Michelle Mone’s Belgravia home sells for £17.8m, £5m below ask: would you accept that drop?

Chapo. Belgravia’s gilded addresses rarely blink, yet this one just did, with a new owner, a mortgage, and murmurs of scrutiny.
On one of SW1’s bluest of blue‑chip streets, a six‑bedroom Georgian townhouse changed hands for less than expected, bundling in an adjoining mews and a story that stretches from the High Court to the racing circuit.
A £17.8m deal that undercut the guide
Land Registry records confirm the property sold for £17.8 million, around £5 million below the £23 million guide set when it hit the market in 2022. The discount reflects a prime‑central London market where buyers have become choosier, and where ambitious pricing often yields to negotiated reality.
The Belgravia townhouse completed at £17.8m — a markdown of roughly 22% against its 2022 asking price.
The price repositioning will raise eyebrows among owners nearby who watched asking prices surge earlier in the decade. It also signals that even trophy homes must now clear higher hurdles: financing costs, due diligence on provenance, and a closer look at running expenses for amenity‑rich houses.
Who bought it, and how
The buyer is 20‑year‑old racing driver Freddie Tomlinson, who acquired the house in October 2023 under his own name, according to the deeds. The title also shows the purchase included the adjoining mews, which shares the same set of documents and forms part of the holding.
Deeds indicate a mortgage taken by his father, businessman Lawrence Tomlinson, whose wealth the Sunday Times Rich List estimates at £525 million. That detail will surprise readers who assume cash dominates at this level. Leverage still plays a role in prime purchases, even when liquidity is abundant.
The sale included the adjoining mews, wrapped into the same title — a rare Belgravia bundle that enhances value.
Inside the seven‑storey Georgian townhouse
The early 19th‑century home spans more than 6,000 square feet over seven floors, laid out for formal entertaining and discreet service. Prior listings point to a comprehensive modernisation and extension programme, marrying period volume with high‑spec systems.
- Whole‑house digital automation with premium air‑conditioning and comfort cooling
- “Top‑of‑the‑line” Sub‑Zero and Wolf show kitchen, plus a separate chef’s kitchen
- 25‑foot basement swimming pool with jacuzzi, steam room and a fully equipped gym
- Cinema room, wine cellar with humidity‑controlled cigar storage
- Off‑street parking for two cars and a private courtyard terrace
Planning documents from 2015 reveal a deep refit: replacement of most internal doors, cornices, architraves and skirting; a refurbished original stone staircase; and a dumb waiter to move meals between floors. Finishes include solid parquet flooring, marble‑tiled bathrooms and designer fixtures. Some interior choices push the envelope: a black‑panelled office off the dining room, and a “garden atrium” anchored by a soaring water feature.
Ownership context and the NCA backdrop
The property sat within companies linked to Michelle Mone’s husband, businessman Doug Barrowman, rather than in Baroness Mone’s own name. Representatives for the couple have clarified that the purchase and refurbishment occurred in 2015, before their relationship began.
The home later featured in a separate National Crime Agency investigation. In 2023, a court order froze or restrained some £75 million of assets connected to the couple, which included the Belgravia townhouse. Barrowman criticised the judgment at the time; Mone characterised the outcome as a victory for officials. Those proceedings created an unusual backdrop for a sale in one of London’s most sensitive postcodes.
Some £75m of assets tied to the couple were frozen or restrained by court order in 2023, with the townhouse listed.
What the price tells us about prime London now
Prime central London has shifted since the frothier years. Higher interest rates thinned speculative demand, while buyers leaned harder on survey findings, compliance checks and energy costs. Agents say double‑digit discounts from initial guides have appeared where vendors tested the market with optimistic pricing, especially on properties with extensive amenities that carry substantial running costs.
Currency dynamics still support international interest, but domestic buyers remain pivotal in Belgravia, where townhouses rely on period authenticity, lateral flow and a strong mews component. A bundled mews can tip value by securing staff space, garaging or a self‑contained rental.
Features that move the needle in SW1
At this altitude, spec matters. Buyers paying eight‑figure sums expect resilience and convenience. The specification here reads like a checklist for 2020s luxury, though it also adds complexity.
Specification highlights
- Well‑executed climate control throughout a tall Georgian envelope
- Two kitchens separating show and service functions
- Leisure suite with pool, spa and gym, contained below‑grade
- Dedicated cinema and climate‑managed cellar with cigar storage
- Secure parking and a private outdoor terrace in central Belgravia
Not every feature resonates equally with every buyer. Pools and spas shine for lifestyle, yet raise questions about maintenance, energy use and staffing. In a market where buyers interrogate ongoing costs, such amenities can lengthen negotiations or influence final pricing.
Key dates at a glance
|Early 19th century
|Original construction of the Georgian townhouse
|1997
|Previous sale recorded by Land Registry
|2015
|Companies linked to Doug Barrowman purchase; planning consent for extensive works
|2022
|Property marketed at £23m; NCA searches of other assets in the couple’s portfolio
|2023
|Court order freezes or restrains assets totalling about £75m, including this house
|October 2023
|Sale completes to Freddie Tomlinson for £17.8m; mews included on the same title
Practical takeaways for buyers and sellers
For sellers, initial pricing now matters more than ever. Launching at the very top of the range may elongate time on market and invite deeper negotiation later. Serious buyers read the Land Registry, compare on‑street stock and use planning records to interrogate build quality.
For buyers, bundled titles can produce value. A connected mews solves parking and service needs, preserves privacy and creates optional income. It can also strengthen exit value. Financing remains viable even at the top end; a mortgage can preserve liquidity for alternative investments while hedging rate risk if repricing occurs.
What a £17.8m deal means for taxes and costs
If purchased as an additional property, today’s stamp duty schedule would produce an approximate bill of £2.58 million on £17.8 million, combining the standard bands with the 3% surcharge. That rough figure guides cash allocation at exchange.
Running costs deserve early modelling. A heated pool, full‑house cooling and a cinema drive energy consumption. Staff, servicing and insurance add further layers. Buyers increasingly commission multi‑day systems testing before exchange to lock down maintenance budgets.
Why this matters to you
Belgravia remains aspirational, yet this sale shows even pedigree homes bend to market discipline. If you own prime property, watch the gap between guide and achieved prices on your street, not the slogans on listings. If you plan to buy, prepare to act quickly when a rare specification meets a pragmatic price — and be ready to justify your offer with evidence, not just appetite.