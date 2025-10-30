Mercedes driver fined after hogging outside lane for FIVE miles

A Mercedes driver has been fined after cruising for five straight miles in the outside lane, leaving a wake of brake lights, clenched jaws and muttered swear words. It’s the kind of slow-burn motorway drama that turns an easy drive into a rolling chorus of horn taps and long, heavy sighs.
The grey saloon looked serene from a distance, the sort of car that eats miles without complaint. Lane three was clear ahead, lanes one and two were flowing, but the Mercedes held its line at a steady 65mph, as if welded to the right-hand rail. Drivers piled up behind, peeled off, darted back in. A queue formed, then frayed, then formed again. You could feel the tension thicken in the cabin air, even with the radio prattling on about weekend weather. Five miles is a long time when the rules of the road are being quietly ignored. Then the blue lights came on.
The five-mile stand‑off in lane three
At first glance, it looked harmless: one car in the fast lane, everyone else working around it. But watch the ripple. Brake lights flutter like a string of fairy bulbs, gaps shrink and swell, and tempers start to fizz. A van tries an undertake, thinks twice, then darts back, while a family MPV sits tight and simmering. Five miles feels endless when you’re boxed in at 65mph. And once frustration sets in, small mistakes multiply.
Ask any motorway regular and you’ll hear the same montage. A long trudge behind an oblivious lane‑three camper. A risky squeeze past a lorry because patience wore thin. Survey after survey from the big motoring clubs ranks lane hogging right up there with tailgating as a top irritant, year after year. In this case, officers followed for around five miles, watching overtaking opportunities come and go. The moment the Mercedes finally yielded wasn’t courtesy. It was the patrol car’s flashing mirror image.
There’s a reason the Highway Code gives lane discipline its own crisp line: keep left unless overtaking. Rule 264 is simple English, not legalese, and it exists because roads flow better when we all make the same small decisions. Hogging the outside lane is classed as careless driving, the sort of behaviour that creates risk without a single dramatic gesture. Since fixed penalties were introduced in 2013, officers can issue an on‑the‑spot fine—often £100 and three points—without dragging anyone to court. It’s not about speed. It’s about space, sightlines, and predictability.
What drivers can do in the moment
There’s a clean, repeatable rhythm that keeps you out of trouble: mirror, signal, overtake, return. Pick your gap with the mirrors, commit to a purposeful pass, then glide back to the left as soon as it’s safe. Move out, pass, move back—simple beats stressful. If you find yourself lingering in lane three, set a gentle rule: once you’ve cleared two vehicles, start scanning for your return. A quiet self‑check—“Could I be left?”—works wonders.
Many of us stay right because we fear being trapped behind slower traffic or squeezed by lorries. Fair. But modern motorways breathe in pulses; leaving the outside lane opens up more clean gaps than you think. Indicate early. Keep a two‑second cushion. If the flow’s messy, lift a toe, create space, and let the left‑hand scene rearrange itself. We’ve all had that moment when a small act of patience removed all the heat from the cockpit. Let that be your default. Let’s be honest: nobody masters perfect lane discipline every day.
When in doubt, borrow the view from the pros: space first, then speed, then courtesy. A retired traffic sergeant put it like this:
“Etiquette isn’t a nicety on a motorway—it’s a safety system. Keep left, overtake briskly, and give the lane back.”
- Keep left unless overtaking. Treat lane three as temporary, not a destination.
- Scan mirrors every 5–8 seconds to spot gaps forming to your left.
- Maintain a two‑second gap in the dry, four in the wet. Space stops panic.
- Aim to complete an overtake within 10–15 seconds. Commit, then clear.
- Use steady throttle over big bursts; smooth beats dramatic every time.
The bigger picture: fines, frustration, and the road ahead
This Mercedes fine will barely register on the national stats, but it scratches something raw and universal. Motorways rely on shared discipline, and when one link drifts, everything around it flexes and frays. A single outside‑lane camper can trigger undertakes, late braking, and pointless risk, all in the name of getting past a car that could have slipped left with zero fuss. Little choices add up to long shadows on a fast road. The penalty here isn’t just money and points. It’s a gentle nudge to remember why the rule exists. Lane discipline is not pedantry; it’s lifesaving physics. And on a wet Tuesday when visibility drops and patience thins, it’s also the difference between a shrug and a shunt.
|Key points
|Details
|Interest for reader
|Outside-lane hogging fined
|Mercedes followed for around five miles before a traffic stop
|Shows how police act on everyday frustrations
|Law and penalties
|Highway Code Rule 264; careless driving can mean £100 and 3 points
|Know what’s at stake—and how to avoid it
|Practical lane etiquette
|Mirror–signal–overtake–return; keep left unless overtaking
|Actionable steps for smoother, calmer journeys
FAQ :
- Is “outside-lane hogging” actually illegal?It falls under careless driving. Officers can issue a fixed penalty when your lane position creates unnecessary risk or disruption.
- What’s the usual penalty for lane hogging?Typically a £100 fine and three penalty points via a Traffic Offence Report. Serious cases can go to court, with tougher outcomes.
- How long is too long to stay in the outside lane?There’s no stopwatch, but the rule is clear: only remain there while overtaking. If you can move left safely, do it.
- What if traffic is dense and speeds vary?Hold a safe gap, keep scanning, and take the first clean opportunity to return left. Speed is less important than space and predictability.
- Can I be fined for hogging the middle lane too?Yes. The same principle applies. Middle-lane camping when lane one is clear can also be treated as careless driving.