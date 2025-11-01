Motability price update on 1 October: are you among 815,000 facing £100–£2,000 upfront fees?

New figures reveal a surge in mobility leases across Britain as drivers brace for fresh prices and model choices in October.
With more than 815,000 people now leasing through the Motability Scheme, the next quarterly price list arrives on 1 October. That update resets advance payments and options across hundreds of cars, wheelchair-accessible vehicles, scooters and powered wheelchairs.
Autumn price list lands on 1 October
Motability Operations refreshes prices every quarter. The Autumn list goes live on 1 October and will apply to new orders placed from that date. The Summer list featured more than 860 vehicles, from city cars to family SUVs and WAVs, and that breadth of choice is expected to continue.
Changes usually revolve around manufacturer pricing, insurance costs and supply. Some models drop in advance payment, others rise, and a few may disappear if supply tightens. Electric vehicles can be particularly sensitive to market shifts, so drivers weighing up an EV against a petrol or diesel model should check both total cost and practicality before ordering.
Who can use the scheme
The Motability Scheme is open to people who receive the higher or enhanced rate of the mobility component of a qualifying disability benefit. That includes Personal Independence Payment (PIP), Adult Disability Payment (ADP), Disability Living Allowance (DLA), Scottish Adult DLA, War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement (WPMS) and Armed Forces Independence Payment (AFIP). The scheme runs UK-wide. In Scotland, it is delivered under the Accessible Vehicles and Equipment Scheme, but it is operated by the same provider.
Uptake has grown rapidly. There are now around 815,000 customers leasing through the scheme across the UK, with roughly 80,000 in Scotland alone.
- To join, you must receive the higher or enhanced rate of the mobility component of an eligible benefit.
- Part or all of your mobility payment is transferred directly to Motability Operations to cover the lease.
- In Scotland, Social Security Scotland arranges payments to the authorised provider.
What your lease covers
Leases are usually for three years (five for many WAVs) and bundle most running costs into a single package. This helps drivers budget and removes unexpected bills.
- Comprehensive insurance for up to three named drivers, changeable during the lease.
- Servicing and routine maintenance at approved garages.
- Nationwide breakdown cover from the RAC.
- Vehicle tax included for the term of the lease.
- Replacement tyres and puncture repairs (via Kwik Fit) and windscreen repairs or replacement.
- Mileage allowance of 60,000 over three years, with up to 100,000 for many WAV agreements.
- Many driving adaptations available at no extra cost when ordered at the start.
Upfront costs and how to budget
Some vehicles can be leased using only the mobility component. Many others require an advance payment, typically between £100 and £2,000. That one-off cost reflects the vehicle’s price, demand and fit-out. Larger family cars, automatic transmissions, EV batteries and specialist seating often push the figure up.
To compare options fairly, look at the full picture: the mobility component you transfer each week, any advance payment, and your expected fuel or charging costs. If you need to spread a one-off upfront fee in your mind, divide it across the lease length. For example, a £900 advance equates to £25 a month over three years.
Dealers can search for zero-advance models, smaller automatics and lower-trim cars that still meet your needs. For WAVs, lead times and conversion specifics can influence upfront costs; check what comes as standard and what counts as an extra.
|Key point
|What to know
|New price list
|Goes live 1 October; quarterly update
|Choice of models
|Summer list had 860+ vehicles; similar breadth expected
|Customers
|About 815,000 UK-wide; 80,000 in Scotland
|Advance payments
|Typically £100–£2,000, depending on model and spec
|Mileage
|60,000 over three years; 100,000 on many WAV leases
How to join or switch
The process is straightforward and begins before you visit a showroom. Having the right paperwork and a clear idea of your needs makes choosing simpler.
- Check your eligibility: you must receive the higher or enhanced rate of the mobility component of a qualifying benefit and usually have at least 12 months remaining on your award.
- Gather your certificate of entitlement supplied with your award decision letter; take it to the dealership.
- Compare vehicles and adaptations; book a test drive. Bring any mobility aids to check access and loading.
- Ask the dealer to show options with lower or zero advance payments if budget is tight.
- Order the vehicle; adaptations are arranged at this stage where required.
- Handback and renewal are managed at the end of the term; any damage charges and mileage are assessed then.
Scotland: the same scheme under a different name
Scottish customers use the Accessible Vehicles and Equipment Scheme, delivered by Motability Operations. Social Security Scotland directs the mobility component to pay the lease in full or in part, just as the Department for Work and Pensions does elsewhere in the UK. The vehicles, support and costs mirror the UK-wide scheme.
Applying for yourself or on someone’s behalf
Adults who receive the qualifying mobility component can apply directly, provided they can manage payments and usually have a year or more left on their award. Parents or guardians can apply for a child’s lease. Appointees can apply where a person is unable to manage their own benefit. Dealers can advise on paperwork, but decisions about eligibility rest with benefit authorities.
What to check before you order
- Access and comfort: seat height, door width, boot loading height, swivel/transfer solutions, and ramp angles for WAVs.
- Running costs: fuel economy or EV charging practicalities, home-charging access, insurance excesses and tyre wear.
- Range and routes: EVs need realistic range for winter and motorway trips; consider rapid charging availability near you.
- Mileage: choose the right allowance and note any excess mileage charges at return.
- Adaptations: confirm which items are included at no extra cost when fitted at order.
- Lead times: popular models and WAV conversions can take longer; ask for a realistic delivery window.
- Budget: set an upper limit for any advance payment before visiting the dealership.
Test the exact seating position and loading with any wheelchair or mobility aid you plan to carry before you place an order.
Extra context to help your decision
Electric models appeal to many drivers because of smooth acceleration and lower running costs on home charging. But flats without off‑street parking and long rural trips can tip the balance back to hybrids or efficient petrols. Check where you will charge, and compare your typical weekly mileage to an EV’s cold‑weather range.
WAVs come with a higher mileage allowance and a longer term because conversions add complexity and cost. Look closely at the ramp or lift mechanism, headroom at the tallest point and tie‑down systems. A short demonstration with your wheelchair and any carers present can reveal issues that are not obvious on paper.
If you are weighing a higher advance payment against a lower one, run a simple test: divide the difference by 36 months. A £600 saving up front is equivalent to about £16.70 a month. If the cheaper model compromises access or comfort, that monthly saving may not be worth it. Equally, if a lower-trim version meets your needs, the reduced upfront cost can free cash for other essentials.