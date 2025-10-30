Marshalls is coming to your high street: 9 new stores, 8 cities named, are you next in line?

Bargain hunters have fresh reason to watch the retail map, as a familiar blue sign pops up again across America.
Marshalls, part of TJX’s off‑price stable alongside T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods, is rolling out a fresh wave of branches this autumn. The company lists nine openings slated for late October and mid‑November, with eight specific addresses already confirmed across the Midwest, South and West. It follows a year of steady expansion across TJX brands, and a long‑term push to add stores worldwide.
Marshalls plans nine new U.S. stores across late October and mid‑November, with eight locations named so far.
Where the new shops are landing
The retailer has published opening dates and addresses for eight of the sites. A ninth has been flagged but not yet detailed. The dates on the company site are labelled for 2025; the schedule aligns with late October and mid‑November. As with any retail build‑out, plans can shift close to launch.
|Date
|City, state
|Address
|23 Oct
|Roseville, Minnesota
|2100 N. Snelling Ave.
|23 Oct
|Winsted, Connecticut
|200 New Hartford Rd., Unit 1
|30 Oct
|Marshall, Missouri
|925 West College St.
|30 Oct
|Bishop, California
|1375 Rocking West Drive
|6 Nov
|Madisonville, Kentucky
|543 Whittington Dr.
|13 Nov
|Luray, Virginia
|1480 US Hwy 211 W.
|13 Nov
|Calhoun, Georgia
|466 Hwy 53 East
|13 Nov
|Leesburg, Florida
|919 N 14th St.
The chain also reports recent additions in South Dakota, Alabama, Tennessee, Illinois and New Mexico, hinting at a broad geographic push beyond the eight sites listed here.
Why TJX is pushing expansion now
TJX positions itself as an off‑price leader in apparel and home. That model buys varied, often branded inventory at a discount and turns it quickly, which suits shoppers managing tighter budgets and seeking value without paying full retail. The company has been explicit about growth: more than a year ago, chief executive Ernie Herrman set a goal to add at least 1,300 stores globally across TJX’s banners.
TJX is targeting at least 1,300 additional stores worldwide over time, underscoring confidence in off‑price demand.
The momentum shows up in its U.S. footprint. As of mid‑October, TJX cited a net increase of 34 stores this year across its brands, with more doors projected before year‑end. The company also disclosed it operates 1,340 T.J. Maxx locations, signalling the scale of its fleet and the network that supports steady flow of goods into new shops.
How this fits the off‑price playbook
Off‑price chains tend to thrive in mixed retail climates. When consumers trade down, they offer relief on price. When brands overproduce or cancel orders, off‑price buyers absorb excess stock, keeping racks fresh. That cycle feeds footfall, as customers visit often to catch new arrivals. Adding stores spreads that treasure‑hunt effect into new neighbourhoods while deepening logistics density for faster, cheaper replenishment.
What shoppers will find inside
Marshalls stocks a rotating blend of clothing, footwear and accessories, plus homeware and beauty. Seasonal decorations, pet toys, travel goods and luggage typically appear on shelves as assortments change. The chain also runs an e‑commerce site, launched in 2019, which lets customers browse online while in‑store visits keep the thrill of the unexpected intact.
Marshalls launched its online shop in 2019, pairing web convenience with the in‑store treasure hunt.
Opening‑day tactics for savvy savings
- Go early and mid‑week for calmer aisles and fresher stock.
- Check labels for comparable value to judge whether the ticket price stacks up.
- Inspect seams, zips and surfaces; off‑price may include past‑season or minor‑flaw items.
- Know the returns window and receipt requirements before you queue.
- Walk the perimeter for new seasonal drops, then sweep the centre for marked‑down gems.
The bigger picture for towns and centres
Each new branch can bring a pulse of footfall to neighbouring units. Off‑price shoppers often combine trips with cafés, grocers and gyms on the same retail park, lifting the area’s overall spend. For landlords, a national chain with consistent traffic can anchor a parade and help fill smaller adjacent spaces. Communities also gain jobs across sales, stock and management, with seasonal roles ramping ahead of peak trading.
Site choice typically balances visibility, parking and proximity to complementary retailers. Suburban nodes with easy road access and family demographics often land on the shortlist. As TJX layers more sites, it benefits from shorter haul times between distribution centres and stores, supporting rapid turn and lean inventory.
A quick look back at the brand
Marshalls opened its first two shops in Massachusetts in 1977. TJX later acquired the chain in 1995, when Marshalls ranked as the second‑largest off‑price retailer in the United States with 496 stores. Today it sits alongside T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Sierra and HomeSense within the TJX portfolio, sharing buying power while keeping a distinct in‑store feel.
Key details to watch next
Keep an eye on the retailer’s site and local signage in the eight towns named above; construction timelines can shift and soft‑opens sometimes precede grand‑opening weekends. The company has referenced nine autumn launches, so expect one additional location to surface. With a net gain of stores across TJX this year, further announcements could land before peak holiday trading.
Eight addresses are confirmed; a ninth Marshalls opening is flagged by the company and yet to be named.
For households weighing where to spend, off‑price shops carry both upside and trade‑offs. Prices can be sharp, and the surprise factor keeps visits lively. Selection varies by day and by store, and sizes sell through quickly. If you want a specific product, plan repeat trips or use the online channel to complement in‑person hunts. If you enjoy the chase, the new sites will broaden your options as the festive season approaches.
Shoppers who manage wardrobes or homes on a budget can treat these openings as a way to rebalance spend. Set a clear limit before you go, compare tags to prices you know, and prioritise pieces with durable fabrics and classic cuts. For home, focus on functional upgrades—cookware, storage, towels—that get daily use. That approach captures the value of off‑price retail without filling cupboards with impulse buys.