Marshalls is opening 9 new stores by mid‑November : is your town next and what could you save?

Shoppers chasing value could be in for a surprise as a familiar blue-and-white brand quietly lines up fresh openings.
With festive-season budgets squeezed, Marshalls plans a burst of new stores across several states, promising stocked aisles and sharp price tags.
Nine new stores lined up before the holidays
The off-price chain is preparing nine fresh Marshalls locations for late October through mid-November, according to company updates. The timing targets heavy pre-holiday footfall, when families hunt for branded fashion, homeware and gifts at keener prices.
The retailer has posted eight full addresses so far, with another opening expected to be confirmed. The expansion follows a wider push from parent company TJX, which runs T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Sierra and HomeSense and has been adding sites across the United States.
Marshalls signals nine openings by mid-November; eight locations have published addresses as of publication.
Alongside these launches, Marshalls has also recently cut ribbons in several states including South Dakota, Alabama, Tennessee, Illinois and New Mexico, underlining a steady cadence of growth across its footprint.
Where and when the new shops are due to open
Here are the addresses and planned dates currently listed by the chain:
- 23 October: 2100 N. Snelling Ave., Roseville, Minnesota
- 23 October: 200 New Hartford Rd., Unit 1, Winsted, Connecticut
- 30 October: 925 West College St., Marshall, Missouri
- 30 October: 1375 Rocking West Drive, Bishop, California
- 6 November: 543 Whittington Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky
- 13 November: 1480 US Hwy 211 W., Luray, Virginia
- 13 November: 466 Hwy 53 East, Calhoun, Georgia
- 13 November: 919 N 14th St., Leesburg, Florida
The retailer has trailed a ninth opening in this wave. Shoppers can keep an eye on the company’s store finder for an additional address and date.
What shoppers can expect inside
Marshalls specialises in branded clothing, footwear and accessories for all ages. Stores also stock homeware, beauty, luggage and gifts. Seasonal ranges rotate quickly, from Halloween decorations to winter knitwear, with regular clearance runs that move lines out the door.
The company launched an e-commerce site in 2019, giving customers another way to shop when a local aisle doesn’t carry a size or colour. Stock varies by store because off-price buying depends on what brands release or cancel, so no two visits feel identical.
Off-price retail delivers well-known labels at reduced prices by buying overproduction, cancelled orders and end-of-season lots.
That model helps Marshalls fill racks with names customers recognise, while keeping price points below traditional department stores. It also means assortment changes often, which encourages frequent visits and early-bird queues on launch days.
Why the group keeps adding sites
TJX, founded in 1976, calls itself an off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions. It operates across nine countries on three continents. In its latest reporting, the company said it owned and operated 1,340 T.J. Maxx locations, underscoring the scale behind its buying power and logistics network.
The company’s chief executive has set a longer-term ambition to open at least 1,300 more stores globally across its banners. A spokesperson recently said the group has achieved a net increase of 34 stores in the United States this year, with more openings planned before year-end. Marshalls forms a key strand of that growth plan, tapping consumer demand for value.
Supply, budgets and the off-price playbook
Manufacturers often produce more than full-price retailers can sell. Brands also cancel orders when fashion shifts or when sales slow. Off-price buyers step in, taking that inventory in bulk at discounts. They ship it fast into simple, low-frills stores with tight cost control. Shoppers benefit from lower ticket prices without waiting for traditional sales.
In a period of careful spending, that equation resonates. Landlords with vacant big-box spaces see steady traffic from chains like Marshalls, which anchor retail parks and complement grocers or gyms. The result is a pipeline of available units and a willing tenant, enabling quick expansion at relatively modest fit-out costs.
How to make the most of opening week
- Arrive early on day one. Launch mornings often bring full-size runs and deeper backroom stock.
- Walk the perimeter first. New-season and branded displays usually sit on feature tables and endcaps.
- Check the clearance stickers. Red or yellow tags typically signal progressive markdowns on older lines.
- Read the receipt for return terms. Policies can vary by location and change around peak periods.
- Compare the “compare at” figure sensibly. Treat it as a guide, not a guaranteed former price.
- Look beyond fashion. Beauty, luggage and pet aisles often hide strong per-item savings before Christmas.
Opening week brings the fullest assortments. If you hesitate, the size or brand you want may not be back soon.
What this could mean for local retail
New branches typically hire across sales floors, fitting rooms and stockrooms, adding roles that support extended trading hours. Fresh footfall can lift neighbouring cafés and services, especially in retail parks where weekly grocery trips drive repeat visits. Property owners gain an anchor tenant that steadies occupancy and reduces turnover.
Independent boutiques may feel pressure on price-sensitive categories, yet they can benefit from spillover traffic and by curating differentiated labels or services. The biggest winners tend to be centres that mix off-price anchors with specialist shops, giving value seekers a reason to linger and spend across multiple tills.
Key terms and a quick savings example
Off-price is not the same as outlet. Outlet stores often carry made-for-outlet lines or past-season stock from a single brand. Off-price chains aggregate across many brands and buy opportunistically. That difference affects quality mixes and the cadence of new arrivals.
Consider a simple scenario. A winter coat carries a full retail price of $160 at a department store. Marshalls might ticket a comparable branded coat at $89.99. If you budget $180 for two outerwear pieces, you could leave with a coat and a scarf-and-hat set instead of just one coat, keeping within the same spend. Inspect stitching, zips and fabric content, and check care labels before deciding.
What to watch next
Expect heavy weekend traffic as these stores open, with promotional tables front and centre. Watch for the ninth address to drop in the days ahead. If you live near Roseville, Winsted, Marshall, Bishop, Madisonville, Luray, Calhoun or Leesburg, plan a route and a list. Value hunting works best when you know your sizes, your priorities and your ceiling per category.
For those who prefer to plan from home, the brand’s website shows store hours and current categories, and online shopping remains available when local shelves run light. Inventory moves quickly in the run-up to gift season. If something fits, feels right and matches your budget, it may not wait for a second look.