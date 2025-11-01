Motability price shake-up on 1 October : are you among 815,000 PIP or ADP users facing £100–£2,000?

Change is coming to a scheme millions rely on for daily life. Your next lease choice and costs could look different.
The Motability Scheme will refresh its Autumn price list on 1 October, a quarterly reset that affects vehicle choice and upfront costs. More than 815,000 people across the UK now use the programme, including around 80,000 in Scotland under the Accessible Vehicles and Equipment Scheme name.
What changes next month
Motability’s new leasing prices go live on 1 October. The list updates every three months, so timings matter. Prices can move up or down between quarters, as manufacturers adjust supply, and insurance and parts costs shift with the market.
The current list launched on 1 July and offers more than 860 cars and wheelchair-accessible vehicles. Expect line-up tweaks, new trims, and revised Advance Payments when the Autumn list arrives.
From 1 October, the price list resets. That can change Advance Payments, monthly use of your mobility award, and the models you can order.
Across the UK, the scheme runs through Motability Operations. In Scotland it is branded the Accessible Vehicles and Equipment Scheme, but the rules and benefits match those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Who can join and what you get
You may qualify if you receive the higher or enhanced mobility component of a disability benefit. This includes Personal Independence Payment (PIP), Adult Disability Payment (ADP), Disability Living Allowance (DLA), Scottish Adult DLA, War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement (WPMS) and Armed Forces Independence Payment (AFIP).
Customers exchange all or part of their mobility component to lease a new vehicle. The package bundles the main running costs, which keeps budgeting simple.
- Fully comprehensive insurance included
- Servicing and maintenance covered
- RAC breakdown assistance
- Vehicle tax paid
- Up to three named drivers, changeable during the lease
- Kwik Fit replacement tyres
- Windscreen repair or replacement
- Mileage allowance: 60,000 over three years (100,000 for many wheelchair-accessible vehicles)
- Many driving adaptations supplied at no extra cost
Advance payments and running costs
Some cars use only your mobility award. Most require an Advance Payment, typically between £100 and £2,000, depending on model, trim and supply. This is paid once at the start. Consider total affordability, not just the headline monthly use of your award.
The package shields you from surprise bills, as tyres, servicing, and insurance sit inside the lease. Fuel or charging remains your responsibility. So does any optional extra not included by Motability.
|Feature
|Standard car lease
|Wheelchair-accessible vehicle
|Lease length
|3 years
|Usually 5 years
|Mileage allowance
|60,000 total
|Up to 100,000 total
|Advance Payment
|From about £100
|Often higher, model dependent
How it works in Scotland
Leases run through Motability Operations, with Social Security Scotland paying all or part of your lease directly from the mobility component. The Scottish scheme mirrors the rest of the UK but uses local benefit names and processes.
Using ADP or Child Disability Payment
You can use any of the following to fund the lease:
- The higher rate mobility component of Child Disability Payment
- The enhanced rate mobility component of Adult Disability Payment
- The higher rate mobility component of Scottish Adult DLA
Apply yourself if you are 16 or over, can manage your payments, and have at least 12 months left on your award or hold an indefinite award.
Applying on someone’s behalf
Parents and guardians can apply for a child who receives the higher rate mobility component of Child Disability Payment. Appointees can also apply for someone who receives the qualifying mobility component of Child Disability Payment, ADP or Scottish Adult DLA.
Ordering steps and timing
You choose a vehicle and a dealership, then present your certificate of entitlement from your award letter. If your award is moving to Scottish Adult DLA, your new certificate usually arrives a few days after the transfer completes.
Orders use the list price that applies on the day you place them. If you prefer today’s rates, place your order before 1 October.
Test-drive early, as popular vehicles can have long lead times. Factor in any adaptations you need, since fitting can add time to delivery. Keep proof of address and your driving licences handy for named drivers.
What the numbers say about demand
Motability Operations reports around 815,000 customers across the UK, including roughly 80,000 in Scotland. The user base has grown as more people seek predictable motoring costs and accessible vehicle options. The current summer list offers over 860 models, from city cars and hybrids to larger wheelchair-accessible vehicles.
The company says rising insurance and parts prices, plus the shift to electric vehicles, continue to influence quarterly pricing. That helps explain why a model’s Advance Payment might move between lists, and why the line-up evolves.
Practical checks before you order
- Set your budget for the Advance Payment and ongoing fuel or charging costs.
- Verify your award end date to ensure you meet the 12-month rule, if it applies to you.
- List all drivers you plan to add and gather their licence details.
- Check boot height, seat position and door openings if you carry mobility aids.
- If choosing an EV, plan your charging access at home and on regular routes.
- Ask the dealer to explain any optional extras that fall outside the Motability package.
What may change for you on 1 October
Expect updated Advance Payments, altered trim availability, and new model years. Some cars may become better value; others may require more upfront. Wheelchair-accessible vehicle pricing can move separately, so compare both quarters if you have time.
Budget for a possible shift within the typical £100–£2,000 Advance Payment range, and shortlist a fallback model in case supply tightens.
Extra pointers that can save time and money
Consider insurance needs for younger or high-risk drivers, as adding them can be restricted. You can change named drivers during the lease if circumstances change. If your mobility needs fluctuate, ask about adaptations that can be fitted at no extra cost, such as simple hand controls or steering aids.
If you plan to work more hours once you have a vehicle, look at your travel patterns and vehicle range. Many customers report more flexibility in job choices and shifts once they have reliable transport. That can offset travel costs and widen opportunities. Finally, if you rely on a Blue Badge, remember it is a separate permit; make sure it stays current to keep parking support in place when your new vehicle arrives.