Most adults miss 8 hugs a day: are you skipping the 20‑second habit mental health experts rate

As the nights lengthen, a homely comfort sits in plain sight, overlooked by busy schedules and a culture of reserve.
Clinicians point to a simple ritual that steadies nerves and brightens mood, especially when the weather turns bleak. It needs no app, no equipment, and only a few seconds. Yet many people quietly phase it out in adulthood.
The quiet ritual experts say could lift your mood
A warm embrace is more than a nice gesture. It is a form of affective touch that supports social bonding and emotional regulation. From infancy, the human nervous system is tuned to respond to safe, caring contact. That calibration does not vanish with age. It just gets pushed aside by time pressure, commuter fatigue, and screens.
Regular, consensual hugs act like mood micro-doses: brief, steady, and repeated across the day.
Therapists describe hugs as a low-cost buffer against daily stress. The effect does not rely on romance or ceremony. A 20‑second, relaxed hold between people who trust each other can be enough to shift the body from alert mode to calm-and-connect mode. The benefits add up when the practice becomes a routine rather than an occasional treat.
What a hug does inside your body
Gentle pressure on the skin activates touch receptors that signal safety. The brain often responds by releasing oxytocin, a neuropeptide linked with bonding and calm. Dopamine can rise with positive social contact, reinforcing the behaviour. Serotonin pathways involved in mood stability may also benefit when stress falls.
People report slower breathing, softer shoulders, and a clearer head after a good hug. Perceived anxiety tends to ease. Some measurements show modest drops in heart rate and blood pressure during comforting touch. The shift might be small per hug, but consistent habits give those gains space to accumulate.
Twenty seconds of relaxed contact can nudge oxytocin up and let intrusive worries drift to the background.
Why adults skip physical affection
Modern life crowds out contact. Urban routines stretch commutes and shrink downtime. Phones fill pauses that once held a handshake or a squeeze of the arm. Many adults fear overstepping, misreading a moment, or breaching norms at work. Cultural differences, trauma histories, and personal preferences also shape comfort levels. Respecting those boundaries matters. So does keeping room for closeness inside the relationships that welcome it.
How many and how long: a practical, consent-first guide
There is no medical quota for hugs. Yet some family therapists use a handy rule of thumb: aim for several meaningful hugs a day, and let at least a few last around 20 seconds. Think of it as interval training for your mood. Frequency and quality matter more than intensity.
- Ask first. A quick “Fancy a hug?” turns care into collaboration.
- Go slow. Breathe out, drop your shoulders, and allow the chest to settle.
- Count to 20 in your head if it helps you resist the rushed pat.
- Anchor it to routines: after waking, after work, before bed, and at reunions.
- Use hands wisely: broad contact on the upper back signals warmth and safety.
- Stop at any sign of discomfort. Boundaries strengthen trust.
Permission turns affection into care rather than pressure.
Ways to fit hugging into a busy day
|Setting
|Contact ideas
|With a partner
|Morning 20‑second hug before phones; “reunion hug” after work; hand‑on‑heart hold when talking.
|With children
|Bedtime cuddle with consent; celebratory hug after homework; side‑hug during stories.
|With friends
|Greeting hug if both agree; side squeeze at milestones; hand on shoulder during support.
|Workplace
|Err on the side of no hugging; opt for a handshake, a nod, or a fist bump unless clearly invited.
|Solo moments
|Self‑hug; weighted blanket; slow breathing with a palm on the chest; warm shower to relax muscles.
|Pets
|Gentle stroking and close contact if the animal enjoys it; avoid restraining hugs with anxious pets.
Not a hug person? Other oxytocin‑friendly options
Comforting touch is not the only route to social calm. People who prefer distance, or need time to adjust, can build a similar effect through activities that promote safety and belonging.
- Shared rhythms: choir, group drumming, or a slow group walk where pace and breath synchronise.
- Massage with consent: even five minutes of shoulder work can ease tension.
- Pet time: grooming, gentle stroking, or quiet co‑presence if the animal signals comfort.
- Slow breathing drills: five breaths per minute for two minutes can reduce arousal.
- Warmth therapy: a bath or heated pad relaxes muscles and primes the body for sleep.
- Mindful contact: a hand on your own heart while naming one thing you value today.
Who should be cautious and why
Not every setting or relationship welcomes a hug. People with trauma histories, certain neurodivergent profiles, or sensory sensitivities may find unexpected touch distressing. Some cultures avoid public affection. Workplaces often have strict policies. Contagious illness warrants extra space.
Use clear language. Ask. Wait. Accept a no without comment. When supporting someone in distress, offer options. “Would you like a glass of water, a blanket, a sit by the window, or a hug?” Choice restores control, which can soothe as much as touch itself.
Winter toolkit you can start tonight
A short, repeatable routine helps mood through darker months. Try this four‑step sequence with someone you trust.
- Two slow breaths together to settle the body.
- One 20‑second hug with soft shoulders and easy arms.
- Thirty seconds to share one small win from the day.
- A warm drink, dim lights, and devices aside for ten minutes.
Small, frequent contact beats grand gestures. Consistency builds the buffer that busy days erode.
Why this neglected habit matters now
Shorter days and colder weather can sap energy and darken mood. Social contact often shrinks at the same time. Bringing back hugs where they are wanted counters that drift. You are pairing a biological nudge with a social signal: you are safe, you are seen, you belong here. Over a week, that message can reduce rumination. Over a month, it can lift baseline mood.
If you like numbers, try a simple target: three quick hugs and two 20‑second hugs per day within your close circle. Treat it as a trial, not a rule. Notice sleep quality, stress levels, and patience with daily hassles. Adjust the plan to fit your household and your boundaries.
Extra context you can use
Affective touch refers to slow, gentle contact that activates specialised nerve fibres tuned for comfort rather than sharp sensation. This is why a lingering hug soothes more than a brisk tap. Quality rests in slowness, warmth, and trust.
Hugs pair well with other mood supports. Morning light, a regular wake time, balanced meals, and brief outdoor walks amplify the gains. If you live alone, schedule contact points during the week: a massage appointment, a choir rehearsal, or a standing coffee with a friend who appreciates a greeting hug. If touch is not your style, keep the social rhythm and use non‑touch signals of care.
Families can make consent part of the ritual. Teach children to ask, to listen for a no, and to offer alternatives like a high‑five or a wave. That approach protects boundaries while keeping warmth at the centre of daily life.