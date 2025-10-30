Morrisons to shut 54 cafés next year – full list just revealed

Shoppers are waking up to a simple, awkward truth: Morrisons will close 54 of its in‑store cafés next year, and the full list has just been published. For many, it’s not just a cappuccino lost — it’s a corner table, a routine, a chat that made the weekly shop feel human.
It was just after 9am in a Midlands store when the whisper started to pass from table to table. A barista slid a tray of toasted teacakes toward a regular, both of them stealing a look at the A4 notice pinned by the counter. Two mums shifted their buggies closer, as if proximity could buy time. A pensioner folded his newspaper, sighed, and said nothing at all. We’ve all had that moment when a familiar place quietly changes shape, and you’re not ready for it. The latte machine hissed like it always does, but the air felt different. The list of 54 stores was out. A short, brutal list.
What’s changing — and why it stings
For years, Morrisons cafés have been the halfway point between the bread aisle and the car park. Somewhere to pause, count the quid, and share a plate of chips without fuss. Now 54 of those stops are set to vanish in the next calendar year, tucked into a phased plan that runs region by region. The chain says it’s responding to how people eat and spend in-store, with some cafés swapping to different formats and others closing outright. The message sounds rational on paper. It lands like a thud in the queue.
Take a typical Tuesday mid-morning. Not quite brunch, not quite lunch. A dad with a toddler splits a cheese toastie; a student stretches a filter coffee and a revision session; three friends play catch-up, laughing too loudly for a supermarket. That tableau will shift. In some locations, replacement counters will lean toward grab‑and‑go. In others, seats will shrink, menus will slim, and table service will fade. It’s small stuff until you realise routine is what knits a community together — five minutes with a mug can be the day’s calm.
Economically, the story is straightforward: energy, staffing, and changing footfall put pressure on in‑store dining, and retailers move where demand nudges them. The twist is cultural. Cafés inside supermarkets are weirdly democratic — no booking, no scene, no pressure to hurry. They’re also a soft safety net for carers, older shoppers, and anyone who craves company without the spend. When 54 sites close, the maths is neat, the map is messy. That’s why this announcement feels bigger than a menu change.
What to do if your café is on the list
Start with the basics: check the specific closure date for your store, because the timeline isn’t the same everywhere. Morrisons has grouped cafés into waves, and notices on‑site usually give a few weeks’ warning. Ask at the counter about last service, whether a different food offer is coming in, and if any loyalty stamps, vouchers or afternoon tea bookings will be honoured. If you’ve pre‑paid for a children’s meal deal session or a festive slot, get a refund confirmation in writing at the desk or via customer services chat.
Next, map your alternatives. Some stores are switching to smaller coffee bars or third‑party concessions; others have nearby branches that keep a full café running. It’s worth checking the store finder, then calling the café line before you travel. Let’s be honest: nobody really does that every single day. Still, the five‑minute call saves a wasted journey and a grumpy toddler. If you use the café as a meeting point for carers’ groups or knit‑and‑natter, ask staff about quiet corners elsewhere in the store. They often know the friendliest nooks better than any poster.
If you’re worried about staff, say so. Teams are being offered roles in other departments where possible, and some cafés that close will recruit for new formats, from hot counters to bakery support. *This is where the human side matters most.*
“It’s not really about coffee, is it? It’s about seeing familiar faces and feeling like you belong for twenty minutes.”
- Check closure dates on your store’s page and on the café noticeboard.
- Ask about vouchers, gift cards and pre‑booked events before the last service.
- Note replacement offers: coffee bar, concession, or no food service.
- If mobility is an issue, ask staff about seating nearby or quiet hours.
- Keep the customer services email or chat transcript for anything refund‑related.
The full list is out — here’s how to read it
Morrisons has published every affected café on a single, store‑by‑store list, including projected closure windows and notes on what replaces each site. It’s a lot to scan. The quickest route: search by town, then cross‑check the store number against the notice in‑store. If your town isn’t on the list, it doesn’t mean the café is safe forever; it means it’s not one of the 54 named for next year’s plan. Watch for updates — retailers tend to refine timelines when contractors, permits, or staffing plans shift. One bold line to clock: **“closure”** versus **“conversion”** are not the same outcome.
|Key points
|Details
|Interest for reader
|54 cafés to close next year
|Phased by region with store‑by‑store dates
|Check your branch timeline and last service
|Mix of closures and conversions
|Some sites switch to smaller coffee bars or concessions
|Your café might return in a new format
|Staff redeployment plans
|Offers to move into other departments where roles exist
|What it means for familiar faces and service quality
FAQ :
- Where can I see the full list of the 54 cafés?The complete store list is on Morrisons’ official channels and in‑store notices; search by town or postcode and confirm against your branch’s board.
- When will my local café close?Dates differ by region. Most stores give several weeks’ notice on posters at the counter and on their store page.
- Are all cafés shutting?No. The list covers 54 sites. Some cafés remain open, others will convert to **store‑by‑store** alternatives like smaller coffee bars.
- What happens to vouchers and bookings?Unused vouchers can typically be refunded or transferred; ask for confirmation in writing via customer services before the last service.
- Will prices change at replacement counters?New formats often carry different menus and pricing. Check the opening menu online or on‑site during the first week.