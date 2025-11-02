Maidstone shoppers, will you save as 2 brands replace Zara and Quiz at Fremlin Walk: up to 50% off?

New names are circling Maidstone’s retail heart, promising fresh stock, sharper prices and a jolt of energy for shoppers.
Fremlin Walk is in flux again, with one homeware newcomer already trading and a wellness heavyweight lining up the paperwork to move in. The shuffle follows a bruising winter of exits and signals a bolder mix for the centre as autumn spending gathers pace.
Changing faces at Fremlin Walk
Home Store has switched on the lights in the former Zara, filling a high-profile gap left last December when the fashion giant closed without warning. A few doors away, Holland & Barrett has filed plans to take over the unit vacated by Quiz after the fashion chain’s insolvency led to 23 store closures earlier this year.
Home Store opens in the ex‑Zara site with “special opening” prices of up to 50% off across curtains, cushions and kitchenware.
Home Store fills the Zara gap
The new homeware retailer is trading now. The shop floor leans into practical purchases and affordable touches: curtains, cushions, décor items and kitchen essentials. Launch promotions cut tags by as much as half, a timely draw as household budgets juggle rising bills and early festive planning.
Zara’s sudden December 2023 departure stung the town centre at a critical trading moment. Re‑letting that space with a value‑minded home offer gives Fremlin Walk a different anchor category, drawing footfall that leans towards families, new renters and anyone tackling a room refresh on a tighter budget.
Holland & Barrett has applied for permission for glass‑mounted lettering and an illuminated hanging sign ahead of its move into the former Quiz unit.
Holland & Barrett targets the Quiz unit
The wellbeing chain has submitted a planning application to Maidstone Borough Council for new shopfront signage. The design includes glass‑mounted letters and a lit projecting sign bearing its logo. A formal opening date has not been announced; the retailer has been asked to share timing and product details.
Once open, shoppers can typically expect vitamins, supplements, health snacks, beauty lines and specialist ranges such as vegan or gluten‑free products. The shift from fast fashion to wellness reflects how mall operators are spreading risk and broadening audiences across dayparts, pulling in pre‑work grab‑and‑go, lunchtime browsers and early‑evening errands.
A wider refresh on the mall
August brought another Scandi twist to the mix as Søstrene Grene launched its second Kent shop at Fremlin Walk, taking the former Laura Ashley site next to Frasers. The Danish brand spans soft furnishings, kitchenware, small furniture, craft supplies, gifts and children’s toys — an edited treasure‑hunt format designed for repeat visits.
Food and drink has shifted as well. Jamaica Blue began serving from the ex‑Patisserie Valerie unit a month earlier. Patisserie Valerie closed in February after putting a notice in the window; it no longer trades anywhere in Kent. The coffee‑plus‑kitchen model from Jamaica Blue helps plug a sit‑down gap and provides a dwell‑time boost for neighbouring stores.
What this means for you
- Value now: Home Store is running up to 50% off at launch, covering seasonal and everyday home basics.
- Health next: Holland & Barrett’s signage plans indicate a move‑in is coming; watch for fit‑out activity.
- Broader choice: Søstrene Grene adds design‑led homeware and craft items at accessible prices.
- More places to pause: Jamaica Blue gives shoppers a new coffee and light‑meal stop.
Who’s moved where
|Former unit
|Previous tenant
|New retailer
|Status
|Notes
|Prime fashion unit
|Zara
|Home Store
|Open
|Opening sale up to 50% off; home and kitchen ranges
|Mid‑mall fashion unit
|Quiz
|Holland & Barrett
|Incoming
|Planning application lodged for signage; opening date to be confirmed
|Corner lifestyle unit
|Laura Ashley
|Søstrene Grene
|Open
|Second Kent store; next to Frasers
|Café site
|Patisserie Valerie
|Jamaica Blue
|Open
|Replaces a brand that left Kent entirely
Timings, signage and what to watch
Holland & Barrett’s planning request is the clearest public signal of its progress. In retail, visible milestones often come in this order: securing the lease, filing signage plans, beginning the fit‑out, then opening with introductory offers. Only the signage step is on the record so far.
In Maidstone, applications covering illuminated signs and glass‑mounted lettering typically fall under advertisement consent. Decisions usually weigh design, safety and visual impact on the street scene. Approval unlocks the branding phase, which tends to arrive shortly before shopfit teams move in.
Prices, products and practical tips
Home Store’s price‑led offer, together with Søstrene Grene’s small‑ticket impulse buys, encourages multi‑stop baskets: a pan set and drying rack from one, a table runner and craft kit from the other. Shoppers managing energy costs may prioritise insulating curtains and draught stoppers as temperatures drop; those items are already prominent in seasonal homeware edits.
Wellness retail thrives on routine visits. If Holland & Barrett follows its usual playbook, expect multi‑buy deals on vitamins, frequent‑buyer points and periodic promotions on protein, collagen and plant‑based snacks. Budget‑savvy customers often align purchases with these cycles, stocking up on core items to stretch value.
Two exits in fashion are being backfilled by home, wellness, lifestyle and café concepts — a deliberate spread that aims to stabilise footfall.
Jobs, footfall and the shopper’s day
New openings commonly create roles across sales, stock and supervision, although neither retailer has confirmed headcounts. Recruitment often appears in‑store first, then through job boards. Keep an eye on window notices as fit‑outs progress; early applicants usually secure induction shifts before launch week.
For a smoother visit, aim for mid‑morning on weekdays when queues run shorter and staff can give product advice. Weekend afternoons bring energy — and stock churn — which is ideal if you want the fullest choice across new seasonal lines.
If you are planning a home or health refresh
Pair big‑ticket buys with consumables to make the most of promotions. For example, take advantage of opening discounts on storage or cookware, then time a Holland & Barrett trip for a multibuy on daily supplements. Keep receipts together; return windows vary by category, and bundled offers can affect refunds.
Balance impulse with function. A small basket from Søstrene Grene — candles, frames, hobby kits — can add warmth on a budget, while a single, well‑chosen textile from Home Store, such as blackout curtains, can cut heat loss and improve sleep quality as nights lengthen.