Michelle Mone’s Belgravia home drops £5m: would you pay £17.8m for 6 beds, 7 floors and a mews?

A gilded slice of Belgravia life, complete with pool and cinema, has found a new owner after a quiet shuffle.
Land Registry filings now lift the curtain on who bought the Grade II-style townhouse, what changed hands with it, and how the final price undercut an eye-watering guide by millions. The details tell a revealing story about prime central London, where even the priciest homes must meet the market.
A £5 million swing in prime central London
The six-bedroom Georgian townhouse once linked to Michelle Mone has sold for £17.8 million. The home had been marketed at £23 million in 2022, meaning the buyer secured a £5 million reduction from the previous guide. The purchase completed in October 2023, according to the title register.
Sold at £17.8m, the Belgravia townhouse changed hands for £5m less than its former £23m asking figure.
The deeds also show the sale bundled an adjoining mews property under the same title. That pairing has become increasingly attractive in Belgravia, where car access, staff accommodation and privacy add meaningful value. The property was last recorded as sold in 1997, underscoring its rarity on the open market.
|Item
|Detail
|Guide price (2022)
|£23,000,000
|Final sale price
|£17,800,000
|Price difference
|£5,200,000 below 2022 guide
|Completion date
|October 2023
|Beds / storeys
|6 bedrooms across 7 storeys
|附ixed mews house
|Included, same deeds
Who is the buyer
The purchaser is 20-year-old racing driver Freddie Tomlinson, who bought in his own name. Land Registry records indicate his father, businessman Lawrence Tomlinson—estimated at £525 million on the Sunday Times Rich List—took out a mortgage tied to the transaction.
A 20-year-old buyer closed on the house in his own name, with a mortgage secured by his father.
That financing detail matters. Cash still dominates at the very top of the market, yet selective use of debt has returned as ultra-high-net-worth buyers price risk and keep capital flexible. Securing a loan against an asset of this quality and location signals confidence in long-term value, even when price reductions feature in the headlines.
What £17.8m bought behind the stucco
The early 19th-century townhouse spans more than 6,000 square feet over seven storeys. It has been extensively upgraded in recent years, with an eye for heavy-spec technology and amenity-led living.
- Basement leisure suite with a 25-foot swimming pool, jacuzzi, steam room and full gym.
- Cinema room and a wine cellar with humidity-controlled cigar storage.
- Two kitchens: a showpiece Sub-Zero and Wolf set-up and a separate chef’s kitchen.
- Whole-house digital automation, premium air conditioning and comfort cooling.
- Off-street parking for two cars and a courtyard terrace.
- Striking interiors, including a black panelled office and a glass-roofed garden atrium with a water feature.
Planning records from 2015 show a deep refurbishment programme. Works included replacing most internal doors, renewing cornices, architraves and skirting, and installing a dumbwaiter to move food between floors. The original stone staircase was restored, while oak parquet and marble-tiled bathrooms brought a cleaner, contemporary finish to rooms framed by tall Georgian windows and high ceilings.
A timeline of ownership
The Land Registry notes the last recorded sale was in 1997. Representatives for the current and former associated parties state that the Belgravia townhouse was purchased in 2015 by companies linked to businessman Doug Barrowman, not by Baroness Mone, and that both the acquisition and refurbishment preceded the beginning of their relationship.
The legal cloud that shadowed the sale
The property sat within a wider National Crime Agency investigation. In 2023, the High Court granted orders freezing or restraining assets worth around £75 million linked to Michelle Mone and Doug Barrowman; those assets included the Belgravia townhouse. The couple have publicly contested aspects of the case. Mr Barrowman has said documentation demonstrates gowns at the heart of the dispute were properly sterilised. Baroness Mone described the court decision as an establishment win for government. Proceedings continue on a separate track to the property sale, and no criminal charges have been announced in relation to the townhouse itself.
Asset restraint orders covered the Belgravia home in 2023, part of a broader NCA case running parallel to the sale.
Sales under a legal cloud do not automatically mean distressed pricing. Yet they can widen the bid-ask spread. Buyers demand certainty, and any extra legal steps add time and friction. Price becomes the lever that restores momentum.
Why the discount happened—and what it means for you
A £5 million shortfall against a prior guide sounds dramatic. Context helps. Prime central London asking prices often start with ambition baked in. Between 2022 and 2023, higher borrowing costs and global uncertainty cooled demand, and buyers favoured turnkey homes with crisp pricing. Even trophy addresses needed to meet the market to transact.
For readers weighing a purchase above £10 million, three forces shape value now:
- Liquidity: fewer comparable sales can mean longer marketing periods and sharper negotiation.
- Condition: deep retrofits with modern systems command premiums; half-finished works get marked down.
- Configuration: a mews house, secure parking and leisure facilities lift prices more than decorative upgrades.
Stamp duty also bites. On a £17.8 million purchase, standard residential SDLT alone can exceed £2 million under current bands, with surcharges potentially adding more depending on residency and whether it is an additional home. Transaction costs concentrate buyer discipline and make realistic guides more critical.
Belgravia’s pull, beyond the address
Belgravia anchors itself near Hyde Park and Buckingham Palace, with white-stucco terraces, garden squares and tight conservation controls. Freehold houses with mews additions are finite. That finite supply supports values through cycles, especially where modern plant, cooling and leisure facilities remove the need for disruptive works after purchase.
What savvy buyers and sellers can learn from this sale
Buyers at this level compare more than price per square foot. Privacy, internal flow, ceiling heights, noise, natural light and plant quality decide bids. A cinema counts less if mechanical systems are noisy, or if ceiling heights drop below 2.3 metres in key rooms. Site the gym and pool where humidity will not fight the joinery. Future maintenance matters in a seven-storey house.
Sellers thinking of refurbishing should target invisible value. High-efficiency cooling that barely whispers, faultless waterproofing in the pool hall, and bulletproof lifts and dumbwaiters reduce post-completion headaches and strengthen negotiations. Replacing doors and mouldings may look indulgent; in practice, consistent detailing across floors photographs beautifully and reassures buyers that the project wasn’t value-engineered.
Practical takeaways you can use
- Run a realistic pricing exercise using three truly comparable sales within 12 months; adjust for mews inclusion and pools.
- Budget transaction costs early: SDLT, surveys, legal fees, lender fees, and potential non-resident and additional-home surcharges.
- If a property sits within legal proceedings, demand a clear timetable and warranties; price risk, do not ignore it.
- For townhouses over six storeys, check lift feasibility and maintenance, and confirm fire and building control sign-offs.
- When a mews is attached, clarify access rights, parking restrictions and any shared services in the title.
Curious what a £5 million reduction looks like amortised? Even if financed partly with debt, the headline discount can dwarf interest savings. A 4% annual rate on £10 million costs roughly £400,000 a year before fees. Negotiating £5 million off more than a covers multiple years of carrying costs, while also insulating you against near-term value swings.
Finally, remember Land Registry lag. Deals often appear months later. That delay can make a deep discount feel like a fresh cut when it may reflect a past market mood. If you are an active buyer, combine filed data with what agents are whispering this week, and insist on recent evidence before you stretch.