Most of us bin 24 plastic bottles a year—could rice water save you €180: five-minute cleanser hack

As colder months bite, a surprising kitchen staple is reshaping skincare habits, budgets and bins in thousands of British bathrooms.
Social feeds are awash with at-home make-up removers made from rice water, promising soft skin, fewer empties and serious savings. Behind the trend sits a simple claim: three ingredients, five minutes, and a gentle cleanser that replaces multiple shop-bought bottles.
Why rice water is turning up on bathroom shelves
Skin often feels tighter and drier once the heating clicks on and the winds pick up. Many readers now favour milder cleansers, low fragrance and short, readable ingredient lists. Rice water fits that brief. It leaves a thin, silky film that helps trap moisture and soften rough patches.
The science in brief
Cooked rice releases starches and B vitamins into the water. Those starches give slip, which helps loosen make-up and grime without harsh surfactants. B vitamins support barrier function, keeping the skin calmer when the weather swings from damp streets to dry radiators.
Three ingredients, one saucepan, five minutes. That is the backbone of the rice-water cleanser many households now swear by.
The five-minute method
What you need
- 50 g white rice (organic if you prefer)
- 350 ml mineral or boiled, cooled tap water
- 2 tablespoons light, non-comedogenic oil (jojoba, sunflower or sweet almond)
How to make it
- Simmer rice in the water for around 15 minutes, until the liquid turns cloudy and the grains soften.
- Strain through a fine sieve or clean cloth to capture the milky rice water. Compost or eat the grains.
- Blend the warm rice water for 10–20 seconds to help the starch emulsify.
- Stir in the oil. Decant into a clean glass bottle. Chill in the fridge.
To use, shake well, apply a small amount to a reusable cotton pad, massage in circles, then rinse with lukewarm water. Follow with your usual moisturiser.
Keep it chilled and use within 5–7 days. Make small batches and date the bottle.
Does it actually save money—and plastic?
Rising shelf prices and bin-busting empties make a persuasive case. The figures below use conservative high-street prices and typical at-home costs for rice and oil.
|User type
|Bottles per year
|Shop price per 200 ml
|Shop annual spend
|Home-made annual spend
|Annual saving
|Plastic bottles avoided
|Single-product user
|12
|€8.50
|€102.00
|€10.80
|€91.20
|12
|Two-product routine (micellar + milk)
|24
|€8.50
|€204.00
|€21.60
|€182.40
|24
The upper case reflects a common pattern: one bottle to remove make-up and another to cleanse, swapped monthly. Switch both for rice-water cleanser and you cut costs and clutter. Even if you stick to one bottle, savings stack up over a year.
What users report
Early adopters highlight soft feel, low fragrance and a clean rinse with no tightness. The texture sits between a light milk and a lotion, which many find easy to massage without tugging at mascara or long-wear foundation.
Up to €180 saved per year. Around two dozen bottles kept out of the bin. A calmer routine for weather-worn skin.
Safety, storage and skin types
Patch test first
Rice and plant oils are gentle for most, but patch test on the inner arm for 24 hours. If stinging, redness or itching develops, stop and seek advice. Avoid the lash line if you use contact lenses or have a history of eye irritation.
Keep microbes at bay
- Work clean: wash hands, sterilise bottles with boiling water, and let them dry fully.
- Refrigerate and use within a week. If the smell changes or separation looks unusual, discard.
- If you want a longer shelf life, you need a cosmetic-grade preservative measured by weight. That requires scales and careful lab practice.
Picking the right oil
- Oily or breakout-prone skin: try jojoba or grapeseed oil.
- Dry or mature skin: sweet almond or oat oil brings more cushion.
- Fragrance sensitivity: choose unrefined oils with no added scent.
Will it remove heavy make-up?
For long-wear or waterproof formulas, massage longer and use two passes. You can also pre-soak a pad and hold it over the area for 10 seconds before wiping. If residue remains, follow with a mild face wash. The rice-based cleanser serves as the first step in a double-cleanse without stripping the skin.
Environmental gains you can count
Swapping plastic for glass refills shifts the balance in household waste. A family of two make-up wearers who each finish a 200 ml bottle monthly can keep about 24 containers out of the bin every year. That reduces transport weight and the energy used for recycling. Reusable cotton rounds add another layer of waste reduction.
Extra tips to stretch value
Make the most of the pot
- Cook the strained rice for dinner to avoid food waste.
- Blend a teaspoon of glycerin into the cooled batch for more slip in deep winter.
- For a lighter finish, swap a tablespoon of oil for 1 tablespoon of squalane.
Where this fits in a broader routine
Think of the rice-water cleanser as a gentle first step. Pair it with a fragrance-free moisturiser and a broad-spectrum SPF by day. Twice weekly, consider a ceramide-rich night cream to reinforce your barrier. If you use retinoids or acids, apply them on nights when you skip any additional exfoliants. The starch film left by rice water can soften the feel of actives that sometimes prickle in cold weather.
Budget planning helps too. Note your current cleanser spend and bottle count for a month, then run a simple projection for the year. If you fall into the two-product camp, the numbers above suggest a saving in the €150–€180 range, plus a quieter bin day. Those with sensitive skin often value the control that home mixing brings—few ingredients, no dyes, and a texture you can tweak batch by batch.