidents and weather. Signs on gantries display the live limit. Cameras linked to these signals enforce it. The system can switch between national speed, 60mph, 50mph or lower. If you pass under a red ring with a number, that number is the law at that moment.
Common myths that catch drivers out
- “It’s only a few mph over.” The camera checks against the posted limit, not against national speed.
- “If traffic is flowing, it’s fine.” Variable limits aim to smooth that flow. Enforcement backs it up.
- “Average cameras only measure between two points.” Some systems average across several gantries, not just a pair.
- “The limit resets after a junction.” It resets only when new signage changes it.
What to do if a speed camera flashes you
Expect a notice of intended prosecution to the registered keeper within 14 days. Respond with driver details by the stated deadline. Seek legal advice if you believe the signage was unclear, if there were medical or emergency circumstances, or if you face disqualification due to existing points. Keep records of your journey if you plan to challenge—dashcam timestamps, weather notes and any photographs of the signage can help your case.
Check every gantry. The enforceable limit is the last signed speed you passed under, until a new sign changes it.
What the penalties usually look like
For a 60mph zone, a reading in the mid to low 70s commonly triggers a lower-band penalty: three points and a fine based on weekly income, often 25–75% of that figure. Courts then add the victim surcharge and standard costs. Insurance premiums often climb for three to five years after a conviction. A short discretionary ban, where imposed, can impact employment and family commitments more than points, especially for professional drivers.
A quick money guide
- Fine: means-tested against weekly income within a guideline range.
- Victim surcharge: usually 40% of the fine (minimum and maximum apply).
- Prosecution costs: a fixed sum in straightforward cases, higher if a trial takes place.
Example: someone earning £500 a week at a lower-band level might see a fine of around £200–£300, a surcharge of approximately £80–£120, and standard costs. Missing deadlines or contesting without evidence can raise costs quickly.
Staying safe and staying legal on smart motorways
Plan for changing limits near junctions 19–20 of the M4 and around the M5 junctions 15–17, where traffic density and incidents prompt frequent reductions. Use cruise control with speed limiter where fitted; it helps hold a steady pace under average cameras. Keep left unless overtaking to reduce speed creep in faster lanes. Watch for signs that show “end” or a new number; absent a change, the last limit continues.
If your work or caring duties depend on your licence, consider a defensive driving course and, if eligible, a speed awareness course for future minor errors. Some insurers offer telematics policies that track smooth acceleration and deceleration, which can cut premiums after a conviction. Understanding how the system sets limits—and how courts sentence—can spare you the cost, points or months off the road that turned two routine motorway journeys into expensive lessons.